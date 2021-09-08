 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam at Watertown football game moved from Friday to Saturday
Landon Semrau

Beaver Dam's Landon Semrau, left, tries to tackle Milton's Jack Campion during Friday's Badger Large Conference game.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen
6:08 Meet The Team - Beaver Dam Sr. James Westover

The Beaver Dam high school football team will have to wait an extra 24 hours to take the field this week, a delay due to referee availability. 

Off to a 2-1 start and looking to make it 3-1 and 2-0 in Badger Large Conference play, the Golden Beavers were scheduled to play on the road at Watertown on Friday night but instead will head down Highway 26 to take on the Goslings at 7 p.m. Saturday night. 

A variety of factors have led to there being a shortage of officials, not just in football but other sports as well, and there weren't officials available to referee on Friday night, according to Beaver Dam High School Athletic Director Melissa Gehring. 

So the old Little Ten Conference rivals who are once again in the same league — the Badger Large for football and the Badger East for other sports — will tee it up a day later than originally scheduled. 

Watertown and Beaver Dam both moved to the Badger Conference following the the 2016-17 school year, although the Goslings landed in the then-Badger South and the Golden Beavers in the Badger North. 

Now, they're back in the same division and will square off as league rivals on the gridiron for the first time since 2016, a game won by Watertown, 42-21 at Beaver Dam. 

PREP FOOTBALL: BD's typically stout D has off night, leads to 42-21 loss to Watertown

Watertown is coming off a 34-28 loss to Janesville Craig in both teams' Badger Large opener and is 1-2 overall on the fall, while Beaver Dam is coming off a 14-6 win over Milton in the two squads' league debut and is 2-1 on the year, having also won big a week earlier, 35-8 over Sauk Prairie. 

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

