Beaver Dam football loses shootout to Watertown, 49-41

That it was.

And no one had a bigger night than Soto, who time and again hauled in long passes from Mendoza — Soto tied a single-game program record with four TD catches on the night and also surpassed the single-game record of 172 yards set by Zach Schoenberger in 2019 — to keep the Golden Beavers within striking distance.

“Cam’s just got tremendous touch on his ball, and his ball’s always catchable,” Linde said. “It’s his first year playing quarterback ever, so we’re working on a lot of things as far as reads and progressions and cleaning up things. He got hurt tonight and he made a heroic comeback to put us in position to win — or to tie it up, at least.”

Sophomore Gabe Klatt also had a nice game, running for 168 yards and a TD—from 60 yards out—on 28 carries.

And that had as much to do with Soto having a big game as anything.

“It starts with being able to run the ball,” Linde said, “and when (Soto) gets single coverage out there or they try to play a zone, we have a lot of weapons out there and it’s hard to take them all away.