Beaver Dam shows good 'fight' but falls to Waunakee as Warriors win Badger Large title outright

WAUNAKEE — Being ranked fourth in the large schools division of the Associated Press state poll, the Waunakee high school football team is pretty dangerous from anywhere on the field.
The Warriors didn’t have to go far to blow things open against Beaver Dam on Friday night.
Good defense gave them the ball at midfield or better for each of their first three drives, all resulting in touchdowns, and Waunakee was off to the races, winning 50-12 to close out a perfect regular season and clinch the Badger Large Conference title outright over one-loss rival DeForest.
“The Badger Large Conference is a good conference and that was what we wanted to accomplish — we wanted to win an undefeated Badger Large Conference title. Period. End of story,” said Waunakee coach Pat Rice, whose team is in a new conference this year due to statewide realignment after years of dominating the old Badger North.
“This is a big thing for our kids,” he added. “We talk about the numbers and all that on the press box, and they wanted to make their piece of history. At the beginning of the year we had a lot of adversity, we had a lot of different injuries and things that we had to overcome, and we talked about still being here at the end.
“And we are.”
Waunakee (9-0, 7-0 in conference) wasted no time revving the engine.
After a 5-yard run by Gabe Klatt on the first play of the game, Beaver Dam (4-5, 3-4) lost a fumble on the next play and the Warriors took over at the Golden Beavers’ 31-yard-line.
A little over 2 minutes later, Michael Gnorski plunged in from 3 yards out — he would finish with 12 carries for 57 yards and three touchdowns — to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead.
Beaver Dam did pick up one of its six first downs on the night on the ensuing drive before being forced to punt, and a fair catch interference penalty moved the ball to the Golden Beavers’ 45-yard-line.
Five plays later Gnorski burst up the middle for a 1-yard TD to push the lead to 14-0.
And then on the very first play after forcing a three-and-out, quarterback Quintin Keene would find Ben Farnworth for a 50-yard TD strike up the left sideline to make it 21-0.
All in the first 10 minutes, 58 seconds of the game.
Waunakee would go on to lead 43-0 at halftime before mixing in second- and third-stringers the rest of the way.
“We played well in all three phases,” Rice said. “When you do, and you turn them over, things are going to get out of hand quickly. And that’s what happened.”
It did. But for the Golden Beavers, the effort didn’t match what the scoreboard said.
They played a lot harder than losing by 38 might indicate.
“I just liked our toughness and our fight tonight. In the past, we’ve given Waunakee a lot just because we might lack confidence or we might lack speed or strength. They earned everything tonight,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “They made some unbelievable plays, but I like that our kids didn’t give them anything.
“Our kids are learning how to compete and learning how to fight, and I thought tonight there wasn’t a moment where I thought our kids had given up. That’s a big step in the right direction for us.”
Case in point: Waunakee averaged a modest 5.2 yards per carry on the ground (38 carries for 197 yards) and outside of the 50-yard TD grab by Farnsworth and a 30-yard Keene-to-Peter James for the final score of the first half, the Warriors had only 104 passing yards on their other 10 completions.
Beaver Dam didn’t do much of anything at all through the first three quarters but was able to generate some positive vibes in the fourth.
After a fumble at the goal-line cost the Golden Beavers a chance at not being shutout, Evan Sharkey intercepted a pass for a 10-yard pick six to make it 50-12.
“I joked with him in practice that he waited until the last week in the spring season to get his first interception and I said, ‘You’re probably going to do the same thing this week, huh?’ Linde said. “He came up big. Our offense had a really nice drive and stalled out, so the defense had them backed up and made a play to put us on the board.
“Scoring points against Waunakee, I don’t care who’s on the field for them, they’re pretty darn good.”
Waunakee would fumble trying to run out the clock, and the Golden Beavers would score once more before the contest ended, that TD coming via Gabe Klatt, who entered fourth in the state in rushing yards (1,596) according to WisSports.net. The sophomore darted 37 yards to paydirt up the right side, giving him 178 for the night on 24 carries.
“Obviously defensively every time you’re scheming up a team it’s a different story, and Beaver Dam is certainly unique in terms of what they do offensively, which we wanted hadn’t seen a lot of up to this point,” Rice said of game-planning for a Golden Beavers’ rushing attack that features two players side by side in shotgun formation who run it more than 90 percent of the time. “I thought our kids handled that adjustment very well.”
The Golden Beavers now will wait and see if they get into the playoffs via a tiebreaker as a 3-4 team in conference, having lost in Weeks 8 and 9 to miss out on an automatic berth.
Regardless, Linde is happy with what was accomplished this season as far as progress goes.
“We’re losing a lot of really good players, and they’re not going to be easy to replace. But I think they’ve set a tremendous example for the younger kids in the classroom, in the weight room, in the locker room — there’s a lot of intangible things that our program has developed this year,” Linde said. “We talked about it a lot with the seniors: ‘Your legacy can be the ones that turned this program around.’ And I think we did. We did a lot of positive things and certainly things that we can grow from.
“When you plant the seed, now it’s just a matter of watering it.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.