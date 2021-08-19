Beaver Dam to celebrate the linemen on the team as program shifts offensive scheme

The announcement of touchdowns at Beaver Dam High School football games will sound different this fall.

No longer will the Golden Beavers’ home crowd just hear the name of the player who scored. It also will hear the names of the offensive linemen who blocked for them. That means guys like seniors Nick Ludowese, Colton Fakes, Seth Kiekhaefer and Kalum Barajas as well as juniors Hayden DeZarn and Michael Fox could hear their names called in celebration.

“It’s a team game. I just want to make sure everyone on the team feels valued,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “We’ve had some issues in the past where players quite frankly don’t want to play on the line. We need to find a way to make sure that everyone understands how important the line is to a team’s success and how we need to be a we-instead-of-a-me mentality.”

The Golden Beavers’ success will be determined from what they do in the trenches on both sides of the ball, according to Linde. Many players listed could play on both offense and defense, which is another reason for the change in announcements.