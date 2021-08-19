Beaver Dam to celebrate the linemen on the team as program shifts offensive scheme

The announcement of touchdowns at Beaver Dam High School football games will sound different this fall.
No longer will the Golden Beavers’ home crowd just hear the name of the player who scored. It also will hear the names of the offensive linemen who blocked for them. That means guys like seniors Nick Ludowese, Colton Fakes, Seth Kiekhaefer and Kalum Barajas as well as juniors Hayden DeZarn and Michael Fox could hear their names called in celebration.
“It’s a team game. I just want to make sure everyone on the team feels valued,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “We’ve had some issues in the past where players quite frankly don’t want to play on the line. We need to find a way to make sure that everyone understands how important the line is to a team’s success and how we need to be a we-instead-of-a-me mentality.”
The Golden Beavers’ success will be determined from what they do in the trenches on both sides of the ball, according to Linde. Many players listed could play on both offense and defense, which is another reason for the change in announcements.
“We won’t win if our bigs don’t show up,” Linde said. “In high school football, we’ve got to stop the run, and we’ve got to run the ball. To make sure those guys know how important they are to our success, to make sure our running backs and our skilled players, overall, are celebrating what the line’s doing and not getting a ton of credit.
“We’re going to make sure our bigs are going to feel appreciated in our program and really celebrate all the work that goes on behind the scenes and kept unannounced on the load speaker.”
The offensive line will have a tall task because Beaver Dam will move to the single-wing formation, a run-heavy type of offense. So the need to be physical is a must as Linde said the scheme will allow the offensive line to either man up a defender or get help at point of attack.
“I think it will open up the things in a play-action game,” Linde said.
Gone from the spring season is quarterback Carter Riesen, who broke multiple program throwing records.
In his place is an offensive scheme that will feature a run game. Beaver Dam has many runners who could earn touches, including sophomore running back Gabe Klatt and senior running backs Jaden Barstow and Truman Leisses. Sophomore Camron Mendoza has been taking snaps at quarterback can run the ball, too.
“We need to run the ball and we need people to commit to the run,” Linde said. “We’ve been successful through the air in the past and we’ve set program records, we’ve put up yards and we’ve put up points. The one thing we haven’t done is won consistently. I have no regrets about what we’ve done in the past in putting our players in the best positions for team’s success in previous years. Committing more to the run this year is going to be no different.”
And don’t think wide receiver Alex Soto won’t be getting the ball. Linde said he’s devised a plan in order to use the senior’s athleticism this season.
“The play-action pass is going to be far improved,” Linde said. “Alex playing in the slot, playing at the wide receiver positon, there are opportunities to get him the ball on jet sweeps, counters and guaranteed touches.”
The Golden Beavers have many returning starters on defense. Senior defensive backs Evan Sharkey, Ben Scharfenberger and Jake Weber, and senior outside linebacker Connor Strasser, Klatt, Mendoza, Barstow and Leisses all saw time last season on a unit that forced 17 takeaways.
“We’ve been an undersized group on the defensive side,” Linde said. “Taking the ball away, forcing those turnovers, celebrating pursuit, get hats to the ball, that’s stuff we work every day on defense. We work takeaway circuits. I want our calling card to be on the defensive side. We return our entire secondary.”
Beaver Dam finished 2-5 overall last season, but three of the losses were by nine or fewer points. Linde said those tight games were because the Golden Beavers got down early and didn’t have enough time to claw their way back.
“Our biggest goal moving forward is to be ready for the bell to ring, to welcome those challenges and to get off to really fast starts and set the tone with teams,” he said.
Badger Large football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Gabe Klatt, so., RB/DB, Beaver Dam
Klatt is expected to be a key contributor this season, particularly at running back and defensive back. He showed promise at those positions last season, but injuries derailed his campaign.
Alex Soto, sr., WR, Beaver Dam
Soto was making strides to be a standout playmaker for the Golden Beavers last spring. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder caught 19 passes for 166 yards and two TDs through the first three games before suffering a season-ending injury against Whitnall. Fully healed, Soto is primed to make an impact in his final season with the Golden Beavers. With Beaver Dam moving from a pass-happy attack to a bigger run game, look for Soto to get a lot of his work on jet sweeps.
Deven Magli, sr., DB/WR, DeForest
Magli, a North Dakota commit, is one of the Norskies’ leaders in the secondary and as a receiver. He was an AP first-team All-State selection as a defensive back for the alternate season and was a WFCA Large Schools All-State pick. He had 24 tackles, including 19 solo, forced a fumble and had two interceptions returned for scores. He is set to move from cornerback to safety. He also averaged 19.3 yards per catch on 16 receptions.
Marshaun Harriel, sr., WR, Janesville Craig
Harriel, a running back and cornerback, is one of the Cougars’ key returning players. The 5-9, 160-pound Harriel was a threat in the passing game, totaling 21 receptions for 310 yards and a touchdown in the alternate season.
Jack Campion, sr., S/WR/PR/KR, Milton
The 5-10, 155-pound Campion is a versatile performer for the Red Hawks, playing safety, receiver, kick returner and punt returner. Milton coach Rodney Wedig described Campion as “one of the best three-sport athletes in the state.” Campion had 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense and averaged 25.4 yards per punt return, returning a punt, a kickoff and interception for touchdowns.
Cooper King, sr., LB, Oregon
King, a linebacker and fullback, led the Panthers’ defense with 49 tackles last spring, including 12 solo, and had two tackles for loss and a sack as Oregon finished 2-3, defeating the Janesville schools.
Caleb Huff, sr., QB, Watertown
Huff, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Badger Large, threw for 916 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions, last fall — often targeting Oliver Meyers. Huff also rushed for 204 yards and eight touchdowns, behind a line led by Caden Maas.
Jack Dotzler, sr., OL, Waunakee
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound Dotzler, who’s committed to the University of Iowa, turned in a stellar junior season in the WIAA’s alternate fall season in the spring. He was a unanimous selection on The Associated Press fall season All-State football first team, a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State pick and WisSports.net’s spring offensive lineman of the year for undefeated Waunakee, which averaged 47.3 points per game.
Andrew Keller, sr., TE, Waunakee
The 6-5 Keller, who has committed to Iowa State, was one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the state last season with 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the AP alternate fall season All-State team and a WFCA Large School’s All-State choice.
Quentin Keene, sr., QB, Waunakee
The 6-1 Keene was an AP honorable-mention All-State choice and a WFCA Large Schools honorable-mention selection after a breakout season as a quarterback for the Warriors. He threw for 1,112 yards, with 18 touchdowns and three interceptions last spring, and completed 78.2% of his passes.