Beaver Dam's comeback falls short, loses to Menasha, 34-23

Four plays later Mendoza found senior receiver Alex Soto for a 70-yard bomb to go up 7-6 with 3:10 remaining in the first. Mendoza completed 4-of-12 passes for 120 yards while Soto caught four passes for 84 yards.

“We’ve got playmakers all over the field,” Linde said. “I think some of the concern going to the single-wing was we had a lot of success passing in the past and that’s because of the personnel that we’ve had. We’ve got the same personnel to be explosive in the pass game, too. We need to get the ground game going if we’re going to be a successful program.”

Beaver Dam raised the lead to 9-6 when senior Riley Rueckert sacked Korth in the end zone for a safety with 7:18 left before halftime.

“He got thrust into (being a) d-end due to some things that happened in practice this week,” Linde said. “He was on the field on offense a lot, too. He’s a massive, gigantic, strong athlete who’s worked really hard.”

But then the bad snap happened, which lost the momentum the Golden Beavers had gained.