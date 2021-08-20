Beaver Dam's comeback falls short, loses to Menasha, 34-23

Things looked bleak with about 9 minutes left for the Beaver Dam prep football team in Friday’s season-opening non-conference game against Menasha.
The Golden Beavers were down big, but sophomore running back Gabe Klatt broke away for two long touchdown runs to give them life. But the comeback fell just short, losing to the Bluejays, 34-23.
“We did this in the spring,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “I wanted to make sure that our team understood that last spring’s team was last spring’s team. We’re not that team. We’re going to learn from all the good things that happened in the spring and try to clean up the things that hampered us in the spring. The toughness carried through from the spring to tonight, obviously. The resilience, the toughness, the never-give-up attitude, but so did the getting down and having to work from behind. We’re going to give a ton of credit to Menasha. They’re a defending state runner-up.”
The Bluejays (1-0) led 34-9 with 9:08 left in the game after junior quarterback AJ Korth ran up the middle for a 74-yard touchdown.
“I felt like we could’ve called it quits then, but we came back,” Linde said.
Klatt responded with touchdown runs of 58 and 50 with 8:03 and 3:20 to play, respectively, to cut the deficit to 34-23. Klatt led Beaver Dam with 144 rushing yards and the two touchdowns.
“He’s a special kid and he’s going to do a lot of special things here for a long time,” Linde said. “He’ll give 100% credit to the line.”
The Golden Beavers (0-1) had trouble holding onto the ball. Senior center Charlie Friedl’s bad snap was recovered by Menasha with 6:13 left in the second quarter. The result was a seven-play drive that ended with senior running back Davontre Smith plowing in for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:04 left to make it 13-9
Beaver Dam sophomore quarterback Camron Mendoza fumbled with 4:00 left in the third that was picked up by Menasha senior Mike Brussewitz at the Bluejays 34 yard-line. The Bluejays drove down the field and eventually scored on a 4-yard touchdown run by Smith with 10 seconds left to make it 27-9.
The Bluejays got the ball to begin the second half, finishing an eight-play drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by Korth to go up 20-9 with 8:14 left in the third.
The Beaver Dam defense had a hard time stopping both Korth and Smith. Korth led all runners with 232 rushing yards while Smith ran for 138 yards.
“They’re slippery, they’re explosive kids,” Linde said. “They’re smart players. Their line does a tremendous job. We need to clean up some of the stuff that was going on in the box.”
Smith got things going with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:50 left in the first quarter, but a missed point after that kept the early lead at 6-0.
Four plays later Mendoza found senior receiver Alex Soto for a 70-yard bomb to go up 7-6 with 3:10 remaining in the first. Mendoza completed 4-of-12 passes for 120 yards while Soto caught four passes for 84 yards.
“We’ve got playmakers all over the field,” Linde said. “I think some of the concern going to the single-wing was we had a lot of success passing in the past and that’s because of the personnel that we’ve had. We’ve got the same personnel to be explosive in the pass game, too. We need to get the ground game going if we’re going to be a successful program.”
Beaver Dam raised the lead to 9-6 when senior Riley Rueckert sacked Korth in the end zone for a safety with 7:18 left before halftime.
“He got thrust into (being a) d-end due to some things that happened in practice this week,” Linde said. “He was on the field on offense a lot, too. He’s a massive, gigantic, strong athlete who’s worked really hard.”
But then the bad snap happened, which lost the momentum the Golden Beavers had gained.
“One of our team goals is to put our foot in the ground when sudden change happens and both times when something bad happened on offense, our defense surrendered points,” Linde said. “We’ve got to clean up that. That sudden change and quick response stuff is something that we need focus on. Cam Mendoza has never played quarterback before. Charlie Friedl, our center, missed all of last year with a knee injury. We’re a work in progress at some positions.