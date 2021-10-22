Beaver Dam's journey ends at hands of top-seeded De Pere

DE PERE — Near midfield, there were some tears shed and many long embraces.
The seniors on this year’s Beaver Dam football team didn’t want their journey to end, but they know they can keep their heads held high after a good fight in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Eighth-seeded Beaver Dam, making its first postseason appearance since 2017, had an uphill climb against top-seeded De Pere. The visitors hung strong, but without their offense getting going, the Golden Beavers couldn’t mount a comeback.
Beaver Dam’s running game was held in check and the team was shut out for the first time this season, falling 36-0 on Friday.
“It got away early from us a little bit, but our defense showed some good toughness, especially coming out of the half,” second-year Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “Just really proud of our kids and the journey that they allowed us to be a part of this year with them as we’re trying to build our program.”
Beaver Dam running back Gabe Klatt rushed for 1,772 yards and 18 touchdowns in the regular season, but was bottled up by the De Pere defense on Friday. Klatt averaged 7.6 yards per carry coming into the game, but had just one carry over six yards against De Pere. He was limited to 20 rushing yards in the opening half.
“They were just really aggressive. Our team didn’t expect them to be that aggressive,” Klatt said. “We just fell to their aggressiveness and we just couldn’t get anything going.”
Without a viable rushing attack, Beaver Dam was taken out of its element. Quarterback Camron Mendoza was forced to throw the ball more, which resulted in three interceptions.
“It does put us at a little bit of a disadvantage, but we can work on that and we can improve on all aspects of the game,” Mendoza said. “Even if they do take it away, we’ve still got to pound it and try to get it at least.”
Despite De Pere’s offense being able to move the ball fluidly on the ground and through the air, Beaver Dam forced four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles.
“In a game like this against a team like this, to do something special you’ve got to make some things happen,” Linde said. “We really put a lot of effort on our special teams this week, put a lot of effort on our takeaway circuit and I think some of that stuff showed up a little bit tonight.”
Beaver Dam (4-6) had a chance to make a statement early in the game. It got the ball at the De Pere 46-yard line after a Redbirds pass was ruled a lateral and recovered by the Golden Beavers. However, Beaver Dam couldn’t take advantage as Klatt was stopped on a fourth-and-1.
De Pere (9-1) needed just three plays to score, as Gabe Herman hit Grant Hohol for a 35-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.
On Beaver Dam’s next possession, it went three-and-out and kicked it back to De Pere. The Redbirds, who finished with 341 yards of total offense, mixed the run and pass to perfection as Herman hit Devin Koskey for a 22-yard touchdown pass and it was 14-0 still in the opening quarter.
After De Pere got a safety off a bad snap on a Beaver Dam punt attempt, Jaden Barstow corralled an interception to put the Golden Beavers at De Pere’s 22-yard line. On a third-and-five, Mendoza dropped back to pass and was picked off by Redbirds linebacker Caleb Rinard. With some big blocks downfield, Rinard raced 90 yards for a touchdown.
Even down 23-0 at halftime, Beaver Dam was still in the game.
“To keep it a game with the number one seed being an eight seed, it’s pretty good,” Klatt said. “The thing is, everyone underestimates our team because we lost to Waunakee and DeForest, but they’re both powerhouses. So, coming into this game, we knew they weren’t going to be a Waunakee or DeForest, so we just came in hoping to play our game. Things didn’t work out how we wanted, but we hung with them.”
Beaver Dam had its most promising drive of the game in the third quarter. It lasted nine plays but stalled at De Pere’s 39 after a pair of penalties pushed the offense in the wrong direction.
De Pere tacked on a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns to make it a running clock with 2 ½ minutes remaining.
Beaver Dam had 17 seniors play their final game with the program. Linde knows it is impossible to replace those guys, who were big-time leaders and helped the Golden Beavers take a giant step forward.
“We owe everything to our seniors and just what they’ve done to buy into our vision and the expectations that we’ve put in front of them for what it takes to be a successful program and what we’ve noticed about the successful programs that we play against week in and week out,” Linde said. “I’m really proud of these kids, what they’re doing to buy in, what the seniors have given to our underclassmen and the direction of Beaver Dam football moving forward.”
With a solid sophomore class led by Klatt and Mendoza, and a really good group of juniors, making it to the playoffs is just the beginning for Beaver Dam. The future is bright.
“I think this year it was a lot of firsts for us, a lot of firsts for the offense,” Mendoza said. “It was a brand-new offense for me. First year at quarterback — I’ve been playing line my whole life. I think we can really build off this and improve in the coming years and really start to be what we want to be.”
Klatt is excited to come back next season and make a bigger splash for the Beaver Dam program.
“It’s really cool, because we’re all going to get way bigger in the offseason and just seeing now how we can actually move the ball against good teams,” Klatt said. “I think next year’s going to be a special year for us.”