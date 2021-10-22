Beaver Dam's journey ends at hands of top-seeded De Pere

Without a viable rushing attack, Beaver Dam was taken out of its element. Quarterback Camron Mendoza was forced to throw the ball more, which resulted in three interceptions.

“It does put us at a little bit of a disadvantage, but we can work on that and we can improve on all aspects of the game,” Mendoza said. “Even if they do take it away, we’ve still got to pound it and try to get it at least.”

Despite De Pere’s offense being able to move the ball fluidly on the ground and through the air, Beaver Dam forced four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles.

“In a game like this against a team like this, to do something special you’ve got to make some things happen,” Linde said. “We really put a lot of effort on our special teams this week, put a lot of effort on our takeaway circuit and I think some of that stuff showed up a little bit tonight.”

Beaver Dam (4-6) had a chance to make a statement early in the game. It got the ball at the De Pere 46-yard line after a Redbirds pass was ruled a lateral and recovered by the Golden Beavers. However, Beaver Dam couldn’t take advantage as Klatt was stopped on a fourth-and-1.

De Pere (9-1) needed just three plays to score, as Gabe Herman hit Grant Hohol for a 35-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.