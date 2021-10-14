Beaver Dam's offensive success can be credited to the offensive line

The Beaver Dam football program is currently enduring a culture change under second-year coach Brock Linde.
Linde and the Golden Beavers (4-4, 3-3 Badger Large) have found success during his first two seasons, both during the offseason and this fall. A big reason for it has been putting an emphasis on its running game — which operates out of the Wing-T formation — and glorifying the offensive line.
“Football is won between the trenches and that’s cliché, but we just know that to turn this program around and to make it go to where we want it to go, we’ve got to be able to run the football,” Linde said. “We’ve had a lot of yards in the past couple of years and we’ve scored a lot of points, but it hasn’t led to victories.
“It’s assessing the numbers, assessing the possessions that we’ve had, the clock control and a lot of other factors, we just know we need to run the ball more successfully. A cultural shift and an entire scheme shift obviously puts a lot of ownership on our offensive line. These guys have led the program and they’ve led it in the offseason.”
Linde and offensive line coach Tim Winker have chosen the correct guys to fill the spots. Senior Charlie Friedl (5-foot-11, 285 pounds) starts at the center position while junior Hayden DeZarn (6-3, 265) and senior Seth Kiekhaefer (6-2, 215) are playing guard, and senior Colton Fakes (6-3, 260) and junior Tyler U’ren (6-6, 275) line up at tackle. The Beavers also use senior tight end James Westover (5-9, 175) and senior fullback Nick Ludowese (5-9, 225) to help pave the way on running plays.
All of these Golden Beavers have played how Linde and Winker envisioned when trying to form a suitable offense in August.
“An aggressive, downhill attitude — a no-quit attitude,” Linde said. “You don’t have to be the biggest, the fastest or the strongest guy, but I think playing the line is a lot about technique and aiming points. It’s understanding what your responsibility is and then just having a fearless attitude to initiate that contact and let our backs do their thing.”
With everything the offense does stemming from the offensive line, a lot was riding on that group entering the season. In fact, Winker said it was daunting as their coach to find a way to communicate and make sure each lineman knew what he was doing on any given play.
That’s why the first two games of the season were important. Sophomore running back Gabe Klatt ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns as the offense accounted for 297 yards — 173 on the ground — and three touchdowns in a 34-23 non-conference loss to Menasha to begin the season. The following week, Beaver Dam’s offensive linemen found a rhythm and the offense ran for an astonishing 360 yards and five touchdowns — with Klatt accounting for 192 yards and two touchdowns — in a 35-8 non-conference victory over Sauk Prairie.
“As a unit, we did pretty bad right away,” Fakes said. “We didn’t really know what we were doing or where we were going, but as we’ve been talking to each other, getting to know each other, we get to know where we’re going and how we know what we’re doing.”
What came out of the first two weeks was the guys up front trusting each other, trusting the scheme and learning to get to where each of them needed to go.
Everyone involved agrees that communication and chemistry have been a big help this year.
“We’ve got some pretty good chemistry going on,” DeZarn said. “It helps just knowing what everyone is going to be doing on the line.”
On the season, Beaver Dam has 306 rushes for 2,161 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Golden Beavers are led by Klatt's 1,596 yards and 17 touchdowns. His rushing total ranks fourth among all running backs in the state and his touchdown total is tied for 13th, according to WisSports.net.
Klatt’s standout rushing performance came in Week 7, when he had 398 yards and six touchdowns to help the Golden Beavers beat Janesville Craig, 38-27, in a Badger Large Conference game. Both totals broke Beaver Dam's single-game rushing records.
“It made us feel good, especially whenever a running back gets really good rushing yards, we all feel like we helped him get those yards,” Fakes said. “The thing about Gabe is he’s an amazing guy. He’s a great runner and I think he’s one of the best.
“It feels great having a good game, offensive-line wise. When your running back gets five yards without getting touched before an arm tackle from the linebacker, it feels great making a big hole like that.”
Not only that, but at one point in the game, Linde said everyone knew who was getting the ball. The Craig defense just couldn’t stop it.
“We called power 25 times and they couldn’t stop it," Linde said. "Everyone knew it was coming. If we’re getting seven yards a carry, we’re not going to go away from it. I think our linemen just had a belief that game and obviously executed their technique really well.
“You give Gabe a hole, he’s going to make the most of it. When these guys get in people’s way and move people around laterally, then Gabe is getting touched up by arm tackles. No one is going to bring him down with an arm. These guys did an unbelievable job re-establishing the line of scrimmage, both vertically and horizontally.”
Another big reason for the success of the offensive line is the emergence of Ludowese, DeZarn and Fakes as leaders.
“Those three, in our scheme, blocking-wise, those three play the three most important positions, which are our outside tackle, our strong guard and our blocking back,” Winker said. “They certainly play off each other. They all see each other as leaders and they all see each other as competition in the weight room and on the practice field. They all want to push each other to help each other get better.”
Yes, even though Ludowese is a fullback, he’s still considered a lineman in Beaver Dam’s offensive scheme. He even practices with them.
Ludowese made the switch to the backfield this season after Linde figured the offensive line depth would be strong. For instance, Kiekhaefer played center at times this season, as did senior Kalum Barajas (6-5, 260). Junior Michael Fox (6-3, 205) has mostly playing defense, but he's also seen action at guard.
“That freed Nick to do some other things. It kept some guys a little bit more fresh for the defense, too. Nick with a running head start is kind of scary for teams to have to deal with,” Linde said. “He’s a bowling ball out there. He made a comment earlier in the year to get a running head start without being immediately engaged with players. It really fits what we’re trying to accomplish offensively. Without those other guys stepping up, it never would’ve given Nick an opportunity to do it.”
Ludowese is having a blast in the backfield, too. It gives him freedom to line himself up and pick out his blocking lane.
“Yeah,” he said, “I would say getting a full head of steam and steamrolling people is a lot more fun than just stepping on people.”
Everyone inside the trenches has bought into what Linde is trying to do with the program. Since the Golden Beavers only ran for 141 yards and one touchdown in a 58-14 conference loss to DeForest in Week 5, they have gone 2-1 while rushing for 979 yards and nine rushing touchdowns the last three weeks.
“They all have bought into our culture here, embracing the weight room, embracing the offseason workouts and understanding how important that is,” Winker said. “Regardless of our record, they’ve seen that hard work pay off in games. They’ve seen that hard work pay off in being competitive in games and moving the ball more consistently this year and being able to run the ball consistently in every game versus trying to pass 30 times a game. They take a little bit more pride in, ‘No, we’re the reason we’re moving the ball down field because we’re able to do our job.’”
