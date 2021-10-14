Beaver Dam's offensive success can be credited to the offensive line

Not only that, but at one point in the game, Linde said everyone knew who was getting the ball. The Craig defense just couldn’t stop it.

“We called power 25 times and they couldn’t stop it," Linde said. "Everyone knew it was coming. If we’re getting seven yards a carry, we’re not going to go away from it. I think our linemen just had a belief that game and obviously executed their technique really well.

“You give Gabe a hole, he’s going to make the most of it. When these guys get in people’s way and move people around laterally, then Gabe is getting touched up by arm tackles. No one is going to bring him down with an arm. These guys did an unbelievable job re-establishing the line of scrimmage, both vertically and horizontally.”

Another big reason for the success of the offensive line is the emergence of Ludowese, DeZarn and Fakes as leaders.

“Those three, in our scheme, blocking-wise, those three play the three most important positions, which are our outside tackle, our strong guard and our blocking back,” Winker said. “They certainly play off each other. They all see each other as leaders and they all see each other as competition in the weight room and on the practice field. They all want to push each other to help each other get better.”