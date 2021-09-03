Beaver Dam's rushing attack, three takeaways lead to 14-6 conference victory over Milton

It’s hard winning at any level in football. Just ask members of Beaver Dam.
The Golden Beavers haven’t had a two-game winning streak since 2017. But after they gutted out a 14-6 Badger Large Conference victory over Milton Friday night at HH Derleth Field, that marks two wins in a row for Beaver Dam.
“It’s a huge win for our program, obviously,” Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde said. “We’ve got aspirations of making the playoffs and this is the kind of game you’ve got to win. It was a muddy track tonight. I think both teams really had a hard time getting things figured out. Our kids really battled.”
The Golden Beavers used a powerful running attack led by sophomore Gabe Klatt, who led the team with 167 yards and one touchdown. As a team, the Golden Beavers (2-1, 1-0 Badger Large) ran for 242 yards.
Klatt's 29-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first half put Beaver Dam up 7-0. The touchdown was the result of a fumble recovery by senior Ben Scharfenberg, which was caused by junior Easton Abel’s sack-fumble.
“Easton made a huge play for us and then Ben was Johnny on the spot,” Linde said of the turnover that gave the ball to Beaver Dam’s offense.
Klatt was happy to follow sophomore quarterback Camron Mendoza’s block for the long run.
“It was a smaller hole, but our line blocked them out perfectly, like how we practiced,” Klatt said. “Then Cam Mendoza got a really good block. I’m going to have to treat him after that. After that block, I knew I could beat that corner for a touchdown.”
Scharfenberg, as well as senior Truman Leisses, had interceptions in the second half. Neither resulted in touchdowns. However, both ended drives late in the fourth quarter for Milton (1-2, 0-1). Scharfenberg’s interception happened with 5:26 left and Leisses’ occurred with less than a second remaining to seal the victory.
“We continue to stress taking the ball away,” Linde said of his team’s three takeaways. “We haven’t had one on defense yet. We dropped two interceptions last week (against Sauk Prairie). We went back to our basics and our takeaway circuit. That defensive line got a great pass rush and forced some of those balls to come out hot, and our d-backs made some good plays.”
Abel also had a sack late in the second quarter for a loss of 9 yards. Then two plays later the Red Hawks punted the ball away to give the Golden Beavers some momentum heading into halftime with a 7-0 lead.
They used that momentum with the first play from scrimmage when Mendoza scampered for a 64-yard touchdown just 26 seconds into the second half to go up 14-0. Mendoza finished with 74 rushing yards and a touchdown, and completed two passes to senior Alex Soto for 41 yards.
“Cam and Gabe are just explosive kids,” Linde said. “Milton brought huge pressure up front and they were stacking the box. We just said, ‘Something is going to pop.’ And we got them to over-rotate on a motion to start the half. When those guys get an inch or a linebacker takes a false step, those guys are going to make people pay, either with plowing them over or in this case taking an extra step and getting 70 yards out of it.”
It was huge for the Golden Beavers to start the second half that way to keep their mojo alive.
“We were getting hyped in the locker room,” Klatt said. “We came out here and wanted to just put them in the ground. After that first-play touchdown, it sealed it. We knew we were going to win this game. We battled and that just set the tone for the whole rest of the game.”
The Red Hawks did get on the board in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Terrel Fischer completed a 5-yard pass to senior receiver Ashton Goll with 2:31 left to cut the lead to 14-6.
Even giving up six points, it didn’t bother Linde as the Golden Beavers are taking the weekend to celebrate the victory before they gear up for next week’s Badger Large Conference match-up at Watertown.
“We just want to win a game, I don’t care,” he said. “I thought our guys did a good job of stopping the two-point conversion to make the game a little bit more interesting. … I don’t care about the score as long as there is a W in front of it. Hats off to our guys and our coaching staff tonight.
“We’ve talked a lot and this is the potential we’ve seen in our program coming up. This is what we saw in the spring and this would’ve been a close loss in the spring. Now it becomes a close win and I think that is going to show some people the progression of this program moving forward.”
