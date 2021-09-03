Beaver Dam's rushing attack, three takeaways lead to 14-6 conference victory over Milton

“Cam and Gabe are just explosive kids,” Linde said. “Milton brought huge pressure up front and they were stacking the box. We just said, ‘Something is going to pop.’ And we got them to over-rotate on a motion to start the half. When those guys get an inch or a linebacker takes a false step, those guys are going to make people pay, either with plowing them over or in this case taking an extra step and getting 70 yards out of it.”

It was huge for the Golden Beavers to start the second half that way to keep their mojo alive.

“We were getting hyped in the locker room,” Klatt said. “We came out here and wanted to just put them in the ground. After that first-play touchdown, it sealed it. We knew we were going to win this game. We battled and that just set the tone for the whole rest of the game.”

The Red Hawks did get on the board in the fourth quarter when junior quarterback Terrel Fischer completed a 5-yard pass to senior receiver Ashton Goll with 2:31 left to cut the lead to 14-6.

Even giving up six points, it didn’t bother Linde as the Golden Beavers are taking the weekend to celebrate the victory before they gear up for next week’s Badger Large Conference match-up at Watertown.