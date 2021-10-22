Belleville's big-play offense too much for Poynette in first-round playoff loss

“At that point,” he said, “we felt we needed to take a few more chances to try to make some plays and get us back in the game.

It didn’t work.

Ace had a 29-yard TD running wide open up the middle of the field to make it 35-7 with 3:03 gone by in the third quarter. Posthuma had another long run — this one for 64 yards, also untouched, giving him an eye-popping 157 yards and three TDs on just seven carries for the night — to make it 42-7 just a couple minutes later, and, with seconds to play in the quarter, Nolden had a 57-yard TD catch to make it 49-7.

Heath added a second touchdown run to his total, from 7 yards out with 8:14 to go in the fourth, but by that time Belleville’s offense had delivered the dagger and then some.

In all, the Wildcats had three TDs of 57 yards or more, the trick play for 42 yards, three other TDs from outside the red zone and 448 yards of total offense.

“That’s been their M.O. all year — they’re a big play offense,” Kallungi said. “We knew they have a lot of athletes and it was going to take a great effort to stay with them. We certainly made plays here and there, but those big plays got in there and nipped us and we couldn’t recover.”