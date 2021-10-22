Belleville's big-play offense too much for Poynette in first-round playoff loss

BELLEVILLE — Building takes time. There can’t be walls until there’s a foundation, and there can’t be a roof until there are walls.
The Poynette football program hopes someday soon to have a finished product, but for now the Pumas are going to have to live with the fact that Friday night’s 56-14 loss to Belleville in the first round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, however disappointing the blowout defeat is, still does amount to a step in the right direction.
A baby step, sure. But a step nonetheless.
After all, it had been seven years since the Pumas’ last trip to the postseason.
And they erased the drought in a matter of weeks.
“The last month, especially, we’ve been playing really good football. Our whole team has nothing to hang their heads about,” Pumas coach Greg Kallungi said of riding a four-game winning streak (one victory coming via forfeit) into the postseason, including a 40-8 rout of South Central Conference runner-up Mauston two weeks ago.
“I thought the seniors did a great job leading the way to get us back in the playoffs. Obviously tonight wasn’t the result we wanted, but the effort was there the whole game.”
Indeed, it was.
It just didn’t come close to slowing down Belleville’s high-powered offense.
The fourth-seeded Wildcats (8-2) came in averaging 37.7 points per game and they didn’t waste much time showcasing why against the fifth-seeded Pumas.
After going three-and-out on their first possession, the Wildcats hit a home run on the very first play of their next possession as Dylan Posthuma broke through the line of scrimmage off the right side and raced 69 yards untouched to paydirt, making it 7-0 with just over 3 minutes gone by.
Poynette (5-4) did pick up a first down on the ensuing possession but a fumbled exchange on 3rd-and-5 shifted the drive into neutral, forcing the Pumas to punt the ball back to Belleville.
And Belleville would reach into its bag of tricks for the next scoring play. After quarterback Trevor Syse tossed a backward pass out to twin brother Carson Syse along the sideline, Carson launched a 42-yard strike to Anthony Nolden, giving the Wildcats 1st-and-goal at the 1-yard-line.
Trevor Syse then kept it himself for the TD to put the Wildcats in front 14-0 with 3:19 to go in the first quarter.
Poynette held serve for a bit after that, going three-and-out but then pinning Belleville at its own 5-yard-line and forcing a punt that gave the Pumas the ball at the Wildcats’ 37-yard-line.
The good field position almost went for naught, but on 3rd-and-10, senior Jimmy Heath rolled to his right, turned and threw back across the field to senior Dylan Elsing on a screen play, setting up Elsing to rumble 30 yards inside the 10-yard-line.
Two plays later, Heath ran in a touchdown from 4 yards out to make it 14-7.
“When we scored there,” Kallungi said, “we felt like we had a ball game on our hands.
“But we needed a stop.”
Unfortunately for the Pumas, they didn’t get it.
After a few chunk plays moved Belleville into the red zone, senior defensive tackle William Plenty’s sack made it 3rd-and-12 for the Wildcats outside the red zone. But on 4th-and-6, Trevor Syse rolled to his left and found Andrew Ace for a 21-yard TD strike that made it 21-7.
“Whether it was giving the quarterback too much time to throw or a breakdown in the secondary — we kind of took turns with breakdowns in those areas and we just weren’t able to stop them when we needed to,” Kallungi said of the night as a whole.
Belleville led 28-7 at the break thanks to a 4-yard TD run by Posthuma with a minute to go in the second quarter, and the halftime stats reflected the scoreboard.
Poynette had only 72 yards of offense (35 rushing yards on 18 carries and 37 yards through the air on 2-of-6 passing) while Belleville had 120 yards on the ground and 126 passing yards for a total of 246.
Kallungi knew if the Pumas had any chance of pulling off a remarkable comeback they were going to have to push all their chips to the middle of the table on almost every defensive play.
“At that point,” he said, “we felt we needed to take a few more chances to try to make some plays and get us back in the game.
It didn’t work.
Ace had a 29-yard TD running wide open up the middle of the field to make it 35-7 with 3:03 gone by in the third quarter. Posthuma had another long run — this one for 64 yards, also untouched, giving him an eye-popping 157 yards and three TDs on just seven carries for the night — to make it 42-7 just a couple minutes later, and, with seconds to play in the quarter, Nolden had a 57-yard TD catch to make it 49-7.
Heath added a second touchdown run to his total, from 7 yards out with 8:14 to go in the fourth, but by that time Belleville’s offense had delivered the dagger and then some.
In all, the Wildcats had three TDs of 57 yards or more, the trick play for 42 yards, three other TDs from outside the red zone and 448 yards of total offense.
“That’s been their M.O. all year — they’re a big play offense,” Kallungi said. “We knew they have a lot of athletes and it was going to take a great effort to stay with them. We certainly made plays here and there, but those big plays got in there and nipped us and we couldn’t recover.”
What the Pumas do hope to recover from is the loss.
“I’m proud of the effort,” Kallungi said of the season as a whole. “They did a great job getting us back in the playoffs, and it’s up to the underclassmen now to build off this.”
