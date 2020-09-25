BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Beaver Dam notches 500th victory in program history with Week 1 win in 2016

Over the last decade (2010-2019), the prep football scene in the Beaver Dam area has really given followers some of the best games to watch, talk about among friends and read about the next morning.
Each game had its own story to tell, whether it was a milestone victory, a thrilling finish or a great individual performance.
To showcase some of those moments once again, the Daily Citizen has chosen one game from each week of the season over the last 10 years and will be looking back at those games through this season.
First up is Beaver Dam’s 35-6 non-conference victory over Milwaukee Lutheran to begin the 2016 season. What’s special about this game is not only did quarterback Carmelo Rosado run wild over the Red Knights, but the senior quarterback helped the Golden Beavers earn their 500th victory in program history.
“Being the team that won the 500th game, it allows you to be a part of all those past teams that made that 500th win possible,” Rosado said recently. “Being a part of the team that earned the 500th win kinda drew us closer to all the other teams. It built that brotherhood even more.”
At the time, Beaver Dam was entering its 122nd season with a 499-434 record. The victory made the Golden Beavers just the eighth team in Wisconsin history to have 500 or more wins. At the time, they joined Milwaukee Marquette (696), Green Bay East (581), Peshtigo (556), Darlington (561), Waunakee (528), Mayville (516) and Antigo (506) to have 500 or more victories.
“To be in the likes of some of these programs that were up there to be in the all-time wins in the state of Wisconsin, that’s pretty darn good,” then-head coach Steve Kuenzi said. “I wanted our kids to have that feeling of, ‘Hey, we’re important.’”
And a lot of stuff happened in Beaver Dam’s favor against the Red Knights.
Rosado ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and completed 6-of-14 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown pass. He posted a 101.8 passer rating that game.
He and his twin brother Brandon Rosado, who rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns, got the ball rolling in the first quarter for the Golden Beavers. Brandon Rosado found his way in for a 4-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the quarter, but a missed extra point put the Beavers up 6-0. And about 2 minutes later Carmelo Rosado hit receiver Davis Braker on a fade route for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 2:49 left to play to go up 13-0.
Beaver Dam would raise the lead before the first quarter was up when Mitch Graff, who finished the game with seven tackles, recorded a safety with 1:31 to go to put Beaver Dam ahead 15-0.
“He really helped us stop Milwaukee Lutheran’s offense,” Kuenzi said. “They had a pretty potent offense. They had a good quarterback-receiver combo. We put a lot of pressure on them.”
Nothing really happened in the second quarter —however, both Kuenzi and Carmelo Rosado said they remembered lightning and rain happening off in the distance.
“The referees just wanted to make sure we got the half in,” Kuenzi said. “Fortunately we had a lead.”
That lead was 15-0, which the Golden Beavers felt good about. But once both teams got in their locker rooms, the rain and lightning hit, which started a delay that lasted well over an hour.
Kuenzi said after a great deal of time he called Beaver Dam Athletic Director Mel Gehring to see what the protocol was and if they needed to reschedule the second half for the next day or on Monday, neither of which Kuenzi said he wanted to do, nor did Lutheran coach Erich Janousky.
“We set a timeline that if we don’t start the second half by this time, we’re just going to call it a game,” Kuenzi said. “Part of me was like, ‘Ok great, we get the win, 15-0.’ But part of me was like, ‘That’s kind of cheap.’ I really didn’t want to win the game like this. For 500, let’s make it worthwhile.”
Fortunately, the lightning subsided long enough for the two teams to start and finish the second half. And even though Josiah Hedrington hit Henry Reimer for a 76-yard touchdown pass just 1:35 into the second half to cut the deficit to 15-6, Carmelo Rosado said that didn’t deter the Golden Beavers’ mindset the rest of the game.
“We were ready to keep it rolling,” he said. “We weren’t going to let this rain delay slow us down in any type of way. We were just ready to keep playing football then.”
It showed as his twin trotted in for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:30 left in the third to go up 22-6. Then in the fourth Carmelo scored on a 2-yard and 5-yard touchdown runs to raise the lead to 35-6.
“What made Carmelo so good was that he ran our option scheme really well and understood what it meant to be a running back as a quarterback,” Kuenzi said. “He really understood how that all worked.”
After the game, Kuenzi said the team didn’t return Beaver Dam High school until about 1 a.m., and were greeted by parents in the cafeteria with a spread of food and drinks to celebrate the program’s 500th victory.
“We celebrated the best we could,” Kuenzi said. “We were tired, it was late and I really appreciated the parents and the support they gave us for the win.”
That’s one thing Kuenzi said he wanted to do. He wanted to make sure the players knew this accomplishment was a big deal. Beaver Dam hadn’t had that much success for almost 20 years according to Kuenzi, so this victory signified the program’s history of success that dated back to 1895.
“We wanted our kids to feel like, ‘Hey, we’re not this basement dwelling team that everybody thinks we are. We’re important. We’ve been important for a long time.’ We’ve got the credibility. We hyped it because it’s a really cool thing. Let’s be the team. Let’s be remembered as the team that got to 500.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
