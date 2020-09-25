BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Beaver Dam notches 500th victory in program history with Week 1 win in 2016

“We were ready to keep it rolling,” he said. “We weren’t going to let this rain delay slow us down in any type of way. We were just ready to keep playing football then.”

It showed as his twin trotted in for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:30 left in the third to go up 22-6. Then in the fourth Carmelo scored on a 2-yard and 5-yard touchdown runs to raise the lead to 35-6.

“What made Carmelo so good was that he ran our option scheme really well and understood what it meant to be a running back as a quarterback,” Kuenzi said. “He really understood how that all worked.”

After the game, Kuenzi said the team didn’t return Beaver Dam High school until about 1 a.m., and were greeted by parents in the cafeteria with a spread of food and drinks to celebrate the program’s 500th victory.

“We celebrated the best we could,” Kuenzi said. “We were tired, it was late and I really appreciated the parents and the support they gave us for the win.”

That’s one thing Kuenzi said he wanted to do. He wanted to make sure the players knew this accomplishment was a big deal. Beaver Dam hadn’t had that much success for almost 20 years according to Kuenzi, so this victory signified the program’s history of success that dated back to 1895.

“We wanted our kids to feel like, ‘Hey, we’re not this basement dwelling team that everybody thinks we are. We’re important. We’ve been important for a long time.’ We’ve got the credibility. We hyped it because it’s a really cool thing. Let’s be the team. Let’s be remembered as the team that got to 500.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.