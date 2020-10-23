BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Beaver Dam's 19-14 victory over Slinger charges momentum for postseason berth in 2010

“The guys were picking me up,” Heuer told the Daily Citizen after the game against Slinger. “They were saying the defense will get us the ball back.”

It wasn’t the defense, but rather a bad snap on a punt that got Beaver Dam the ball back.

Slinger ran the clock down to just 34 seconds left and was forced to punt the ball from its own 37. Martola, the punter, didn’t field the snap and the ball was recovered by sophomore Owen Salzwedel, who returned it to the 22 yard-line.

It gave Beaver Dam the chance it needed.

“Oh my God, I could not believe it,” Braemer said. “You think about that and there’s 30 seconds left and they’re punting. You think,’ If he gets this punt off, we have no timeouts, how are we going to get 60 yards down field?’ You hope Jake could maybe break one or RJ could maybe break one, but you don’t ever think that.

“Then to have the punt go low and Owen picks it up and goes to the 22 yard-line. You’re like, ‘Maybe this is our time? Maybe this is that break we finally needed?’ Then the saving grace – Jake throws it up, RJ goes and gets it, and we win.”

Heuer had his redemption moment when he put all his faith in a pass to Shelton to give Beaver Dam the lead.