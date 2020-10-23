BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Beaver Dam's 19-14 victory over Slinger charges momentum for postseason berth in 2010

It’s not too often an offensive coordinator puts the game in a young sophomore’s hands.
But in a Week 5 match-up between Little Ten Conference foes Beaver Dam and Slinger in 2010, that’s exactly what Golden Beavers’ offensive coordinator Jim Braemer did with running back RJ Shelton.
With 20 seconds left, down 14-13, Braemer said he drew up a play where he lined Shelton up in the slot and told him to go to the back of the end zone. Shelton did just that and junior quarterback Jake Heuer found him for the go-ahead score to lead the Golden Beavers to a 19-14 victory.
“We’re either going to win it here or we’re going to have another loss on our hands,” Braemer said of the gutsy call. “Why not throw it to your most athletic guy at the best time of the game you possibly can? It worked out great for us.
“Jake put it where he needed to and RJ caught it like I knew he would, and game over.”
Getting over the hump and winning a close one in the final seconds was important for Beaver Dam because just two weeks prior the Golden Beavers suffered a 13-12 loss to West Bend West. Being able to avoid the same fate and winning in such thrilling fashion against Slinger is why this game is the Daily Citizen’s choice for the best Week 5 game of the last decade.
“If we lose that game, we’re crushed,” Braemer said. “It’s so hard with young kids to know that you should win games (but) then lose them, then try to mentally come back from that. To beat Slinger in that way, I would say it turned our season 180 degrees.
“I don’t think we come back from that if we lose that game. I think the rest of our season, we’re just fighting to get kids’ minds back to where they should be. It’s such a huge game for the way it ended; it’s such a huge game mentally; such a huge game for Beaver Dam football at that time.”
The final touchdown was the culmination of a wild fourth quarter between the Golden Beavers and the Owls that saw two lead changes and a bad snap on a punt that led to the final drive by Beaver Dam.
“They were scoring, we were scoring,” Shelton said. “They were stopping us, we were stopping them. Turnovers were being made on our side and on their side. It’s just the flow of the game. You just have to react and when the time comes to go ahead and make a play to end the game or have a drive to end a situation where you can win, you have to capitalize. That’s what we did in the fourth quarter. With that game-winning touchdown drive leading up to that, we capitalized at the right time.”
Shelton – who is ranked 31st in career rushing yards in state history with 5,106 and is also 23rd in scoring with 506 points (84 touchdowns) – scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:48 left to take a 13-7 lead before the extra point was blocked.
Bad memories flooded the minds of the Golden Beavers because it was extra points that doomed them in the loss to West Bend West.
Braemer said Beaver Dam relied on four sophomores and a plethora of juniors that season and that sinking feeling of “here we go again” crept back up when Slinger marched down the field for 58 yards, a drive that ended with Philip Martola scoring from a yard out to put the Owls up 14-13 with 2:27 left.
“I remember thinking with young teams, little things like that can kind of break your whole year,” Braemer said. “You hope you can get them back up the next week. We should’ve beat them. West Bend West was not better than us that year. We just shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times. Then we go down to Slinger. We go down the field, we scored and we take that lead. I remember thinking, ‘We scored, we’re going to go up 7 here.’ Then we get the extra point blocked again and I’m sure the first thing that goes into all of our heads is, ‘Not again. Not again.’”
However, Beaver Dam still had plenty of time to make something happen. Unfortunately for the Golden Beavers, though, fumbled the ball away just 17 seconds into the possession.
Heuer had made a key mistake late in the loss to West as well, throwing an interception at the West Bend 20 yard-line with under a minute remaining that cut Beaver Dam’s rally short that game.
“The guys were picking me up,” Heuer told the Daily Citizen after the game against Slinger. “They were saying the defense will get us the ball back.”
It wasn’t the defense, but rather a bad snap on a punt that got Beaver Dam the ball back.
Slinger ran the clock down to just 34 seconds left and was forced to punt the ball from its own 37. Martola, the punter, didn’t field the snap and the ball was recovered by sophomore Owen Salzwedel, who returned it to the 22 yard-line.
It gave Beaver Dam the chance it needed.
“Oh my God, I could not believe it,” Braemer said. “You think about that and there’s 30 seconds left and they’re punting. You think,’ If he gets this punt off, we have no timeouts, how are we going to get 60 yards down field?’ You hope Jake could maybe break one or RJ could maybe break one, but you don’t ever think that.
“Then to have the punt go low and Owen picks it up and goes to the 22 yard-line. You’re like, ‘Maybe this is our time? Maybe this is that break we finally needed?’ Then the saving grace – Jake throws it up, RJ goes and gets it, and we win.”
Heuer had his redemption moment when he put all his faith in a pass to Shelton to give Beaver Dam the lead.
“I think the biggest thing there, coming from me, is me being able to tell all my teammates they can rely on me to go and make a play,” said Shelton, who scored all three touchdowns and ran for a team-high 80 yards. “At the same time, it wasn’t just me that went ahead and made that play. It was guys on the line that blocked to do what we needed to do. Jake threw it in that position. Even if I was getting double covered, you never know if the defense could’ve thrown another guy over there.
“It just wasn’t me that did what we needed to do. I was just a part, but maybe major than other roles. Everyone played a part in that particular play. It just wasn’t me making the catch. I wouldn’t have been able to do my job if the line and quarterback, and other guys weren’t doing their job.”
Then on defense with 8 seconds left, Heuer deflected a pass by Martola to preserve the victory for the Golden Beavers.
“I think it turned Jake around,” Braemer said of Heuer, who completed 4-of-12 passes for 62 yards. “Truthfully, he hadn’t played quarterback since his freshman year. We had him on defense as a sophomore. He was down, but after that, throwing that touchdown pass, he was back. His senior year was fantastic. It mentally turned Jake around. It was just a huge game.”
Both Shelton and Heuer were big reasons why the Golden Beavers went on to finish 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the Little Ten Conference that season. And the win over Slinger provided the momentum needed to have that winning record.
“I think it was a huge game, not only that we came back and won that way, but I think mentally it probably saved our season,” Braemer said. “That game was huge with not only the way it ended, which was super cool, but it was great because after that we built some momentum and we built some confidence.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
