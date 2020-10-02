BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Cambria-Friesland holds off Dodgeland to win 16-14

Members of the Cambria-Friesland prep football team knew what they needed to do with 31 seconds left in a non-conference Week 2 match-up against Dodgeland.
Dodgeland running back Adam Hummelmeier had just caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Gaeman to cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 16-14.
The Trojans needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. They decided to keep it on the ground, handing it off to running back Jon Fude, who was gang-tackled by a plethora of Hilltoppers to seal the victory.
“Our hearts were pounding. The whole team, we didn’t talk. We were focused. No one was talking about what had to happen. We knew what had to happen,” Cambria-Friesland’s Owen Schaalma said. “We needed to stop them and I think everyone on our team, at that point, had that mindset. We came together as a team.
“We stopped them. We came together, we gang tackled him like we were taught and he didn’t even get past the line of scrimmage. I believe that play was very huge. It was emotional, very emotional, especially after the game. It was awesome, especially afterwards, riding home on that bus together.”
The Hilltoppers were a young team that season – boasting a roster that included 12 sophomores, 10 juniors, five freshman and four seniors – that needed to mature quickly.
“We knew that it was a rebuilding year and we knew that the kids would have to grow up on the fly on the field,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said.
Seven of the sophomores, including Schaalma, started for the Hilltoppers against the Trojans. Schaalma had himself a game – catching two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Spencer Bylsma.
“It was my sophomore year, so it was some of my first touchdowns,” said Schaalma, who reeled in three catches for 37 yards on the day. “I do have to say it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially being a sophomore on an older team. Those touchdowns meant a lot.”
His first touchdown was a 19-yard reception from Bylsma with 6:27 left in the first quarter. Bylsma then found Troy DeYoung, who finished with three catches for a team-high 40 yards, in the end zone for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Dodgeland responded with 2 minutes left in the first half when Hummelmeier trotted in for a 5-yard touchdown. Fude converted on a two-point conversion to tie the game up heading into halftime.
Fude led the Trojans with 106 rushing yards on just 11 carries, while Hummelmeier finished with 61 yards on 12 carries.
“They had two running backs that were very good that year,” Schaalma said. “Those two running backs they had, they could switch them in and out. They both did the same thing – they ran on us that game, they did. But when it mattered, we stopped them.”
Cambria-Friesland also had its own power running back in Gabe Bubolz, who led all runners with 138 yards.
After a scoreless third quarter Schaalma said the Hilltoppers got together to regain their focus in order to make something happen on defense in the final stanza.
“We were like, ‘Hey, we need to really focus up here and hone in on our defense to not let them get in this quarter because if they do, it might be bad for us,’” Schaalma recalled. “I think that speech that coach gave us and what he said got us pumped up. I think we picked up our defense and we were able to come together as a team and stop them in the final seconds.”
Schaalma remembered with just 63 seconds left, the Hilltoppers needed eight yards for a touchdown to take the lead.
A pop pass was the play call, sending Schaalma on a straight route 5 yards upfield after pretending to block. But the Trojans crowded the line of scrimmage, so the play had to go longer, which was good for Schaalma because he caught the pass in the end zone 8 yards out. Dakota Tamminga tacked on two more points with a running play to make it 16-8.
Bylsma completed 7 of his 14 passes for 80 yards and two touchdown passes. And the fact that he’s Jim Bylsma’s nephew made throwing the game-winning touchdown pass even more special.
“Whenever you coach a family member, it’s special,” Jim Bylsma said. “He made the right read and caught Owen sneaking behind the linebacker with 63 seconds to go.”
The cushion wouldn’t last long for the Hilltoppers because 32 seconds later, Hummelmeier caught his touchdown pass to get to within two points.
Bubolz led all Cambria-Friesland defenders with 17 total tackles while teammate Barrett Hummelmeier had 12.
The game had more sentimental value for the Bylsma family than just the fact Spencer threw the two TDs. Jim Bylmsa’s father, Louis Bylsma, passed away in April that same year and Jim said his family got emotional after the game on the sidelines.
“I came to the sideline after the game, my entire family, my brothers, were all sobbing because Spencer had thrown a touchdown pass,” he said. “There isn’t anything artificial that you can put into your body that replaces a hard fought win on a football field.
“For some reason, having Spencer throw (a touchdown), they all thought that they were hoping my dad was watching from heaven.”
Schaalma agreed, adding that the fact the game was so close throughout put many of the fans on edge until the very end, adding to the excitement of victory.
“It was a fun game,” he said. “It kept you on your toes too. We weren’t ahead by a ton. They weren’t ahead by a ton or behind by a ton. I like the closer games – something like this.
“This is the perfect game for (the Daily Citizen) to pick out because it was tight the whole way. We had to fight through it.
