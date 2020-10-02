BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Cambria-Friesland holds off Dodgeland to win 16-14

“We knew that it was a rebuilding year and we knew that the kids would have to grow up on the fly on the field,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said.

Seven of the sophomores, including Schaalma, started for the Hilltoppers against the Trojans. Schaalma had himself a game – catching two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Spencer Bylsma.

“It was my sophomore year, so it was some of my first touchdowns,” said Schaalma, who reeled in three catches for 37 yards on the day. “I do have to say it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially being a sophomore on an older team. Those touchdowns meant a lot.”

His first touchdown was a 19-yard reception from Bylsma with 6:27 left in the first quarter. Bylsma then found Troy DeYoung, who finished with three catches for a team-high 40 yards, in the end zone for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

Dodgeland responded with 2 minutes left in the first half when Hummelmeier trotted in for a 5-yard touchdown. Fude converted on a two-point conversion to tie the game up heading into halftime.

Fude led the Trojans with 106 rushing yards on just 11 carries, while Hummelmeier finished with 61 yards on 12 carries.