BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Columbus' 21-17 victory over Lodi is best Week 7 game of last decade

Columbus coach Scott Hilber only had one thing running through his mind entering a Week 7 Capitol North Conference match-up with Lodi in 2016.
“We better not lose this freakin’ game,” Hilber recalled recently.
Beating the Blue Devils always seemed to evade the Cardinals during Hilber’s four-year tenure, as he was winless in four previous tries (0-3 in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs). Meantime, Lodi coach Dave Puls, who started as Blue Devils coach in 2004, was 12-1 in his career against Columbus.
But unlike in previous seasons, the Cardinals entered 2016 as the favorite to win the conference title as well as beat the Blue Devils, who had been crowned league champs the previous three seasons.
“It was such big deal for us,” Hilber said. “It was probably a bigger deal for us than it was for them. I remember that thought more than anything. Looking back on it now, it was definitely a stepping stone for us. That was our goal the whole time we started there as a staff: (It) was win the conference championship.”
In a battle of two teams who were in the top 10 of the Associated Press state poll, the sixth-ranked Cardinals overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to pull off a memorable 21-17 comeback victory over the eighth-ranked Blue Devils on Homecoming.
This match-up had everything. It was a game between two Goliath teams with power-run games and scrappy defenses that clawed for every win. There were big plays and even bigger drives, and momentum swings that kept a packed house on the edge of their seats right up until the final whistle blew. For that, this game is the top Week 7 game of the last decade.
“Describing it right now just gives me chills just thinking about it,” Columbus quarterback Peyton Henry said. “We prided ourselves of playing good football, winning games and making exciting plays. I think by doing so we were able to bring together our community and bring people out to support us that maybe had nothing to do with us.”
The crowd was definitely there. Every seat was taken on both sides, and along the fence and rope-barriers, fans were three rows deep.
Like they had in previous games, the Cardinals found themselves in a 10-0 hole late in the first half. Lodi kicker Savannah Curtis split the uprights for a 40-yard field goal with 7:09 remaining. And with 1:39 to go, quarterback Cameron McDonald found receiver Logan Walzer for a 29-yard touchdown pass.
In the back of Hilber’s mind, it felt like Lodi was going to find a way to win again. The Blue Devils came away with a 27-3 win in Hilber’s first year in 2013 and then won 10-7 in 2014. The next year, the Blue Devils won 37-7 in the regular season finale and then notched a 15-14 come-from-behind win in the Division 4 state quarterfinals.
“They felt they were going to win and somehow we found a way to lose,” Hilber said with a chuckle of his previous match-ups with Lodi. “A lot of times it’s harder than people realize to overcome obstacles like that. When you have a team that’s so dominant in a conference, they always think they’re going to win. For me to say as a coach, was that in the back of my head going into the game against Lodi? Absolutely.
“Other teams out there maybe would’ve thought we were the favorite in that game, but there was never a moment where that was in the heads of myself or my staff or even our kids for that matter. I think we all went into that game looking at Lodi as they’re the class of the conference.”
It was a message that Hilber planted in the preseason, making sure to let his team know that getting over the hump against Lodi wouldn’t come easy.
“We wanted to make sure the kids had the message right away knowing that you’re eventually going to find yourself in a hole and you’re going to find yourself in a situation you’re going to have to dig out of,” Hilber said. “At that time, you’ve really got to rely on each other, and our kids did. Noah (Coughlin) found the spark.”
Following Walzer’s touchdown reception, Coughlin returned the ensuing kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7.
“I remember thinking I stepped out of bounds when I was running down the sidelines,” Coughlin said. “I don’t think I could’ve got any more close to the sidelines. I thought I stepped out of bounds, didn’t hear a whistle, so obviously I kept running. Thankfully, I did.
“I remember thinking in my head, ‘I’m going to score this, we need this touchdown.’ I think that was a pretty big turning point for momentum.”
Henry echoed Coughlin’s sentiments.
“It gave us the spark we needed,” Henry said. “He was always a big playmaker for us. … He always seemed to make the big play when we needed it.”
Lodi, however, had the answer, as McDonald found Walzer for a 21-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left to make it 17-7 at halftime.
“I don’t know what other guys were feeling, but that was a pretty big stage,” Coughlin said. “We hadn’t played on that sort of stage. That was essentially for the conference championship – was that game. That’s not a feeling you have every single game, necessarily.”
The Lodi defense was stout, led by a linebacker corps of Jacob Heyroth, Max Barreau and Alex Mashak. They didn’t allow Henry and running back Jake Smith to do much in the first half.
“They always produced really good linebackers that were athletic and able to make plays,” Henry said. “Against an option offense, giving different looks and being able to contain the outside was what they were really good at. It was just a mental thing for our team as well. We had really cruised in all of our other games. To finally come up against a challenge, it kind of took us back a little bit. We had to get back on our feet and go back to work.”
“Our offense, it was just a matter of time before we were going to get a score,” Coughlin added. “We were going to score. We just needed to find the right play.”
Things did, in fact, click in the second half — on both sides of the ball. And Hilber credited that to the fact Columbus didn’t rely on many two-way players, with 21 different starters in the contest.
“That’s a testament for all those kids that worked so hard on that team,” he said. “There’s so many kids that were dedicated and devoted to that team that they all earned an opportunity to play. As a coaching staff, we were happy to oblige and give them an opportunity to play.
“Once we grabbed momentum, I think we were able to wear them out. Things that weren’t working for us in the first half, they started to open up and get a little easier in the second. I think the depth was definitely the reason for that.”
And the Cardinals had no problems putting the game in the hands of Henry and Smith, who would put exclamation points on long drives to help carry Columbus to victory.
First one up was Henry, whose 2-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 17-14 with 8:33 left in the game. Then about 4 minutes later, Smith gave the Cardinals their first lead when he bulldozed in for a 1-yard touchdown.
“Being able to put the game in the hands of Peyton and Jake, that’s something that we weren’t unfamiliar with,” Coughlin said. “We just needed those couple of drives.
“Being able to have those guys and just know deep down you’re not going to lose this game. I remember being down 10 points, then three points and then it was like, ‘We’re not losing this game. There’s no way.’”
Coughlin was also part of a Columbus defense that not only held Lodi scoreless in the second half, but stuffed Heyroth, the Blue Devils’ stud running back who went on to win the AP Player of the Year award after leading Lodi to the D4 state championship the following season. Heyroth finished with just 65 yards on 14 carries.
“Playing defense as a team, I remember going into that game knowing that you’re not going to stop a running back of that caliber with one guy on defense,” Coughlin said. “It’s got to be team tackling, team conversion on the ball and that’s why our defense was so good on the ball. Everyone was in a united effort to stop the run.”
Coughlin said the game plan heading into the week was to stop Lodi’s run game and make the Blue Devils win by throwing the ball. While McDonald threw for 141 yards and two scores, the Blue Devils mustered just 83 yards on the ground.
“That goes back into the momentum thing,” Coughlin said. “You stop a running back like that, you know in your mind that you’re holding an all-state running back to only a couple yards a carry and holding him to under 100 yards. That naturally builds momentum.”
To top it off, Smith outshined Heyroth, rushing for a game-high 115 yards on the same amount of carries and had the winning touchdown.
Even though the Cardinals had the lead, the Blue Devils still felt like they had a chance as they drove down to the Columbus 14-yard-line late in the game. McDonald’s pass on 4th-and-8 was batted down in the end zone by defensive back Tanner Perry, though.
“That whole second half I knew we were going to win,” Coughlin said. “We just have to prove we can finish it. We did it.”
The Cardinals did indeed, as the offense ran out the clock to seal not only Hilber’s first victory over Lodi but the program’s first since 2004.
“Lodi has proven time and time again that they’re the team.” said Hilber, who resigned following the year and is now the coach at Mayville. “That’s a huge benefit that they’ve earned. They always have a psychological advantage coming into it. For Columbus to take that game, it gives everyone the confidence to say, ‘OK, we can do it. We can compete with these guys.’”
The win definitely meant a lot for the players, including Henry, who said it was the best moment of the seniors’ careers.
“After the game there were so many emotions,” he said. “I was crying and a lot of my teammates were emotional. To do it for our city, teammates and everyone associated with Columbus football, I think it meant quite a bit.”
