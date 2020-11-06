BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Columbus' 21-17 victory over Lodi is best Week 7 game of last decade

“I remember thinking I stepped out of bounds when I was running down the sidelines,” Coughlin said. “I don’t think I could’ve got any more close to the sidelines. I thought I stepped out of bounds, didn’t hear a whistle, so obviously I kept running. Thankfully, I did.

“I remember thinking in my head, ‘I’m going to score this, we need this touchdown.’ I think that was a pretty big turning point for momentum.”

Henry echoed Coughlin’s sentiments.

“It gave us the spark we needed,” Henry said. “He was always a big playmaker for us. … He always seemed to make the big play when we needed it.”

Lodi, however, had the answer, as McDonald found Walzer for a 21-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left to make it 17-7 at halftime.

“I don’t know what other guys were feeling, but that was a pretty big stage,” Coughlin said. “We hadn’t played on that sort of stage. That was essentially for the conference championship – was that game. That’s not a feeling you have every single game, necessarily.”

The Lodi defense was stout, led by a linebacker corps of Jacob Heyroth, Max Barreau and Alex Mashak. They didn’t allow Henry and running back Jake Smith to do much in the first half.