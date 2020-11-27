BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Columbus' win over Lodi in 2016 picked as Game of the Decade

The last 10 years have given spectators a large volume of prep football games to watch.
There were many different kinds of contests throughout the 2010s, from tight matchups that had viewers on the edge of their seats until the final play to snooze fests that saw top teams blow opponents out.
Over the last nine weeks, the Daily Citizen went through the history books and chose the decade’s top game from each week.
What follows is a list of those nine games, with what has been decided upon by the Daily Citizen as the best of them first in the order and on down.
1. Week 7 – 2016: Columbus 21, Lodi 17 (Sept. 30)
This matchup of goliaths had it all. At the time, both the Blue Devils and Cardinals were highly ranked in their divisions and sat atop the Capitol North Conference. However, in previous years Lodi had always seems to find a way to beat Columbus. In the early going of the 2016 game, the Blue Devils seemed to have the Cardinals’ number again. But Columbus found a way to erase a 10-point halftime deficit and get over the hump of beating the league’s best. Moreover, Columbus fans got to watch the Cardinals make a crucial fourth-down stop late in the game as they held future all-state running back Jacob Heyroth to under 100 yards rushing.
2. Week 9 – 2019: Randolph 24, Cambria-Friesland 22 (Oct. 18)
Playoff implications, big plays, suspense — this game drew a lot of “Oh’s” and “Ah’s” from the crowd. And similar to the Columbus and Lodi matchup, there was not an empty seat in the house. The two biggest plays of the game happened in the last 3 minutes. First, Randolph’s 26-yard field goal with about 2 minutes left gave the Rockets the two-point lead. Randolph defensive back Zach Heft sealed the victory when he picked off Hilltoppers quarterback Kobe Smit with about a minute remaining. The Rockets also had a great defensive performance, causing five turnovers in the win.
3. Week 5 – 2010: Beaver Dam 19, Slinger 14 (Sept. 24)
One offensive play helped a really good player begin his legacy of becoming a hometown legend. The Golden Beavers were desperately looking for back-to-back wins after suffering a one-point loss to a weaker West Bend West team earlier in September. But after trading blows with the Owls in the second half, the Golden Beavers found themselves down by one point in the final minutes of the game. A big special teams play gave the Golden Beavers one chance at redemption. And quarterback Jacob Heuer found running back RJ Shelton for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left. Shelton would later become Player of the Year in the Wisconsin Little Ten and an all-state running back, as well as rank among the state’s best in most career rushing yards.
4. Week 3 – 2017: Fall River 24, Oshkosh Lourdes 20 (Sept. 1)
The best games have meaning. The Trailways Small Conference game between Fall River and Oshkosh Lourdes certainly had meaning as well as a last-minute game-winning touchdown pass. Whoever won was almost certainly going to be league champs, which the Pirates eventually laid claim to. Those high stakes led the Pirates’ win to rank among the best games of the decade. Fall River quarterback Luke Figol admitted he thought he threw an interception instead of a 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Parker Morton with 1:28 left to give the Pirates a 4-point lead. But Figol threw a touchdown, and he also intercepted Lourdes quarterback Connor Barfknecht in the first half to keep the Pirates within striking distance. The Pirates were missing stud linebacker Sam Nelson due to a knee injury suffered the week prior, so to hold Lourdes’ offense to just 77 passing yards and 220 rushing yards was noteworthy.
5. Week 1 – 2016: Beaver Dam 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 6 (Aug. 19)
It’s not every day a team can say it’s a member of the 500 club. In fact, entering 2016 only eight Wisconsin high school teams (Milwaukee Marquette 696, Green Bay East 581, Peshtigo 556, Darlington 561, Waunakee 528, Mayville 516 and Antigo 506) could say they had 500 or more victories. With the win over Red Knights, the Golden Beavers became permanent members of the club and future players could walk around town proud to be part of a program rich with tradition.
6. Week 2 – 2011: Cambria-Friesland 16, Dodgeland 14 (Aug. 26)
This game didn’t have a lot of scoring, which is what most people think of when you think “good games.” But the fact that the game didn’t light up the scoreboard doesn’t mean it wasn’t thrilling to watch. Of the game’s four touchdowns, the final one came with 31 seconds left. Dodgeland quarterback Nick Gaeman found running back Adam Hummelmeier for a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to two points. The Hilltoppers stuffed running back Jon Fude at the goal line on the two-point conversion, sealing the victory.
7. Week 4 – 2017: Mayville 28, Omro 14 (Sept. 8)
Wanna talk about a team getting its mojo back? From 2010 to 2016, the Cardinals had attained a 14-50 overall record since going 5-4 overall in 2009 and making the playoffs. They needed something good and, in 2017, it finally happened. In Wisconsin, teams need a .500 or better conference record to qualify for the playoffs. By combining the win over Omro with a Flyway Conference victory over North Fond du Lac later in the season, the Cardinals finished at least .500 in the Flyway to put them in the postseason for the first time in eight years.
8. Week 6 – 2018: Horicon/Hustisford 40, Markesan 2 (Sept. 21)
Speaking of mojo, no team showed theirs more than the 2018 MarshFalcons. After giving up a safety in the early going against the Hornets, they racked up 40 unanswered points on their way to an eventual Trailways Large Conference title. In previous years, the Hornets had been king of the league, although the MarshFalcons were right on the cusp of taking control in recent years. With the Hornets losing valuable pieces and the MarshFalcons gaining some incredible athletes, they showed it was their time to shine.
9. Week 8 – 2012: Randolph 28, Johnson Creek 0 (Oct. 12)
This game was out of the ordinary, as it was the last game of the regular season due to circumstances. However, Thomas and Duke Vander Galien both ran for over 100 yards and helped the Rockets finish off an undefeated season.
Honorable mentions
There were many games to choose from over the last 10 years. In 2013, Fall River edged out New Lisbon 20-18 in a tight Week 2 contest. In Week 3 the year prior, the Pirates barely got past Cambria-Friesland 44-36. Beaver Dam squeaked by Milwaukee Lutheran 19-18 to begin the 2015 season and a couple years later defeated Baraboo 14-13 in Week 3. Beaver Dam had many one-point victories in the 2010s, also defeating West Bend East 31-30 in Week 4 of 2011.
That same year, Columbus edged Wisconsin Dells 12-7 in Week 1. And in Week 7 of 2012, the Cardinals beat Watertown Luther Prep 14-7. Columbus also beat Mayville 27-20 to cap off the 2012 regular season. Cambria-Friesland dropped Markesan 8-7 to begin the 2015 season. In Week 6 of that year, the Hilltoppers escaped with a 29-26 victory over Deerfield. The next year, the Hilltoppers edged Lake Holcomb/Cornell 8-6 in Week 3.
Waupun also had several games in consideration for the best of the 2010s, as its matchups with New Holstein were fun throughout the decade. Waupun defeated the Huskies 27-26 in Week 8 of 2013 and 21-18 in Week 2 of 2016. The Warriors also outlasted Ripon 18-12 in Week 7 of 2015. Finally, in Week 4 of 2017, the Warriors punched Kettle Moraine Lutheran just enough to win 13-7.
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Beaver Dam notches 500th victory in program history with Week 1 win in 2016
Over the last decade (2010-2019), the prep football scene in the Beaver Dam area has really given followers some of the best games to watch, talk about among friends and read about the next morning.
Each game had its own story to tell, whether it was a milestone victory, a thrilling finish or a great individual performance.
To showcase some of those moments once again, the Daily Citizen has chosen one game from each week of the season over the last 10 years and will be looking back at those games through this season.
First up is Beaver Dam’s 35-6 non-conference victory over Milwaukee Lutheran to begin the 2016 season. What’s special about this game is not only did quarterback Carmelo Rosado run wild over the Red Knights, but the senior quarterback helped the Golden Beavers earn their 500th victory in program history.
“Being the team that won the 500th game, it allows you to be a part of all those past teams that made that 500th win possible,” Rosado said recently. “Being a part of the team that earned the 500th win kinda drew us closer to all the other teams. It built that brotherhood even more.”
At the time, Beaver Dam was entering its 122nd season with a 499-434 record. The victory made the Golden Beavers just the eighth team in Wisconsin history to have 500 or more wins. At the time, they joined Milwaukee Marquette (696), Green Bay East (581), Peshtigo (556), Darlington (561), Waunakee (528), Mayville (516) and Antigo (506) to have 500 or more victories.
“To be in the likes of some of these programs that were up there to be in the all-time wins in the state of Wisconsin, that’s pretty darn good,” then-head coach Steve Kuenzi said. “I wanted our kids to have that feeling of, ‘Hey, we’re important.’”
And a lot of stuff happened in Beaver Dam’s favor against the Red Knights.
Rosado ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and completed 6-of-14 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown pass. He posted a 101.8 passer rating that game.
He and his twin brother Brandon Rosado, who rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns, got the ball rolling in the first quarter for the Golden Beavers. Brandon Rosado found his way in for a 4-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 37 seconds left in the quarter, but a missed extra point put the Beavers up 6-0. And about 2 minutes later Carmelo Rosado hit receiver Davis Braker on a fade route for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 2:49 left to play to go up 13-0.
Beaver Dam would raise the lead before the first quarter was up when Mitch Graff, who finished the game with seven tackles, recorded a safety with 1:31 to go to put Beaver Dam ahead 15-0.
“He really helped us stop Milwaukee Lutheran’s offense,” Kuenzi said. “They had a pretty potent offense. They had a good quarterback-receiver combo. We put a lot of pressure on them.”
Nothing really happened in the second quarter —however, both Kuenzi and Carmelo Rosado said they remembered lightning and rain happening off in the distance.
“The referees just wanted to make sure we got the half in,” Kuenzi said. “Fortunately we had a lead.”
That lead was 15-0, which the Golden Beavers felt good about. But once both teams got in their locker rooms, the rain and lightning hit, which started a delay that lasted well over an hour.
Kuenzi said after a great deal of time he called Beaver Dam Athletic Director Mel Gehring to see what the protocol was and if they needed to reschedule the second half for the next day or on Monday, neither of which Kuenzi said he wanted to do, nor did Lutheran coach Erich Janousky.
“We set a timeline that if we don’t start the second half by this time, we’re just going to call it a game,” Kuenzi said. “Part of me was like, ‘Ok great, we get the win, 15-0.’ But part of me was like, ‘That’s kind of cheap.’ I really didn’t want to win the game like this. For 500, let’s make it worthwhile.”
Fortunately, the lightning subsided long enough for the two teams to start and finish the second half. And even though Josiah Hedrington hit Henry Reimer for a 76-yard touchdown pass just 1:35 into the second half to cut the deficit to 15-6, Carmelo Rosado said that didn’t deter the Golden Beavers’ mindset the rest of the game.
“We were ready to keep it rolling,” he said. “We weren’t going to let this rain delay slow us down in any type of way. We were just ready to keep playing football then.”
It showed as his twin trotted in for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:30 left in the third to go up 22-6. Then in the fourth Carmelo scored on a 2-yard and 5-yard touchdown runs to raise the lead to 35-6.
“What made Carmelo so good was that he ran our option scheme really well and understood what it meant to be a running back as a quarterback,” Kuenzi said. “He really understood how that all worked.”
After the game, Kuenzi said the team didn’t return Beaver Dam High school until about 1 a.m., and were greeted by parents in the cafeteria with a spread of food and drinks to celebrate the program’s 500th victory.
“We celebrated the best we could,” Kuenzi said. “We were tired, it was late and I really appreciated the parents and the support they gave us for the win.”
That’s one thing Kuenzi said he wanted to do. He wanted to make sure the players knew this accomplishment was a big deal. Beaver Dam hadn’t had that much success for almost 20 years according to Kuenzi, so this victory signified the program’s history of success that dated back to 1895.
“We wanted our kids to feel like, ‘Hey, we’re not this basement dwelling team that everybody thinks we are. We’re important. We’ve been important for a long time.’ We’ve got the credibility. We hyped it because it’s a really cool thing. Let’s be the team. Let’s be remembered as the team that got to 500.”
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Cambria-Friesland holds off Dodgeland to win 16-14
Members of the Cambria-Friesland prep football team knew what they needed to do with 31 seconds left in a non-conference Week 2 match-up against Dodgeland.
Dodgeland running back Adam Hummelmeier had just caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nick Gaeman to cut the Hilltoppers’ lead to 16-14.
The Trojans needed a two-point conversion to tie the game. They decided to keep it on the ground, handing it off to running back Jon Fude, who was gang-tackled by a plethora of Hilltoppers to seal the victory.
“Our hearts were pounding. The whole team, we didn’t talk. We were focused. No one was talking about what had to happen. We knew what had to happen,” Cambria-Friesland’s Owen Schaalma said. “We needed to stop them and I think everyone on our team, at that point, had that mindset. We came together as a team.
“We stopped them. We came together, we gang tackled him like we were taught and he didn’t even get past the line of scrimmage. I believe that play was very huge. It was emotional, very emotional, especially after the game. It was awesome, especially afterwards, riding home on that bus together.”
The Hilltoppers were a young team that season – boasting a roster that included 12 sophomores, 10 juniors, five freshman and four seniors – that needed to mature quickly.
“We knew that it was a rebuilding year and we knew that the kids would have to grow up on the fly on the field,” Cambria-Friesland coach Jim Bylsma said.
Seven of the sophomores, including Schaalma, started for the Hilltoppers against the Trojans. Schaalma had himself a game – catching two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Spencer Bylsma.
“It was my sophomore year, so it was some of my first touchdowns,” said Schaalma, who reeled in three catches for 37 yards on the day. “I do have to say it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially being a sophomore on an older team. Those touchdowns meant a lot.”
His first touchdown was a 19-yard reception from Bylsma with 6:27 left in the first quarter. Bylsma then found Troy DeYoung, who finished with three catches for a team-high 40 yards, in the end zone for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.
Dodgeland responded with 2 minutes left in the first half when Hummelmeier trotted in for a 5-yard touchdown. Fude converted on a two-point conversion to tie the game up heading into halftime.
Fude led the Trojans with 106 rushing yards on just 11 carries, while Hummelmeier finished with 61 yards on 12 carries.
“They had two running backs that were very good that year,” Schaalma said. “Those two running backs they had, they could switch them in and out. They both did the same thing – they ran on us that game, they did. But when it mattered, we stopped them.”
Cambria-Friesland also had its own power running back in Gabe Bubolz, who led all runners with 138 yards.
After a scoreless third quarter Schaalma said the Hilltoppers got together to regain their focus in order to make something happen on defense in the final stanza.
“We were like, ‘Hey, we need to really focus up here and hone in on our defense to not let them get in this quarter because if they do, it might be bad for us,’” Schaalma recalled. “I think that speech that coach gave us and what he said got us pumped up. I think we picked up our defense and we were able to come together as a team and stop them in the final seconds.”
Schaalma remembered with just 63 seconds left, the Hilltoppers needed eight yards for a touchdown to take the lead.
A pop pass was the play call, sending Schaalma on a straight route 5 yards upfield after pretending to block. But the Trojans crowded the line of scrimmage, so the play had to go longer, which was good for Schaalma because he caught the pass in the end zone 8 yards out. Dakota Tamminga tacked on two more points with a running play to make it 16-8.
Bylsma completed 7 of his 14 passes for 80 yards and two touchdown passes. And the fact that he’s Jim Bylsma’s nephew made throwing the game-winning touchdown pass even more special.
“Whenever you coach a family member, it’s special,” Jim Bylsma said. “He made the right read and caught Owen sneaking behind the linebacker with 63 seconds to go.”
The cushion wouldn’t last long for the Hilltoppers because 32 seconds later, Hummelmeier caught his touchdown pass to get to within two points.
Bubolz led all Cambria-Friesland defenders with 17 total tackles while teammate Barrett Hummelmeier had 12.
The game had more sentimental value for the Bylsma family than just the fact Spencer threw the two TDs. Jim Bylmsa’s father, Louis Bylsma, passed away in April that same year and Jim said his family got emotional after the game on the sidelines.
“I came to the sideline after the game, my entire family, my brothers, were all sobbing because Spencer had thrown a touchdown pass,” he said. “There isn’t anything artificial that you can put into your body that replaces a hard fought win on a football field.
“For some reason, having Spencer throw (a touchdown), they all thought that they were hoping my dad was watching from heaven.”
Schaalma agreed, adding that the fact the game was so close throughout put many of the fans on edge until the very end, adding to the excitement of victory.
“It was a fun game,” he said. “It kept you on your toes too. We weren’t ahead by a ton. They weren’t ahead by a ton or behind by a ton. I like the closer games – something like this.
“This is the perfect game for (the Daily Citizen) to pick out because it was tight the whole way. We had to fight through it.
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Fall River's big win over Lourdes in Week 3 propels team for special 2017 season
Quarterback Luke Figol thought his 5-yard throw to receiver Parker Morton was either intercepted or it fell to the ground incomplete.
Figol couldn’t see the pass because it blazed by two Oshkosh Lourdes defenders who were blocking his line of sight, preventing him from watching as Morton bobbled it for a split second only to snatch it for a touchdown with 1 minute, 28 seconds left to make it 24-20 in a Trailways Small Conference game in Week 3 of the 2017 prep football season.
The importance of the game, the way it swung back and forth and the momentum the eventual 24-20 win gave the Pirates toward having a memorable season are why the Daily Citizen has picked it as the best Week 3 game of the last decade.
“I honestly thought it was an interception or an incomplete pass,” Figol said. “Once I saw him jumping up and saw the ball in his hands, we all started jumping around with excitement knowing that we had taken the lead and were about to win the football game.”
With the win, the Pirates (2-1, 1-0 Trailways Small) exacted a measure of revenge on the Knights (1-2, 0-1), who had defeated them twice the previous season, including by the score of 30-22 in the first round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.
“We had it in our heads that we wanted to win and we were tired of losing to them,” Fall River coach Joe Zander said. “We lost two times to them the year before. Coming off a loss against Wild Rose, it was a must-win situation for us, especially if we wanted to make it into the playoffs and win conference.”
The Pirates started that season 1-1, with a 30-21 victory over Almond-Bancroft in Week 1 and the aforementioned 27-12 defeat to Wild Rose in Week 2.
The hard fought battle against Lourdes put a pep in the Pirates’ step that season, pushing them toward an 11-2 overall record, a league title with a 7-0 record and to the state semifinals, which is the farthest any Fall River team has made it in program history.
“It was a really special win. It gave us a drive,” said Figol, who threw for 80 yards and ran in for an 8-yard touchdown late in the first half to help Fall River go into halftime with a 16-14 lead. “In our minds, Lourdes was our toughest opponent in our conference besides Johnson Creek, but we knew for sure Oshkosh Lourdes was going to be our toughest match. If we just played together as a team, we would win.
“It was set us up for the rest of the season. It would give us momentum game after game after game after game. I think that really helped us beating Lourdes and it really gave us that drive.”
But it almost didn’t happen because Morton gave every player, coach and fan in the stands a scare when he bobbled the pass.
However, the receiver caught the pass, which erased a couple fourth-quarter fumbles by running back Davyn Braker. He rushed 24 times for 124 yards on the night but he coughed up the ball at the outset of the fourth quarter, which led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Lourdes’ Coylar Newton with 8:12 remaining to make it 20-16.
“We talked about it. And Davyn worked his butt off to make sure he had better ball security the rest of the season,” Zander said. “He ended being better the rest of the season about it. Davyn was a special player for us and we knew we had to (get better). Does Davyn know he messed up? Yes, he knows that, but yelling at him wasn’t going to make it better.
“That’s what we preached, too. You can yell at someone for making a mistake, but they already know they made a mistake. They’re out on the field for a reason. It wasn’t a drastic conversation to have.”
Braker then fumbled again on the ensuing Fall River possession 10 seconds later. But this time, his defense had his back. The Pirates sacked quarterback Connor Barfknecht for a 4-yard loss on a fourth-and-12 play at the Fall River 35-yard-line.
The Pirates allowed the Knights to rush for 220 yards and throw for 77 yards without having stud linebacker Sam Nelson, who had torn his meniscus the previous week against Wild Rose.
“He still finished the game against Wild Rose,” Zander said. “That shows how tough that kid is too. We didn’t have him against Lourdes and I think Lourdes knew that. They all know when No. 20 was out, but Luke and the rest of the crew really rallied to take that game. It was obviously a hard-fought battle.”
The Pirates seemingly only had one real problem all game and that was stopping Barfknecht from tucking the ball away and running with it. He had 31 carries for 159 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:44 left in the first half to tie the game at 8.
But the Pirates prevailed and had a heck of a season thereafter.
“Both teams played a really good game,” Figol said. “We had problems with their QB running up the gut. We couldn’t really defend him with Sam being out with his torn meniscus. That really hurt us with Sam not being there to fill the gaps. We played a good game.
“We had some hiccups for sure, but it was a lot of fun.”
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Mayville's 28-14 Week 4 victory over Omro important for program
Something special was brewing in Mayville in 2017.
The Cardinals hadn’t made the prep football playoffs since 2009, when they went 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the Flyway Conference to qualify for the WIAA Division 4 postseason. They bowed out in the first round with a 40-0 loss to New Holstein in the first round.
The Cardinals then fell on hard times, posting a 14-50 overall record from 2010 to 2016.
Members of the team finally felt they had the right leadership and the right talent to make it back in 2017. And after a 28-14 victory over Flyway Conference rival Omro in Week 4, the Cardinals had a shot to get back in.
It was the Cardinals’ second conference victory of the season – as they had shut out Lomira 21-0 the week prior – and they only needed one more victory to have a .500 or better league record to qualify for the postseason. Lucky for them, the Cardinals had a forfeit victory awaiting them later on in the year, as North Fond du Lac canceled its season shorlty before the season began. That meant at worst the Cardinals would finish the season with a 3-3 Flyway Conference record and qualify for the playoffs.
“We knew coming into that year we had a shot to make the playoffs and bring something back to Mayville,” said quarterback Wes Weiglein, a junior that year. “Once we came into that game and won the game, I think that set the tone for the rest of that year.
“That game put it into our minds that we can do this and make the playoffs. We could win against these teams that we never used to be able to.”
This win marking a turning point for Mayville is why it’s the Daily Citizen’s choice for best Week 4 game of the last decade.
“It was just a tremendous win for our program,” Mayville coach Tom Noennig said. “Getting us basically playoff eligible in quite some time. It was something they had been yearning for for a long time. I thought beating a quality opponent like Omro and the way we did it, it was hard fought game and it was just special for our kids, the entire program and our school.”
Noennig had just started his second season in his second stint as head coach for Mayville. He was originally the head coach from 2004 to 2007 before jumping ship to coach Hartford for several seasons.
When Noennig got back, the program wasn’t how he had left it. He knew he had a lot of work to do just to gain some ground because his first season back the team went 2-7 – losing three games by 16 or less points.
The win over Omro – which saw Weiglein throw for 173 yards and two TDs, and the Cardinals run for 325 as a unit – was a confidence booster because the next week they defeated Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21-12. They would lose to state powerhouse Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in Week 6 but earned the forfeit victory in Week 7 to improve to 4-1 in conference play that season.
“That game was a springboard for a lot of competitiveness for later in the year,” Noennig said. “Had we not won that game, who knows how that WLA game would’ve gone and who knows how the rest of the season would’ve went.
“That just created a whole different spring in your step at practice. Kids were walking around with their jerseys on and their chests are sticking out a little bit more rather than what it had been when I came back. They were proud to be playing football again.”
The way the Cardinals won the game, too, was proof they had resiliency they hadn’t shown in quite some time.
The Foxes had a one-score lead twice in the first half. It didn’t matter as Weiglein found junior receiver Jackson Mittelstadt for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 9 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half to tie it at 6. After the Foxes scored a TD to go up 14-6 just 12 seconds later, Weiglein found receiver Trent Kehrmeyer for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 5:31 left in the first half to tie it up at 14.
“The way we were putting plays and drives together and the whole puzzle was being put together,” Weiglein said. “That just made my life easier. It made my game better and the whole team just played better.”
Mittelstadt led the Cardinals with 5 receptions for 76 yards and Kehrmeyer had 5 receptions for 54 yards.
With 33 seconds left in the first half, the play happened.
Omro quarterback Jacob Kaefer, who ran for a game-high 185 yards on 18 carries, was sacked at the Mayville 45 yard-line by senior Logan Griffin, causing a fumble. Mayville’s Darren Feucht scooped it up and raced down the sidelines for a 55-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead at halftime.
“My eyes were actually down field looking at the coverage a little bit. When Kaefer broke out of the pocket and Griffin was chasing him down, I did not actually see Logan hit Kaefer because I was looking at the coverage,” Noennig said. “Our coverage had to roll a little bit because Kaefer broke out to his right. All of a sudden I hear that eruption and my head turned back, and I see Darren scooping it up and running down the sidelines.
“It was a very joyful moment for our staff, our players, our community and obviously all the fans in the stands. We had a blast.”
In Noennig’s mind, that play signified how special of a talent Griffin was. He had taken time off from football, but was proving to be a playmaker on defense early in the season. Griffin finished with 11 total tackles (1 assisted), a sack and a forced fumble, all with a club that covered his right hand due to a dislocated thumb.
“It was truly a legendary game for him,” Noennig said. “He had so many big plays.”
Griffin also had a tackle for loss that forced the Foxes into a fourth-and-12 play inside the red zone late in the third quarter, which resulted in a turnover on downs. That turnover on downs was the second one the Cardinals forced in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Weiglein found Mittelstadt for a 36-yard TD with 5:31 left in the game to go up 28-14.
“That’s huge for us because that’s points for them and we kept them off the board,” Weiglein said. “We had the opportunity to just stay ahead. With them not scoring any points, that’s just for our defense to be able to stand them up and not let them get into the end zone.”
The Cardinals would end up finishing the regular season 5-4 (they beat non-conference foe Pittsville 30-6 the week they were supposed to play North Fondy, so their official regular season record was 6-4) before taking eventual Division 4 state champion Lodi to the limit in the opening round of the playoffs, ultimately losing 38-31 after allowing two fourth quarter TDs to give up a 31-24 lead.
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Beaver Dam's 19-14 victory over Slinger charges momentum for postseason berth in 2010
It’s not too often an offensive coordinator puts the game in a young sophomore’s hands.
But in a Week 5 match-up between Little Ten Conference foes Beaver Dam and Slinger in 2010, that’s exactly what Golden Beavers’ offensive coordinator Jim Braemer did with running back RJ Shelton.
With 20 seconds left, down 14-13, Braemer said he drew up a play where he lined Shelton up in the slot and told him to go to the back of the end zone. Shelton did just that and junior quarterback Jake Heuer found him for the go-ahead score to lead the Golden Beavers to a 19-14 victory.
“We’re either going to win it here or we’re going to have another loss on our hands,” Braemer said of the gutsy call. “Why not throw it to your most athletic guy at the best time of the game you possibly can? It worked out great for us.
“Jake put it where he needed to and RJ caught it like I knew he would, and game over.”
Getting over the hump and winning a close one in the final seconds was important for Beaver Dam because just two weeks prior the Golden Beavers suffered a 13-12 loss to West Bend West. Being able to avoid the same fate and winning in such thrilling fashion against Slinger is why this game is the Daily Citizen’s choice for the best Week 5 game of the last decade.
“If we lose that game, we’re crushed,” Braemer said. “It’s so hard with young kids to know that you should win games (but) then lose them, then try to mentally come back from that. To beat Slinger in that way, I would say it turned our season 180 degrees.
“I don’t think we come back from that if we lose that game. I think the rest of our season, we’re just fighting to get kids’ minds back to where they should be. It’s such a huge game for the way it ended; it’s such a huge game mentally; such a huge game for Beaver Dam football at that time.”
The final touchdown was the culmination of a wild fourth quarter between the Golden Beavers and the Owls that saw two lead changes and a bad snap on a punt that led to the final drive by Beaver Dam.
“They were scoring, we were scoring,” Shelton said. “They were stopping us, we were stopping them. Turnovers were being made on our side and on their side. It’s just the flow of the game. You just have to react and when the time comes to go ahead and make a play to end the game or have a drive to end a situation where you can win, you have to capitalize. That’s what we did in the fourth quarter. With that game-winning touchdown drive leading up to that, we capitalized at the right time.”
Shelton – who is ranked 31st in career rushing yards in state history with 5,106 and is also 23rd in scoring with 506 points (84 touchdowns) – scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:48 left to take a 13-7 lead before the extra point was blocked.
Bad memories flooded the minds of the Golden Beavers because it was extra points that doomed them in the loss to West Bend West.
Braemer said Beaver Dam relied on four sophomores and a plethora of juniors that season and that sinking feeling of “here we go again” crept back up when Slinger marched down the field for 58 yards, a drive that ended with Philip Martola scoring from a yard out to put the Owls up 14-13 with 2:27 left.
“I remember thinking with young teams, little things like that can kind of break your whole year,” Braemer said. “You hope you can get them back up the next week. We should’ve beat them. West Bend West was not better than us that year. We just shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times. Then we go down to Slinger. We go down the field, we scored and we take that lead. I remember thinking, ‘We scored, we’re going to go up 7 here.’ Then we get the extra point blocked again and I’m sure the first thing that goes into all of our heads is, ‘Not again. Not again.’”
However, Beaver Dam still had plenty of time to make something happen. Unfortunately for the Golden Beavers, though, fumbled the ball away just 17 seconds into the possession.
Heuer had made a key mistake late in the loss to West as well, throwing an interception at the West Bend 20 yard-line with under a minute remaining that cut Beaver Dam’s rally short that game.
“The guys were picking me up,” Heuer told the Daily Citizen after the game against Slinger. “They were saying the defense will get us the ball back.”
It wasn’t the defense, but rather a bad snap on a punt that got Beaver Dam the ball back.
Slinger ran the clock down to just 34 seconds left and was forced to punt the ball from its own 37. Martola, the punter, didn’t field the snap and the ball was recovered by sophomore Owen Salzwedel, who returned it to the 22 yard-line.
It gave Beaver Dam the chance it needed.
“Oh my God, I could not believe it,” Braemer said. “You think about that and there’s 30 seconds left and they’re punting. You think,’ If he gets this punt off, we have no timeouts, how are we going to get 60 yards down field?’ You hope Jake could maybe break one or RJ could maybe break one, but you don’t ever think that.
“Then to have the punt go low and Owen picks it up and goes to the 22 yard-line. You’re like, ‘Maybe this is our time? Maybe this is that break we finally needed?’ Then the saving grace – Jake throws it up, RJ goes and gets it, and we win.”
Heuer had his redemption moment when he put all his faith in a pass to Shelton to give Beaver Dam the lead.
“I think the biggest thing there, coming from me, is me being able to tell all my teammates they can rely on me to go and make a play,” said Shelton, who scored all three touchdowns and ran for a team-high 80 yards. “At the same time, it wasn’t just me that went ahead and made that play. It was guys on the line that blocked to do what we needed to do. Jake threw it in that position. Even if I was getting double covered, you never know if the defense could’ve thrown another guy over there.
“It just wasn’t me that did what we needed to do. I was just a part, but maybe major than other roles. Everyone played a part in that particular play. It just wasn’t me making the catch. I wouldn’t have been able to do my job if the line and quarterback, and other guys weren’t doing their job.”
Then on defense with 8 seconds left, Heuer deflected a pass by Martola to preserve the victory for the Golden Beavers.
“I think it turned Jake around,” Braemer said of Heuer, who completed 4-of-12 passes for 62 yards. “Truthfully, he hadn’t played quarterback since his freshman year. We had him on defense as a sophomore. He was down, but after that, throwing that touchdown pass, he was back. His senior year was fantastic. It mentally turned Jake around. It was just a huge game.”
Both Shelton and Heuer were big reasons why the Golden Beavers went on to finish 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the Little Ten Conference that season. And the win over Slinger provided the momentum needed to have that winning record.
“I think it was a huge game, not only that we came back and won that way, but I think mentally it probably saved our season,” Braemer said. “That game was huge with not only the way it ended, which was super cool, but it was great because after that we built some momentum and we built some confidence.”
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Horicon/Hustisford has coming-out party with 40-2 pounding of Markesan in 2018
Members of the Horicon/Hustisford prep football team knew heading into the 2018 prep football season the Trailways Large Conference title was up for grabs.
The cream of the crop in the league the previous three seasons had been Markesan and Dodgeland. The Hornets hadn’t lost a conference contest since 2014 while handing the Trojans their only Trailways Large losses from 2015-17.
But the Hornets had just graduated a very talented class of seniors, and the MarshFalcons were poised in their third year as a co-op to battle it out for the top spot between the Hornets and the Trojans.
“To be able to take over (the conference), we wanted people to know we were here,” Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said. “We’ve got the players to do this. We have the talent. The kids believed in our system and it showed proof that year.”
The MarshFalcons proved the coach right, as they dominated the Hornets 40-2 in a match-up of undefeateds in the conference. For what the win meant to the Horicon/Hustisford program, and for the manner in which the MarshFalcons dominated a talented Markesan team, that game has been picked as Daily Citizen’s best Week 6 game from the last decade.
“If we want to win (a conference title), we’ve got to beat Markesan,” Husticon offensive coordinator Ryan Connolly said recently. “We’ve got to beat Markesan. It was a moment for our kids and our staff to go, ‘If we want to be legit in this conference, we’ve got to beat Markesan.’”
The cherry on top was the fact that the MarshFalcons defeated the Hornets on Homecoming Night at Discher Park in Horicon. But early in the contest, it looked like the game would be anything but a blowout.
It was a back-and-forth stalemate for the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter until Husticon quarterback Dylan Schmitt couldn’t handle a snap from inside the Husticon 3 yard-line and was forced to take a safety to put the Hornets up 2-0 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds to go until halftime.
“As the offensive coordinator, I won’t lie, when we gave up that safety, the defense was playing so good, I was like, ‘Oh my God, our offense just gave up more points than the defense did.’ It crossed my mind – we’re going to lose this game 2-0,” Connolly said. “That was a blink of a moment, but I believe in Dylan Schmitt, Justin Kuehl, CJ Brooks. We were going to come back from this. That’s what we did.”
In Mueller’s mind, the safety was the slash of cold water to the face his team needed, because on the next possession, Schmitt found Mitchell Kurtz for a 10-yard TD pass to go up 7-2 with 5:07 left in the half.
“Wake up!” Mueller said of the message that safety had on the MarshFalcons’ mentality. “It was plain and simple – wake up.”
While Mueller thought the offensive miscue angered his team, it was another offensive play Connolly believes really made the MarshFalcons believe they could defeat the Hornets.
With the 7-2 lead and driving down the field, the MarshFalcons found themselves with a 4th-and-22 near midfield late in the second half.
Husticon didn’t flinch, though, as Schmitt found Kuehl over the middle for a big gain and a first down. It led to an 11-yard TD pass from Schmitt to running back CJ Brooks with 4:04 left in the first half.
“I feel like that was the turning point of the game,” Connolly said. “It was the turning point of the season to be honest. When Dylan Schmitt threw it up to Justin Kuehl and he caught it up in the middle, as a 4th-and-22, I feel like everybody’s lightbulbs just clicked and were like, ‘We can do this.’”
The MarshFalcons were edged by Markesan 14-0 in year one as a co-op and then lost decidedly by the score of 35-6 in 2017. That catch by Kuehl really gave Husticon the extra juice it needed to finally get over the hump and trap the Hornets.
“I feel like that just set the tone,” Connolly said. “I believe that play said, ‘We’re here to play. We’re not going to back down.’ We still respect Markesan to this day. We watch film (last Sunday) and we’re not even in that conference anymore, and we still respect Markesan. We respect Markesan to the end of the day.
“After that play, I feel like our players went, ‘OK, here we are. We’re ready to go.’”
Schmitt would finish with two rushing touchdowns, one of them from 2 yards out with 14 seconds left in the first half to put Husticon up 20-2 at halftime and the other from 7 yards away with 9:19 left in the third to go up 26-2.
Schmitt connected with Zach Kehl for a 22-yard pass with 6:55 left to go up 32-2.
Connolly said after the safety, it was coach Aaron Bischoff who told Schmitt he needed to pass more. Schmitt proved he was up for the challenge, completing 11-of-13 passes for 145 yards. He also ran for 45 yards.
“My players will always tell me I’m negative and I’m always negative, trying to be humble,” Connolly said. “That’s just how I coach. After the safety, I said, ‘Our offense is going to give up more points than our defense.’ Our defense was unbelievable that game. … As soon as coach Bischoff said in the booth, ‘You’ve got to pass the ball.’ That’s what we did.”
Husticon’s defense really shined after Mueller said he talked with his defensive ends about staying home and letting the plays develop in the first quarter.
The defense allowed only eight first downs in the game and holding Markesan to negative-six passing yards with three interceptions. The Hornets did generate some offense with 142 rushing yards, but it didn’t translate to the scoreboard.
“We knew if we could stop the pass and shut that down, we didn’t feel they could beat us by just running the ball,” Muleller said. “It held true.”
The win led to much bigger things for the MarshFalcons, too. Three weeks later – and following two more conference wins – the MarshFalcons ended the regular season with a 54-7 dismantling of Dodgeland to win the Trailways Large title with an undefeated record.
They would then advance to the WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinals, marking the deepest playoff run in the program’s now five-year history. Husticon has made the playoffs in each of the first four years, but has been one-and-done every year but 2018.
“Beating a team like that and the way we did it,” Mueller said of crushing Markesan, “was just a benchmark for what was going to come the rest of the season.”
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Columbus' 21-17 victory over Lodi is best Week 7 game of last decade
Columbus coach Scott Hilber only had one thing running through his mind entering a Week 7 Capitol North Conference match-up with Lodi in 2016.
“We better not lose this freakin’ game,” Hilber recalled recently.
Beating the Blue Devils always seemed to evade the Cardinals during Hilber’s four-year tenure, as he was winless in four previous tries (0-3 in the regular season and 0-1 in the playoffs). Meantime, Lodi coach Dave Puls, who started as Blue Devils coach in 2004, was 12-1 in his career against Columbus.
But unlike in previous seasons, the Cardinals entered 2016 as the favorite to win the conference title as well as beat the Blue Devils, who had been crowned league champs the previous three seasons.
“It was such big deal for us,” Hilber said. “It was probably a bigger deal for us than it was for them. I remember that thought more than anything. Looking back on it now, it was definitely a stepping stone for us. That was our goal the whole time we started there as a staff: (It) was win the conference championship.”
In a battle of two teams who were in the top 10 of the Associated Press state poll, the sixth-ranked Cardinals overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to pull off a memorable 21-17 comeback victory over the eighth-ranked Blue Devils on Homecoming.
This match-up had everything. It was a game between two Goliath teams with power-run games and scrappy defenses that clawed for every win. There were big plays and even bigger drives, and momentum swings that kept a packed house on the edge of their seats right up until the final whistle blew. For that, this game is the top Week 7 game of the last decade.
“Describing it right now just gives me chills just thinking about it,” Columbus quarterback Peyton Henry said. “We prided ourselves of playing good football, winning games and making exciting plays. I think by doing so we were able to bring together our community and bring people out to support us that maybe had nothing to do with us.”
The crowd was definitely there. Every seat was taken on both sides, and along the fence and rope-barriers, fans were three rows deep.
Like they had in previous games, the Cardinals found themselves in a 10-0 hole late in the first half. Lodi kicker Savannah Curtis split the uprights for a 40-yard field goal with 7:09 remaining. And with 1:39 to go, quarterback Cameron McDonald found receiver Logan Walzer for a 29-yard touchdown pass.
In the back of Hilber’s mind, it felt like Lodi was going to find a way to win again. The Blue Devils came away with a 27-3 win in Hilber’s first year in 2013 and then won 10-7 in 2014. The next year, the Blue Devils won 37-7 in the regular season finale and then notched a 15-14 come-from-behind win in the Division 4 state quarterfinals.
“They felt they were going to win and somehow we found a way to lose,” Hilber said with a chuckle of his previous match-ups with Lodi. “A lot of times it’s harder than people realize to overcome obstacles like that. When you have a team that’s so dominant in a conference, they always think they’re going to win. For me to say as a coach, was that in the back of my head going into the game against Lodi? Absolutely.
“Other teams out there maybe would’ve thought we were the favorite in that game, but there was never a moment where that was in the heads of myself or my staff or even our kids for that matter. I think we all went into that game looking at Lodi as they’re the class of the conference.”
It was a message that Hilber planted in the preseason, making sure to let his team know that getting over the hump against Lodi wouldn’t come easy.
“We wanted to make sure the kids had the message right away knowing that you’re eventually going to find yourself in a hole and you’re going to find yourself in a situation you’re going to have to dig out of,” Hilber said. “At that time, you’ve really got to rely on each other, and our kids did. Noah (Coughlin) found the spark.”
Following Walzer’s touchdown reception, Coughlin returned the ensuing kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7.
“I remember thinking I stepped out of bounds when I was running down the sidelines,” Coughlin said. “I don’t think I could’ve got any more close to the sidelines. I thought I stepped out of bounds, didn’t hear a whistle, so obviously I kept running. Thankfully, I did.
“I remember thinking in my head, ‘I’m going to score this, we need this touchdown.’ I think that was a pretty big turning point for momentum.”
Henry echoed Coughlin’s sentiments.
“It gave us the spark we needed,” Henry said. “He was always a big playmaker for us. … He always seemed to make the big play when we needed it.”
Lodi, however, had the answer, as McDonald found Walzer for a 21-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left to make it 17-7 at halftime.
“I don’t know what other guys were feeling, but that was a pretty big stage,” Coughlin said. “We hadn’t played on that sort of stage. That was essentially for the conference championship – was that game. That’s not a feeling you have every single game, necessarily.”
The Lodi defense was stout, led by a linebacker corps of Jacob Heyroth, Max Barreau and Alex Mashak. They didn’t allow Henry and running back Jake Smith to do much in the first half.
“They always produced really good linebackers that were athletic and able to make plays,” Henry said. “Against an option offense, giving different looks and being able to contain the outside was what they were really good at. It was just a mental thing for our team as well. We had really cruised in all of our other games. To finally come up against a challenge, it kind of took us back a little bit. We had to get back on our feet and go back to work.”
“Our offense, it was just a matter of time before we were going to get a score,” Coughlin added. “We were going to score. We just needed to find the right play.”
Things did, in fact, click in the second half — on both sides of the ball. And Hilber credited that to the fact Columbus didn’t rely on many two-way players, with 21 different starters in the contest.
“That’s a testament for all those kids that worked so hard on that team,” he said. “There’s so many kids that were dedicated and devoted to that team that they all earned an opportunity to play. As a coaching staff, we were happy to oblige and give them an opportunity to play.
“Once we grabbed momentum, I think we were able to wear them out. Things that weren’t working for us in the first half, they started to open up and get a little easier in the second. I think the depth was definitely the reason for that.”
And the Cardinals had no problems putting the game in the hands of Henry and Smith, who would put exclamation points on long drives to help carry Columbus to victory.
First one up was Henry, whose 2-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 17-14 with 8:33 left in the game. Then about 4 minutes later, Smith gave the Cardinals their first lead when he bulldozed in for a 1-yard touchdown.
“Being able to put the game in the hands of Peyton and Jake, that’s something that we weren’t unfamiliar with,” Coughlin said. “We just needed those couple of drives.
“Being able to have those guys and just know deep down you’re not going to lose this game. I remember being down 10 points, then three points and then it was like, ‘We’re not losing this game. There’s no way.’”
Coughlin was also part of a Columbus defense that not only held Lodi scoreless in the second half, but stuffed Heyroth, the Blue Devils’ stud running back who went on to win the AP Player of the Year award after leading Lodi to the D4 state championship the following season. Heyroth finished with just 65 yards on 14 carries.
“Playing defense as a team, I remember going into that game knowing that you’re not going to stop a running back of that caliber with one guy on defense,” Coughlin said. “It’s got to be team tackling, team conversion on the ball and that’s why our defense was so good on the ball. Everyone was in a united effort to stop the run.”
Coughlin said the game plan heading into the week was to stop Lodi’s run game and make the Blue Devils win by throwing the ball. While McDonald threw for 141 yards and two scores, the Blue Devils mustered just 83 yards on the ground.
“That goes back into the momentum thing,” Coughlin said. “You stop a running back like that, you know in your mind that you’re holding an all-state running back to only a couple yards a carry and holding him to under 100 yards. That naturally builds momentum.”
To top it off, Smith outshined Heyroth, rushing for a game-high 115 yards on the same amount of carries and had the winning touchdown.
Even though the Cardinals had the lead, the Blue Devils still felt like they had a chance as they drove down to the Columbus 14-yard-line late in the game. McDonald’s pass on 4th-and-8 was batted down in the end zone by defensive back Tanner Perry, though.
“That whole second half I knew we were going to win,” Coughlin said. “We just have to prove we can finish it. We did it.”
The Cardinals did indeed, as the offense ran out the clock to seal not only Hilber’s first victory over Lodi but the program’s first since 2004.
“Lodi has proven time and time again that they’re the team.” said Hilber, who resigned following the year and is now the coach at Mayville. “That’s a huge benefit that they’ve earned. They always have a psychological advantage coming into it. For Columbus to take that game, it gives everyone the confidence to say, ‘OK, we can do it. We can compete with these guys.’”
The win definitely meant a lot for the players, including Henry, who said it was the best moment of the seniors’ careers.
“After the game there were so many emotions,” he said. “I was crying and a lot of my teammates were emotional. To do it for our city, teammates and everyone associated with Columbus football, I think it meant quite a bit.”
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Vander Galien brothers help Randolph blank Creek to cap perfect regular season in 2012
It was the Vander Galien show during a Trailways Small Conference game between Randolph and Johnson Creek on Oct. 12, 2012.
Senior Thomas Vander Galien ran 28 times for 140 yards and two scores and also booted all four extra points, while his younger brother, sophomore Duke Vander Galien, ran it just five times but produced 103 yards and a score.
The dynamic duo helped lead the Rockets to a 28-0 thrashing of the Bluejays to cap off a perfect regular season (8-0) and claim the outright conference title (7-0) over Rio (6-1) and Creek (5-2).
“Duke and Thomas, you don’t find kids like those every day,” Randolph coach Pete Woreck said. “They were outstanding athletes, outstanding young men and they knew how to get it done.
“Thomas was one of the best football players we’ve had come through Randolph. He was a star running back and also a kicker.”
After closing out the regular season, Randolph remained on a roll, making it to the WIAA Division 7 state quarterfinals before losing 30-20 to Potosi/Cassville in a game where Potosi/Cassville scored 23 fourth-quarter points to prevail.
“I think it’s always important when you have a good team with a winning record come in, you can shut them out,” Woreck said of suffocating Creek, which finished third in the league that year (5-2) and made it to the second round of the D7 playoffs. “That’s always a great boost of confidence with the defense. We had a few chances on offense to get the ball across to score another touchdown or maybe two and I was a bit disappointed. But to shut out a team like that, it helped us get prepared to say we were ready for the playoff season.”
For so emphatically finishing off the perfect regular season and then using the win as a springboard to finishing as one of the top four teams in the state in D7 that year, Randolph’s win over Creek has been picked as the Daily Citizen’s best Week 8 game of the last decade.
There were only eight regular season games in 2012 because the WIAA and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association were at odds over how to avoid starting practice on July 31, which would have been the case that year as a result of a change to the playoff format, but not push the postseason into Thanksgiving week and thus conflict with the state’s tradition-rich nine-day gun deer hunting season. The two sides have since decided an early start to the year in order to avoid playing the state championship games after Thanksgiving is OK.
The postseason format that forced the conversation to the forefront was the decision to no longer end the regular season on a Thursday night, play the first round of the playoffs on the following Tuesday and then the second round on Saturday. That format, which ended following the 2010 season, meant teams that advanced to round two of the postseason were forced to play three games in nine days.
Woreck would’ve preferred a nine-game schedule with how talented the Rockets were that year, but he didn’t feel short-changed with an eight-game slate because the Trailways Small was loaded with good teams that year.
Randolph defeated Rio 27-6 in Week 4 and Fall River, which finished fourth at 4-3, by the score of 19-0 in Week 2. Hustisford finished fifth at 3-4 and lost 35-12 to the Rockets in Week 6.
The Rockets only won big enough to finish the game with a running clock twice all year — when they blew out winless Williams Bay 55-13 in Week 3 and Oakfield 49-0 in Week 7. The Oaks finished 1-6 in conference.
“Even though we went undefeated, it was a battle each week,” Woreck said.
The Rockets wasted little time geting going in the final Trailways Small battle of the year as senior quarterback Jay Peters found senior receiver AJ Alexander for an 85-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0 just 47 seconds into the game.
Peters threw for 165 yards and one score on 9-of-21 passing. Alexander led the Rockets with 122 yards and a touchdown off of three catches. Duke Vander Galien also caught two passes for 20 yards and Sam Wilcox caught a couple for 21 yards.
Thomas Vander Galien scored with 2:32 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard run. Then Duke Vander Galien trotted in for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:40 left in the half to go up 21-0. Thomas Vander Galien rounded out the scoring with a 24-yard scamper with 3:38 left in the first half.
Johnson Creek had a prolific passing attack that season. Quarterback Matt Miller completed 104-of-170 passes (61.2%) for 1,431 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, the Bluejays decided not to use him that much against Randolph as he completed 3-of-7 passes for 40 yards. He threw two of his seven interceptions on the year in that game.
Peters and Duke Vander Galien had the two interceptions in the game and seniors Allan Pocernich (20 tackles) and Alexander (14) led the Rockets in making stops in the contest.
After spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach to Pat Winch, Woreck took over as head coach in 2012 and had the benefit of 12 seniors on the roster.
The pieces all seemed to fall in place perfectly for him that season.
“I’ve got to give a lot of the credit to coach Winch,” Woreck said. “Those kids were already ready to play football because of coach Winch and his coaching staff.
“I just did a few extra things to get us over the hump. I give credit to coach Winch because I took what he started with these kids as freshmen, sophomores and juniors. I finished it off as seniors.”
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Special teams, defensive turnovers help Randolph edge CF in 2019 season finale
In last year’s season finale against Randolph, the Cambria-Friesland prep football team was down by two points, driving down the field and looking for the go-ahead score with under a minute remaining.
However, near the Randolph 30-yard-line, Hilltoppers quarterback Kobe Smit dropped back to pass and uncorked an attempt to receiver Cade Burmania on a crossing pattern. Smit didn’t see Randolph defensive back Zach Heft invade the route, however, and threw it right into his waiting hands.
The interception sealed a 24-22 Trailways Small Conference victory for the Rockets.
“I was just like, ‘I better catch this,’” Heft recalled during a phone interview on Saturday. “And I did, thankfully.”
The win not only put Randolph (7-2, 3-2 Trailways Small) into the WIAA Division 7 postseason, but it also knocked the Hilltoppers (4-6, 2-3) out of postseason contention with a below .500 conference record.
It was an important game between the rival towns that are separated by less than 6 miles and was a back-and-forth thriller played in front of a packed house, and for those reasons it has been picked as the Daily Citizen’s best Week 9 game of the last decade.
“It felt so good to do that to them,” Randolph’s Jordan Tietz said. “They’ve always been our rival and through middle school, they always beat us. It’s always been our thing to get them back. We’re 3-1 against them in high school.”
The Rockets were scheduled to host the Hilltoppers in a WIAA Division 6 playoff game tonight, with the winner claiming the right to call itself the champion of the four-team pod they were assigned to by the WIAA in the revamped COVID-19-friendly postseason format. However, C-F has been forced to forfeit the game to Randolph because of COVID-19 and the Rockets will now play Oshkosh Lourdes in a non-WIAA game tonight at St. Mary’s Central in Neenah.
The Rockets got the final lead of last season’s Week 9 game when kicker Seth Schmucki, who is now a punter for the University of Minnesota Duluth, kicked a 26-yard field with 2:36 left to go up by two points.
“I was overly happy that I made the field goal,” Schmucki said. “I knew it was a big game. I had friends on both sides. To be able to make the field goal made me happy. Then my defense was able to hold onto the lead.”
Even though Schmucki made the field goal, he said he felt nervous walking out there because right before halftime, he missed a field goal that would’ve gave the Rockets a 24-14 lead.
“Talking through it, coach said, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll get your chance, and I know you’ll make it then.’ He was right. He had all the faith in the world in me,” Schmucki said of a conversation with Randolph coach Tom Chase.
After the game last season, Chase said, “I would say Seth is one of the best kickers I’ve had. I’ve been coaching for a long time. I’ve had one kicker that was phenomenal and he’s right there with him. I have all the confidence in him in the world. He’s a great kid and a great kicker. He does well under pressure.”
While the kicking game was on point at the end of the game, Randolph’s defense also had a stellar game against Cambria-Friesland. The Rockets forced five fumbles (recovered four) and intercepted Smit twice.
Cambria-Friesland’s Mason Owen fumbled the ball at the Toppers’ own 35 yard-line with 35 seconds left in the first quarter. Five plays into the second quarter, Randolph quarterback Brayden Haffele ran in for a 1-yard touchdown with 10:37 left to give the Rockets a 21-14 lead.
“It comes from the coaches,” Tietz said of why Randolph has been a takeaway machine over the last two seasons. “They give us the right formations and they give us all we need to know what to do. We just execute it.”
The first quarter gave the fans what they wanted in a game – lots of scoring. That included an 85-yard kickoff return by Tietz, giving the Rockets a 14-6 lead with 5:24 left. That answered a 13-yard pass from Smit to Owen just 12 seconds earlier that had made it 7-6.
“It was for sure a momentum booster,” Tietz said of his first-career kick off return for a touchdown. “ If any team gets a special teams touchdown that helps so much.”
Smit and Owen hooked up again for a 45-yard passing touchdown to tie the game at 14 with 3:38 left before halftime.
Cambria-Friesland running back Max Raymond got the Hilltoppers within 21-20 when he hit pay dirt with a 38-yard touchdown on the ground with 5:56 left in the third quarter, then Raymond ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Toppers a 22-21 lead — their first advantage of the night.
Raymond, who rumbled for 162 yards on 39 carries, fumbled the ball at the Randolph 39 late in the fourth quarter that set up Schmucki’s game-winning field goal.
“I was definitely nervous walking up there, knowing that the season could potentially be on how my kick went,” Schmucki said. “I also remembered that I had been practicing since the snow came off the ground that year. I was just going out there doing what I had practiced to do for so long, then coach having the faith in me to go out there even though I had already missed a field goal earlier in the game. My team got me that close, the snap and hold was good, and everything else went great.”
Tietz said there were no worries when Schmucki was out there kicking because the senior had already kicked a 25-yard field goal with three seconds left to beat Pardeeville 10-8 in Week 2 of that year.
“So we had so much trust in him and we believed in him always when he’s kicking,” Tietz said. “Right after he made it, I was like, ‘Whoa, we’re going to win.’ But we had to get a stop on defense. Then Zach Heft made a huge interception to finish the game off for us.”
The victory over the Hilltoppers was certainly special for the Rockets.
“Oh, most definitely,” Tietz said. “It was definitely one of the best games. I probably have a better showing, offensively or defensively, in any other game, but with that game being against Cambria, it’s always the best game if you can beat Cambria.”
