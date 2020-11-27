BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Columbus' win over Lodi in 2016 picked as Game of the Decade

6. Week 2 – 2011: Cambria-Friesland 16, Dodgeland 14 (Aug. 26)

This game didn’t have a lot of scoring, which is what most people think of when you think “good games.” But the fact that the game didn’t light up the scoreboard doesn’t mean it wasn’t thrilling to watch. Of the game’s four touchdowns, the final one came with 31 seconds left. Dodgeland quarterback Nick Gaeman found running back Adam Hummelmeier for a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to two points. The Hilltoppers stuffed running back Jon Fude at the goal line on the two-point conversion, sealing the victory.

7. Week 4 – 2017: Mayville 28, Omro 14 (Sept. 8)

Wanna talk about a team getting its mojo back? From 2010 to 2016, the Cardinals had attained a 14-50 overall record since going 5-4 overall in 2009 and making the playoffs. They needed something good and, in 2017, it finally happened. In Wisconsin, teams need a .500 or better conference record to qualify for the playoffs. By combining the win over Omro with a Flyway Conference victory over North Fond du Lac later in the season, the Cardinals finished at least .500 in the Flyway to put them in the postseason for the first time in eight years.

8. Week 6 – 2018: Horicon/Hustisford 40, Markesan 2 (Sept. 21)