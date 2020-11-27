 Skip to main content
BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Columbus' win over Lodi in 2016 picked as Game of the Decade
Columbus' Noah Coughlin (3) is about to be tackled by Lodi's Alex VonBehren (6) during the second quarter of last Friday's Capitol North Conference game in 2016

 Mark McMullen

The last 10 years have given spectators a large volume of prep football games to watch.

There were many different kinds of contests throughout the 2010s, from tight matchups that had viewers on the edge of their seats until the final play to snooze fests that saw top teams blow opponents out.

Over the last nine weeks, the Daily Citizen went through the history books and chose the decade’s top game from each week.

What follows is a list of those nine games, with what has been decided upon by the Daily Citizen as the best of them first in the order and on down.

1. Week 7 – 2016: Columbus 21, Lodi 17 (Sept. 30)

This matchup of goliaths had it all. At the time, both the Blue Devils and Cardinals were highly ranked in their divisions and sat atop the Capitol North Conference. However, in previous years Lodi had always seems to find a way to beat Columbus. In the early going of the 2016 game, the Blue Devils seemed to have the Cardinals’ number again. But Columbus found a way to erase a 10-point halftime deficit and get over the hump of beating the league’s best. Moreover, Columbus fans got to watch the Cardinals make a crucial fourth-down stop late in the game as they held future all-state running back Jacob Heyroth to under 100 yards rushing.

2. Week 9 – 2019: Randolph 24, Cambria-Friesland 22 (Oct. 18)

Playoff implications, big plays, suspense — this game drew a lot of “Oh’s” and “Ah’s” from the crowd. And similar to the Columbus and Lodi matchup, there was not an empty seat in the house. The two biggest plays of the game happened in the last 3 minutes. First, Randolph’s 26-yard field goal with about 2 minutes left gave the Rockets the two-point lead. Randolph defensive back Zach Heft sealed the victory when he picked off Hilltoppers quarterback Kobe Smit with about a minute remaining. The Rockets also had a great defensive performance, causing five turnovers in the win.

3. Week 5 – 2010: Beaver Dam 19, Slinger 14 (Sept. 24)

One offensive play helped a really good player begin his legacy of becoming a hometown legend. The Golden Beavers were desperately looking for back-to-back wins after suffering a one-point loss to a weaker West Bend West team earlier in September. But after trading blows with the Owls in the second half, the Golden Beavers found themselves down by one point in the final minutes of the game. A big special teams play gave the Golden Beavers one chance at redemption. And quarterback Jacob Heuer found running back RJ Shelton for a 22-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left. Shelton would later become Player of the Year in the Wisconsin Little Ten and an all-state running back, as well as rank among the state’s best in most career rushing yards.

4. Week 3 – 2017: Fall River 24, Oshkosh Lourdes 20 (Sept. 1)

The best games have meaning. The Trailways Small Conference game between Fall River and Oshkosh Lourdes certainly had meaning as well as a last-minute game-winning touchdown pass. Whoever won was almost certainly going to be league champs, which the Pirates eventually laid claim to. Those high stakes led the Pirates’ win to rank among the best games of the decade. Fall River quarterback Luke Figol admitted he thought he threw an interception instead of a 5-yard touchdown pass to receiver Parker Morton with 1:28 left to give the Pirates a 4-point lead. But Figol threw a touchdown, and he also intercepted Lourdes quarterback Connor Barfknecht in the first half to keep the Pirates within striking distance. The Pirates were missing stud linebacker Sam Nelson due to a knee injury suffered the week prior, so to hold Lourdes’ offense to just 77 passing yards and 220 rushing yards was noteworthy.

5. Week 1 – 2016: Beaver Dam 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 6 (Aug. 19)

It’s not every day a team can say it’s a member of the 500 club. In fact, entering 2016 only eight Wisconsin high school teams (Milwaukee Marquette 696, Green Bay East 581, Peshtigo 556, Darlington 561, Waunakee 528, Mayville 516 and Antigo 506) could say they had 500 or more victories. With the win over Red Knights, the Golden Beavers became permanent members of the club and future players could walk around town proud to be part of a program rich with tradition.

6. Week 2 – 2011: Cambria-Friesland 16, Dodgeland 14 (Aug. 26)

This game didn’t have a lot of scoring, which is what most people think of when you think “good games.” But the fact that the game didn’t light up the scoreboard doesn’t mean it wasn’t thrilling to watch. Of the game’s four touchdowns, the final one came with 31 seconds left. Dodgeland quarterback Nick Gaeman found running back Adam Hummelmeier for a 15-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to two points. The Hilltoppers stuffed running back Jon Fude at the goal line on the two-point conversion, sealing the victory.

7. Week 4 – 2017: Mayville 28, Omro 14 (Sept. 8)

Wanna talk about a team getting its mojo back? From 2010 to 2016, the Cardinals had attained a 14-50 overall record since going 5-4 overall in 2009 and making the playoffs. They needed something good and, in 2017, it finally happened. In Wisconsin, teams need a .500 or better conference record to qualify for the playoffs. By combining the win over Omro with a Flyway Conference victory over North Fond du Lac later in the season, the Cardinals finished at least .500 in the Flyway to put them in the postseason for the first time in eight years.

8. Week 6 – 2018: Horicon/Hustisford 40, Markesan 2 (Sept. 21)

Speaking of mojo, no team showed theirs more than the 2018 MarshFalcons. After giving up a safety in the early going against the Hornets, they racked up 40 unanswered points on their way to an eventual Trailways Large Conference title. In previous years, the Hornets had been king of the league, although the MarshFalcons were right on the cusp of taking control in recent years. With the Hornets losing valuable pieces and the MarshFalcons gaining some incredible athletes, they showed it was their time to shine.

9. Week 8 – 2012: Randolph 28, Johnson Creek 0 (Oct. 12)

This game was out of the ordinary, as it was the last game of the regular season due to circumstances. However, Thomas and Duke Vander Galien both ran for over 100 yards and helped the Rockets finish off an undefeated season.

Honorable mentions

There were many games to choose from over the last 10 years. In 2013, Fall River edged out New Lisbon 20-18 in a tight Week 2 contest. In Week 3 the year prior, the Pirates barely got past Cambria-Friesland 44-36. Beaver Dam squeaked by Milwaukee Lutheran 19-18 to begin the 2015 season and a couple years later defeated Baraboo 14-13 in Week 3. Beaver Dam had many one-point victories in the 2010s, also defeating West Bend East 31-30 in Week 4 of 2011.

That same year, Columbus edged Wisconsin Dells 12-7 in Week 1. And in Week 7 of 2012, the Cardinals beat Watertown Luther Prep 14-7. Columbus also beat Mayville 27-20 to cap off the 2012 regular season. Cambria-Friesland dropped Markesan 8-7 to begin the 2015 season. In Week 6 of that year, the Hilltoppers escaped with a 29-26 victory over Deerfield. The next year, the Hilltoppers edged Lake Holcomb/Cornell 8-6 in Week 3.

Waupun also had several games in consideration for the best of the 2010s, as its matchups with New Holstein were fun throughout the decade. Waupun defeated the Huskies 27-26 in Week 8 of 2013 and 21-18 in Week 2 of 2016. The Warriors also outlasted Ripon 18-12 in Week 7 of 2015. Finally, in Week 4 of 2017, the Warriors punched Kettle Moraine Lutheran just enough to win 13-7.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Editor's note

This is the final story in a 10-week Daily Citizen series of the best area football games of the 2010s.

