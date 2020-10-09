BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Fall River's big win over Lourdes in Week 3 propels team for special 2017 season

“We talked about it. And Davyn worked his butt off to make sure he had better ball security the rest of the season,” Zander said. “He ended being better the rest of the season about it. Davyn was a special player for us and we knew we had to (get better). Does Davyn know he messed up? Yes, he knows that, but yelling at him wasn’t going to make it better.

“That’s what we preached, too. You can yell at someone for making a mistake, but they already know they made a mistake. They’re out on the field for a reason. It wasn’t a drastic conversation to have.”

Braker then fumbled again on the ensuing Fall River possession 10 seconds later. But this time, his defense had his back. The Pirates sacked quarterback Connor Barfknecht for a 4-yard loss on a fourth-and-12 play at the Fall River 35-yard-line.

The Pirates allowed the Knights to rush for 220 yards and throw for 77 yards without having stud linebacker Sam Nelson, who had torn his meniscus the previous week against Wild Rose.

“He still finished the game against Wild Rose,” Zander said. “That shows how tough that kid is too. We didn’t have him against Lourdes and I think Lourdes knew that. They all know when No. 20 was out, but Luke and the rest of the crew really rallied to take that game. It was obviously a hard-fought battle.”