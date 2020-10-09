BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Fall River's big win over Lourdes in Week 3 propels team for special 2017 season

Quarterback Luke Figol thought his 5-yard throw to receiver Parker Morton was either intercepted or it fell to the ground incomplete.
Figol couldn’t see the pass because it blazed by two Oshkosh Lourdes defenders who were blocking his line of sight, preventing him from watching as Morton bobbled it for a split second only to snatch it for a touchdown with 1 minute, 28 seconds left to make it 24-20 in a Trailways Small Conference game in Week 3 of the 2017 prep football season.
The importance of the game, the way it swung back and forth and the momentum the eventual 24-20 win gave the Pirates toward having a memorable season are why the Daily Citizen has picked it as the best Week 3 game of the last decade.
“I honestly thought it was an interception or an incomplete pass,” Figol said. “Once I saw him jumping up and saw the ball in his hands, we all started jumping around with excitement knowing that we had taken the lead and were about to win the football game.”
With the win, the Pirates (2-1, 1-0 Trailways Small) exacted a measure of revenge on the Knights (1-2, 0-1), who had defeated them twice the previous season, including by the score of 30-22 in the first round of the WIAA Division 7 playoffs.
“We had it in our heads that we wanted to win and we were tired of losing to them,” Fall River coach Joe Zander said. “We lost two times to them the year before. Coming off a loss against Wild Rose, it was a must-win situation for us, especially if we wanted to make it into the playoffs and win conference.”
The Pirates started that season 1-1, with a 30-21 victory over Almond-Bancroft in Week 1 and the aforementioned 27-12 defeat to Wild Rose in Week 2.
The hard fought battle against Lourdes put a pep in the Pirates’ step that season, pushing them toward an 11-2 overall record, a league title with a 7-0 record and to the state semifinals, which is the farthest any Fall River team has made it in program history.
“It was a really special win. It gave us a drive,” said Figol, who threw for 80 yards and ran in for an 8-yard touchdown late in the first half to help Fall River go into halftime with a 16-14 lead. “In our minds, Lourdes was our toughest opponent in our conference besides Johnson Creek, but we knew for sure Oshkosh Lourdes was going to be our toughest match. If we just played together as a team, we would win.
“It was set us up for the rest of the season. It would give us momentum game after game after game after game. I think that really helped us beating Lourdes and it really gave us that drive.”
But it almost didn’t happen because Morton gave every player, coach and fan in the stands a scare when he bobbled the pass.
However, the receiver caught the pass, which erased a couple fourth-quarter fumbles by running back Davyn Braker. He rushed 24 times for 124 yards on the night but he coughed up the ball at the outset of the fourth quarter, which led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Lourdes’ Coylar Newton with 8:12 remaining to make it 20-16.
“We talked about it. And Davyn worked his butt off to make sure he had better ball security the rest of the season,” Zander said. “He ended being better the rest of the season about it. Davyn was a special player for us and we knew we had to (get better). Does Davyn know he messed up? Yes, he knows that, but yelling at him wasn’t going to make it better.
“That’s what we preached, too. You can yell at someone for making a mistake, but they already know they made a mistake. They’re out on the field for a reason. It wasn’t a drastic conversation to have.”
Braker then fumbled again on the ensuing Fall River possession 10 seconds later. But this time, his defense had his back. The Pirates sacked quarterback Connor Barfknecht for a 4-yard loss on a fourth-and-12 play at the Fall River 35-yard-line.
The Pirates allowed the Knights to rush for 220 yards and throw for 77 yards without having stud linebacker Sam Nelson, who had torn his meniscus the previous week against Wild Rose.
“He still finished the game against Wild Rose,” Zander said. “That shows how tough that kid is too. We didn’t have him against Lourdes and I think Lourdes knew that. They all know when No. 20 was out, but Luke and the rest of the crew really rallied to take that game. It was obviously a hard-fought battle.”
The Pirates seemingly only had one real problem all game and that was stopping Barfknecht from tucking the ball away and running with it. He had 31 carries for 159 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:44 left in the first half to tie the game at 8.
But the Pirates prevailed and had a heck of a season thereafter.
“Both teams played a really good game,” Figol said. “We had problems with their QB running up the gut. We couldn’t really defend him with Sam being out with his torn meniscus. That really hurt us with Sam not being there to fill the gaps. We played a good game.
“We had some hiccups for sure, but it was a lot of fun.”
National Anthem
Davyn Braker
Figol and Meier
Joe Zander
Scoreboard
Cole Maloney and Jeremy Book
Skyler Byrne
Josh Oliver Keegan Wodill and Devin Talg
Luke Figol and Jack Gould
Davyn Braker
Davyn Braker
Luke Figol
Tanner Liebenthal
Davyn Braker
Bo Meier
Josh Oliver
Luke Figol
Davyn Braker
Tanner Liebenthal
Tanner Liebenthal
Tanner Liebenthal
Tanner Liebenthal
Tanner Liebenthal and Keegan Wodill
Davyn Braker and Keegan Wodill
Davyn Braker
Luke Figol and Chandler Firary
Liebenthal Figol and Chandler Firary
Maverick Salzman
Timmy Bushaw and Bo Meier
Luke Figol
Fall River sidelines
Luke Figol and Jack Gould
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!