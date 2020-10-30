BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Horicon/Hustisford has coming-out party with 40-2 pounding of Markesan in 2018

Members of the Horicon/Hustisford prep football team knew heading into the 2018 prep football season the Trailways Large Conference title was up for grabs.
The cream of the crop in the league the previous three seasons had been Markesan and Dodgeland. The Hornets hadn’t lost a conference contest since 2014 while handing the Trojans their only Trailways Large losses from 2015-17.
But the Hornets had just graduated a very talented class of seniors, and the MarshFalcons were poised in their third year as a co-op to battle it out for the top spot between the Hornets and the Trojans.
“To be able to take over (the conference), we wanted people to know we were here,” Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said. “We’ve got the players to do this. We have the talent. The kids believed in our system and it showed proof that year.”
The MarshFalcons proved the coach right, as they dominated the Hornets 40-2 in a match-up of undefeateds in the conference. For what the win meant to the Horicon/Hustisford program, and for the manner in which the MarshFalcons dominated a talented Markesan team, that game has been picked as Daily Citizen’s best Week 6 game from the last decade.
“If we want to win (a conference title), we’ve got to beat Markesan,” Husticon offensive coordinator Ryan Connolly said recently. “We’ve got to beat Markesan. It was a moment for our kids and our staff to go, ‘If we want to be legit in this conference, we’ve got to beat Markesan.’”
The cherry on top was the fact that the MarshFalcons defeated the Hornets on Homecoming Night at Discher Park in Horicon. But early in the contest, it looked like the game would be anything but a blowout.
It was a back-and-forth stalemate for the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter until Husticon quarterback Dylan Schmitt couldn’t handle a snap from inside the Husticon 3 yard-line and was forced to take a safety to put the Hornets up 2-0 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds to go until halftime.
“As the offensive coordinator, I won’t lie, when we gave up that safety, the defense was playing so good, I was like, ‘Oh my God, our offense just gave up more points than the defense did.’ It crossed my mind – we’re going to lose this game 2-0,” Connolly said. “That was a blink of a moment, but I believe in Dylan Schmitt, Justin Kuehl, CJ Brooks. We were going to come back from this. That’s what we did.”
In Mueller’s mind, the safety was the slash of cold water to the face his team needed, because on the next possession, Schmitt found Mitchell Kurtz for a 10-yard TD pass to go up 7-2 with 5:07 left in the half.
“Wake up!” Mueller said of the message that safety had on the MarshFalcons’ mentality. “It was plain and simple – wake up.”
While Mueller thought the offensive miscue angered his team, it was another offensive play Connolly believes really made the MarshFalcons believe they could defeat the Hornets.
With the 7-2 lead and driving down the field, the MarshFalcons found themselves with a 4th-and-22 near midfield late in the second half.
Husticon didn’t flinch, though, as Schmitt found Kuehl over the middle for a big gain and a first down. It led to an 11-yard TD pass from Schmitt to running back CJ Brooks with 4:04 left in the first half.
“I feel like that was the turning point of the game,” Connolly said. “It was the turning point of the season to be honest. When Dylan Schmitt threw it up to Justin Kuehl and he caught it up in the middle, as a 4th-and-22, I feel like everybody’s lightbulbs just clicked and were like, ‘We can do this.’”
The MarshFalcons were edged by Markesan 14-0 in year one as a co-op and then lost decidedly by the score of 35-6 in 2017. That catch by Kuehl really gave Husticon the extra juice it needed to finally get over the hump and trap the Hornets.
“I feel like that just set the tone,” Connolly said. “I believe that play said, ‘We’re here to play. We’re not going to back down.’ We still respect Markesan to this day. We watch film (last Sunday) and we’re not even in that conference anymore, and we still respect Markesan. We respect Markesan to the end of the day.
“After that play, I feel like our players went, ‘OK, here we are. We’re ready to go.’”
Schmitt would finish with two rushing touchdowns, one of them from 2 yards out with 14 seconds left in the first half to put Husticon up 20-2 at halftime and the other from 7 yards away with 9:19 left in the third to go up 26-2.
Schmitt connected with Zach Kehl for a 22-yard pass with 6:55 left to go up 32-2.
Connolly said after the safety, it was coach Aaron Bischoff who told Schmitt he needed to pass more. Schmitt proved he was up for the challenge, completing 11-of-13 passes for 145 yards. He also ran for 45 yards.
“My players will always tell me I’m negative and I’m always negative, trying to be humble,” Connolly said. “That’s just how I coach. After the safety, I said, ‘Our offense is going to give up more points than our defense.’ Our defense was unbelievable that game. … As soon as coach Bischoff said in the booth, ‘You’ve got to pass the ball.’ That’s what we did.”
Husticon’s defense really shined after Mueller said he talked with his defensive ends about staying home and letting the plays develop in the first quarter.
The defense allowed only eight first downs in the game and holding Markesan to negative-six passing yards with three interceptions. The Hornets did generate some offense with 142 rushing yards, but it didn’t translate to the scoreboard.
“We knew if we could stop the pass and shut that down, we didn’t feel they could beat us by just running the ball,” Muleller said. “It held true.”
The win led to much bigger things for the MarshFalcons, too. Three weeks later – and following two more conference wins – the MarshFalcons ended the regular season with a 54-7 dismantling of Dodgeland to win the Trailways Large title with an undefeated record.
They would then advance to the WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinals, marking the deepest playoff run in the program’s now five-year history. Husticon has made the playoffs in each of the first four years, but has been one-and-done every year but 2018.
“Beating a team like that and the way we did it,” Mueller said of crushing Markesan, “was just a benchmark for what was going to come the rest of the season.”
