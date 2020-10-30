BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Horicon/Hustisford has coming-out party with 40-2 pounding of Markesan in 2018

Members of the Horicon/Hustisford prep football team knew heading into the 2018 prep football season the Trailways Large Conference title was up for grabs.

The cream of the crop in the league the previous three seasons had been Markesan and Dodgeland. The Hornets hadn’t lost a conference contest since 2014 while handing the Trojans their only Trailways Large losses from 2015-17.

But the Hornets had just graduated a very talented class of seniors, and the MarshFalcons were poised in their third year as a co-op to battle it out for the top spot between the Hornets and the Trojans.

“To be able to take over (the conference), we wanted people to know we were here,” Husticon coach Shannon Mueller said. “We’ve got the players to do this. We have the talent. The kids believed in our system and it showed proof that year.”

The MarshFalcons proved the coach right, as they dominated the Hornets 40-2 in a match-up of undefeateds in the conference. For what the win meant to the Horicon/Hustisford program, and for the manner in which the MarshFalcons dominated a talented Markesan team, that game has been picked as Daily Citizen’s best Week 6 game from the last decade.