BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Mayville's 28-14 Week 4 victory over Omro important for program

“That game put it into our minds that we can do this and make the playoffs. We could win against these teams that we never used to be able to.”

This win marking a turning point for Mayville is why it’s the Daily Citizen’s choice for best Week 4 game of the last decade.

“It was just a tremendous win for our program,” Mayville coach Tom Noennig said. “Getting us basically playoff eligible in quite some time. It was something they had been yearning for for a long time. I thought beating a quality opponent like Omro and the way we did it, it was hard fought game and it was just special for our kids, the entire program and our school.”

Noennig had just started his second season in his second stint as head coach for Mayville. He was originally the head coach from 2004 to 2007 before jumping ship to coach Hartford for several seasons.

When Noennig got back, the program wasn’t how he had left it. He knew he had a lot of work to do just to gain some ground because his first season back the team went 2-7 – losing three games by 16 or less points.