BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Mayville's 28-14 Week 4 victory over Omro important for program

Something special was brewing in Mayville in 2017.
The Cardinals hadn’t made the prep football playoffs since 2009, when they went 5-4 overall and 4-3 in the Flyway Conference to qualify for the WIAA Division 4 postseason. They bowed out in the first round with a 40-0 loss to New Holstein in the first round.
The Cardinals then fell on hard times, posting a 14-50 overall record from 2010 to 2016.
Members of the team finally felt they had the right leadership and the right talent to make it back in 2017. And after a 28-14 victory over Flyway Conference rival Omro in Week 4, the Cardinals had a shot to get back in.
It was the Cardinals’ second conference victory of the season – as they had shut out Lomira 21-0 the week prior – and they only needed one more victory to have a .500 or better league record to qualify for the postseason. Lucky for them, the Cardinals had a forfeit victory awaiting them later on in the year, as North Fond du Lac canceled its season shorlty before the season began. That meant at worst the Cardinals would finish the season with a 3-3 Flyway Conference record and qualify for the playoffs.
“We knew coming into that year we had a shot to make the playoffs and bring something back to Mayville,” said quarterback Wes Weiglein, a junior that year. “Once we came into that game and won the game, I think that set the tone for the rest of that year.
“That game put it into our minds that we can do this and make the playoffs. We could win against these teams that we never used to be able to.”
This win marking a turning point for Mayville is why it’s the Daily Citizen’s choice for best Week 4 game of the last decade.
“It was just a tremendous win for our program,” Mayville coach Tom Noennig said. “Getting us basically playoff eligible in quite some time. It was something they had been yearning for for a long time. I thought beating a quality opponent like Omro and the way we did it, it was hard fought game and it was just special for our kids, the entire program and our school.”
Noennig had just started his second season in his second stint as head coach for Mayville. He was originally the head coach from 2004 to 2007 before jumping ship to coach Hartford for several seasons.
When Noennig got back, the program wasn’t how he had left it. He knew he had a lot of work to do just to gain some ground because his first season back the team went 2-7 – losing three games by 16 or less points.
The win over Omro – which saw Weiglein throw for 173 yards and two TDs, and the Cardinals run for 325 as a unit – was a confidence booster because the next week they defeated Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21-12. They would lose to state powerhouse Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in Week 6 but earned the forfeit victory in Week 7 to improve to 4-1 in conference play that season.
“That game was a springboard for a lot of competitiveness for later in the year,” Noennig said. “Had we not won that game, who knows how that WLA game would’ve gone and who knows how the rest of the season would’ve went.
“That just created a whole different spring in your step at practice. Kids were walking around with their jerseys on and their chests are sticking out a little bit more rather than what it had been when I came back. They were proud to be playing football again.”
The way the Cardinals won the game, too, was proof they had resiliency they hadn’t shown in quite some time.
The Foxes had a one-score lead twice in the first half. It didn’t matter as Weiglein found junior receiver Jackson Mittelstadt for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 9 minutes, 37 seconds left in the first half to tie it at 6. After the Foxes scored a TD to go up 14-6 just 12 seconds later, Weiglein found receiver Trent Kehrmeyer for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 5:31 left in the first half to tie it up at 14.
“The way we were putting plays and drives together and the whole puzzle was being put together,” Weiglein said. “That just made my life easier. It made my game better and the whole team just played better.”
Mittelstadt led the Cardinals with 5 receptions for 76 yards and Kehrmeyer had 5 receptions for 54 yards.
With 33 seconds left in the first half, the play happened.
Omro quarterback Jacob Kaefer, who ran for a game-high 185 yards on 18 carries, was sacked at the Mayville 45 yard-line by senior Logan Griffin, causing a fumble. Mayville’s Darren Feucht scooped it up and raced down the sidelines for a 55-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead at halftime.
“My eyes were actually down field looking at the coverage a little bit. When Kaefer broke out of the pocket and Griffin was chasing him down, I did not actually see Logan hit Kaefer because I was looking at the coverage,” Noennig said. “Our coverage had to roll a little bit because Kaefer broke out to his right. All of a sudden I hear that eruption and my head turned back, and I see Darren scooping it up and running down the sidelines.
“It was a very joyful moment for our staff, our players, our community and obviously all the fans in the stands. We had a blast.”
In Noennig’s mind, that play signified how special of a talent Griffin was. He had taken time off from football, but was proving to be a playmaker on defense early in the season. Griffin finished with 11 total tackles (1 assisted), a sack and a forced fumble, all with a club that covered his right hand due to a dislocated thumb.
“It was truly a legendary game for him,” Noennig said. “He had so many big plays.”
Griffin also had a tackle for loss that forced the Foxes into a fourth-and-12 play inside the red zone late in the third quarter, which resulted in a turnover on downs. That turnover on downs was the second one the Cardinals forced in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Weiglein found Mittelstadt for a 36-yard TD with 5:31 left in the game to go up 28-14.
“That’s huge for us because that’s points for them and we kept them off the board,” Weiglein said. “We had the opportunity to just stay ahead. With them not scoring any points, that’s just for our defense to be able to stand them up and not let them get into the end zone.”
The Cardinals would end up finishing the regular season 5-4 (they beat non-conference foe Pittsville 30-6 the week they were supposed to play North Fondy, so their official regular season record was 6-4) before taking eventual Division 4 state champion Lodi to the limit in the opening round of the playoffs, ultimately losing 38-31 after allowing two fourth quarter TDs to give up a 31-24 lead.
