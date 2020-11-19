BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Special teams, defensive turnovers help Randolph edge CF in 2019 season finale

Raymond, who rumbled for 162 yards on 39 carries, fumbled the ball at the Randolph 39 late in the fourth quarter that set up Schmucki’s game-winning field goal.

“I was definitely nervous walking up there, knowing that the season could potentially be on how my kick went,” Schmucki said. “I also remembered that I had been practicing since the snow came off the ground that year. I was just going out there doing what I had practiced to do for so long, then coach having the faith in me to go out there even though I had already missed a field goal earlier in the game. My team got me that close, the snap and hold was good, and everything else went great.”

Tietz said there were no worries when Schmucki was out there kicking because the senior had already kicked a 25-yard field goal with three seconds left to beat Pardeeville 10-8 in Week 2 of that year.

“So we had so much trust in him and we believed in him always when he’s kicking,” Tietz said. “Right after he made it, I was like, ‘Whoa, we’re going to win.’ But we had to get a stop on defense. Then Zach Heft made a huge interception to finish the game off for us.”

The victory over the Hilltoppers was certainly special for the Rockets.