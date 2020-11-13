BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Vander Galien brothers help Randolph blank Creek to cap perfect regular season in 2012

It was the Vander Galien show during a Trailways Small Conference game between Randolph and Johnson Creek on Oct. 12, 2012.
Senior Thomas Vander Galien ran 28 times for 140 yards and two scores and also booted all four extra points, while his younger brother, sophomore Duke Vander Galien, ran it just five times but produced 103 yards and a score.
The dynamic duo helped lead the Rockets to a 28-0 thrashing of the Bluejays to cap off a perfect regular season (8-0) and claim the outright conference title (7-0) over Rio (6-1) and Creek (5-2).
“Duke and Thomas, you don’t find kids like those every day,” Randolph coach Pete Woreck said. “They were outstanding athletes, outstanding young men and they knew how to get it done.
“Thomas was one of the best football players we’ve had come through Randolph. He was a star running back and also a kicker.”
After closing out the regular season, Randolph remained on a roll, making it to the WIAA Division 7 state quarterfinals before losing 30-20 to Potosi/Cassville in a game where Potosi/Cassville scored 23 fourth-quarter points to prevail.
“I think it’s always important when you have a good team with a winning record come in, you can shut them out,” Woreck said of suffocating Creek, which finished third in the league that year (5-2) and made it to the second round of the D7 playoffs. “That’s always a great boost of confidence with the defense. We had a few chances on offense to get the ball across to score another touchdown or maybe two and I was a bit disappointed. But to shut out a team like that, it helped us get prepared to say we were ready for the playoff season.”
For so emphatically finishing off the perfect regular season and then using the win as a springboard to finishing as one of the top four teams in the state in D7 that year, Randolph’s win over Creek has been picked as the Daily Citizen’s best Week 8 game of the last decade.
There were only eight regular season games in 2012 because the WIAA and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association were at odds over how to avoid starting practice on July 31, which would have been the case that year as a result of a change to the playoff format, but not push the postseason into Thanksgiving week and thus conflict with the state’s tradition-rich nine-day gun deer hunting season. The two sides have since decided an early start to the year in order to avoid playing the state championship games after Thanksgiving is OK.
The postseason format that forced the conversation to the forefront was the decision to no longer end the regular season on a Thursday night, play the first round of the playoffs on the following Tuesday and then the second round on Saturday. That format, which ended following the 2010 season, meant teams that advanced to round two of the postseason were forced to play three games in nine days.
Woreck would’ve preferred a nine-game schedule with how talented the Rockets were that year, but he didn’t feel short-changed with an eight-game slate because the Trailways Small was loaded with good teams that year.
Randolph defeated Rio 27-6 in Week 4 and Fall River, which finished fourth at 4-3, by the score of 19-0 in Week 2. Hustisford finished fifth at 3-4 and lost 35-12 to the Rockets in Week 6.
The Rockets only won big enough to finish the game with a running clock twice all year — when they blew out winless Williams Bay 55-13 in Week 3 and Oakfield 49-0 in Week 7. The Oaks finished 1-6 in conference.
“Even though we went undefeated, it was a battle each week,” Woreck said.
The Rockets wasted little time geting going in the final Trailways Small battle of the year as senior quarterback Jay Peters found senior receiver AJ Alexander for an 85-yard touchdown pass to go up 7-0 just 47 seconds into the game.
Peters threw for 165 yards and one score on 9-of-21 passing. Alexander led the Rockets with 122 yards and a touchdown off of three catches. Duke Vander Galien also caught two passes for 20 yards and Sam Wilcox caught a couple for 21 yards.
Thomas Vander Galien scored with 2:32 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard run. Then Duke Vander Galien trotted in for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:40 left in the half to go up 21-0. Thomas Vander Galien rounded out the scoring with a 24-yard scamper with 3:38 left in the first half.
Johnson Creek had a prolific passing attack that season. Quarterback Matt Miller completed 104-of-170 passes (61.2%) for 1,431 yards and 17 touchdowns. However, the Bluejays decided not to use him that much against Randolph as he completed 3-of-7 passes for 40 yards. He threw two of his seven interceptions on the year in that game.
Peters and Duke Vander Galien had the two interceptions in the game and seniors Allan Pocernich (20 tackles) and Alexander (14) led the Rockets in making stops in the contest.
After spending the previous two seasons as an assistant coach to Pat Winch, Woreck took over as head coach in 2012 and had the benefit of 12 seniors on the roster.
The pieces all seemed to fall in place perfectly for him that season.
“I’ve got to give a lot of the credit to coach Winch,” Woreck said. “Those kids were already ready to play football because of coach Winch and his coaching staff.
“I just did a few extra things to get us over the hump. I give credit to coach Winch because I took what he started with these kids as freshmen, sophomores and juniors. I finished it off as seniors.”
