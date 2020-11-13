BEST AREA FOOTBALL GAMES OF 2010s: Vander Galien brothers help Randolph blank Creek to cap perfect regular season in 2012

“I think it’s always important when you have a good team with a winning record come in, you can shut them out,” Woreck said of suffocating Creek, which finished third in the league that year (5-2) and made it to the second round of the D7 playoffs. “That’s always a great boost of confidence with the defense. We had a few chances on offense to get the ball across to score another touchdown or maybe two and I was a bit disappointed. But to shut out a team like that, it helped us get prepared to say we were ready for the playoff season.”

For so emphatically finishing off the perfect regular season and then using the win as a springboard to finishing as one of the top four teams in the state in D7 that year, Randolph’s win over Creek has been picked as the Daily Citizen’s best Week 8 game of the last decade.

There were only eight regular season games in 2012 because the WIAA and the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association were at odds over how to avoid starting practice on July 31, which would have been the case that year as a result of a change to the playoff format, but not push the postseason into Thanksgiving week and thus conflict with the state’s tradition-rich nine-day gun deer hunting season. The two sides have since decided an early start to the year in order to avoid playing the state championship games after Thanksgiving is OK.