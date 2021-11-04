Better than lucky: Freedom poses big challenge for Wisconsin Dells football in Div. 4 Level 3 tilt

The Wisconsin Dells prep football team is in waters that have been long uncharted in the program’s storied history.
After a 36-year hiatus, the Chiefs are back in the state football quarterfinals.
It’s just the third appearance as part of the state’s Elite Eight for Wisconsin Dells in program history, one which had just two wins in 12 prior playoff appearances. It’s a far cry from their opponent in Friday’s WIAA Division 4 Level 3 playoff game: Freedom.
The Irish have been to the postseason 11 straight times and have won at least two games in nine of those appearances. In fact, Freedom has reached Level 3 in eight of their last nine postseason trips.
The second-seeded Irish (9-2) boast an attack similar to that of Wisconsin Dells as they’re both proficient through the air and on the ground. Freedom has thrown for over 1,500 yards this season with 19 touchdowns, while rushing for another 1,484 yards and 16 more scores.
The Irish, who held off rival Little Chute, 17-6, last week, feature a go-to rushing threat in Carter Kriewaldt. The junior has toted the rock 213 times — no other Freedom rusher has more than 35 attempts — for 1,103 yards with 11 touchdowns
Kriewaldt is averaging 5.2 yards per game and 100.3 yards per game, but he’s only one of two Freedom players with over 100 yards this fall. It’s a stark contrast to the Irish’s deep aerial attack, now under the command of quarterback Jamison Rudie.
The 6-foot-1 senior has started each of the last four games in place of Nate Senso and thrived in the new role, throwing for 681 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Senso meanwhile threw for 832 yards with 10 TDs and six interceptions over the course of the first seven games.
Regardless who is under center, the Irish have a slew of receivers to throw to. Six separate players have at least 100 receiving yards, including Rudie, who tallied 218 yards before shifting under center.
Leading that group is Jack Vosters as the junior has 24 catches for 368 yards and five touchdowns, good for an average of 15.3 yards per reception. Kriewaldt has made 16 catches for 237 yards and four TDs to go along with his rushing prowess.
The top-seeded and unbeaten Chiefs (11-0) meanwhile have punished opposing defenses with a ground game that’s piled up 2,812 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. However, Wisconsin Dells’ passing attack has blossomed over the course of the season with 1,724 yards and 18 more scores.
Junior signal caller Braden Buss is responsible for all of the Chiefs’ passing stats boasting a 106.9 passer rating, thanks to completing 112 of 179 attempts (62.6 completion percentage) with just nine interceptions.
Buss and the Chiefs aerial assault has opened things up down the stretch, throwing for a combined 857 yards and 10 TDs over the course of the Dells’ last five games. The passing attack, spearheaded by the receiving combination of seniors Will Michalsky (38 catches, 592 yards, 7 TDs) and Brooks Slack (28-504-3) has helped take some of the weight off the Chiefs’ ground game.
While it’s a two-headed monster that’s led the receiving corps, the leader on the ground is no secret. Senior Matt Getgen has ran past, through and over opponents all season long racking up 1,547 yards and 21 TDs on 167 attempts.
Getgen is averaging 154.7 yards per game and an impressive 9.3 yards per attempt, making him a threat to take it to the house on any given play. Those big plays could be what swing the momentum Friday as the Irish are allowing 9.8 points and 174.3 yards per game with 20 turnovers (12 interceptions, 8 fumbles).
The Chiefs meanwhile are surrendering 13.8 points and 195.2 yards with a whopping 30 takeaways (20 interceptions, 10 fumbles).
Something will have to give Friday, with the winner advancing to face either No. 1 Northwestern (11-0) or second-seeded Ellsworth (10-0) in a Div. 4 state semifinal. The Chiefs haven’t reached the penultimate state game since that same 1986 season, while the Irish are eying a fourth state semifinal berth since 2012 and their first since 2017.