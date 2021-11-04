Better than lucky: Freedom poses big challenge for Wisconsin Dells football in Div. 4 Level 3 tilt

The 6-foot-1 senior has started each of the last four games in place of Nate Senso and thrived in the new role, throwing for 681 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Senso meanwhile threw for 832 yards with 10 TDs and six interceptions over the course of the first seven games.

Regardless who is under center, the Irish have a slew of receivers to throw to. Six separate players have at least 100 receiving yards, including Rudie, who tallied 218 yards before shifting under center.

Leading that group is Jack Vosters as the junior has 24 catches for 368 yards and five touchdowns, good for an average of 15.3 yards per reception. Kriewaldt has made 16 catches for 237 yards and four TDs to go along with his rushing prowess.

The top-seeded and unbeaten Chiefs (11-0) meanwhile have punished opposing defenses with a ground game that’s piled up 2,812 yards and 40 touchdowns this season. However, Wisconsin Dells’ passing attack has blossomed over the course of the season with 1,724 yards and 18 more scores.

Junior signal caller Braden Buss is responsible for all of the Chiefs’ passing stats boasting a 106.9 passer rating, thanks to completing 112 of 179 attempts (62.6 completion percentage) with just nine interceptions.