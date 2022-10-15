Big game hunters: Fast start too much for Reedsburg in upset loss to Holmen

REEDSBURG — A near-unbeaten record and a top-10 ranking is the perfect recipe for a high seed in the playoffs.

For Reedsburg football coach Calvin Zenz, it means one other thing: a target on your back.

“Part of when you’re a top team is you have to expect to get everybody’s best shot,” Zenz said.

The Beavers, entering 7-1 and ranked No. 6 in Division 3 of the WisSports.net coaches poll, took a right hook on the chin Friday night as Holmen marched into Millennium Field and delivered a 24-6 upset win in a Mississippi Valley Conference game. The Vikings held the Beavers to just 69 yards rushing — their second lowest total of the season — and pitched a second-half shutout to reel off their fifth straight win.

“Our goal every week is to get better, and when you get better from Week 1 to Week 2, and Week 2 to Week 3, you’re just going to keep getting better,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. “We never want to crest in Week 5. Our guys came out, played physical tonight and that was the name of the game.”

How a sophomore JV running back stepped in to lead Mount Horeb/Barneveld past Portage Owen Preimesberger finished with 112 yards and two touchdowns as well as a touchdown reception to lead the Vikings.

That physicality was on display right from kickoff as the Vikings (5-4, 5-2 MVC) scored the game’s first 17 points in just over the opening 12 minutes, including a dominant first drive. Holmen received the opening kick for the first time all season and marched 73 yards in nine plays, all runs, capping things off with a Reid Tengblad 24-yard quarterback keeper for a 7-0 with 8:05 left.

“When you start early and start fast like that, you can take some momentum out of their sails,” Kowalski said.

The Beavers (7-2, 5-2) didn’t do themselves any favors either; on the ensuing drive, a poor punt led to a Hogan Schneider 34-yard field goal that gave the Vikings a 10-0 lead just minutes later. Reedsburg then went for it on fourth-and-3 from inside its own 40-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.

That stop set up the Vikings with great field position, which they turned into a Tyrus McCoy 4-yard touchdown plunge with 11:21 left in the second quarter to seize a 17-0 lead.

“Them jumping out of the chute, our guys were a little surprised by that,” Zenz said. “They came out throwing their haymakers right away.”

The Beavers ultimately threw a counter combination just before the midway point of the second quarter. Pinned inside their own 10, Kevin Green found Danny Pickel on a rocket screen and the sophomore wide receiver did the rest, evading a group of Vikings tacklers before racing 89 yards to the end zone with 6:54 until halftime, cutting the deficit to 17-6.

The momentum quickly faded for Reedsburg as the Vikings kept it out of the end zone the rest of the way, suffocating a team that has averaged 287.6 yards per game. Mounting injuries, coupled with Holmen’s immense depth, didn’t help things for the Beavers.

“We just lost some guys and the guys that stepped in did an admirable job, but you could just tell it hurt,” Zenz said. “We were missing some key components to our offensive and defensive units.”

The Beavers were held over 140 yards under their rushing average per game. Meanwhile, the Vikings continued to hit their stride on the ground.

Holmen rushed for over 250 yards for the fifth straight game, finishing with 290 yards on 61 carries with the trio of Tengblad (19 carries, 106 yards), Matt McBride (20-69) and Tyrus McCoy (11-63) each going over 60 yards. Tengblad said all of their success is a credit to the offensive line.

“They’re coming every game wanting to fire off, wanting to play hard and opening up huge gaps. It’s making the reads easy for me and making our backs have an easy job running the ball,” he said.

How 8-player football is spreading throughout Wisconsin, and could grow even more Dwindling numbers mixed with an opportunity to preserve history has led schools to choose eight-player football rather than none at all.

It wore down the Beavers, with McCoy putting the finishing touches on things as he took a pitch from Tengblad and hurdled a defender before going in from 10 yards out with 10:40 left to play for a 24-6 lead.

Green threw for 132 yards on 10-for-26 passing while Devin Judd, the league’s leading rusher, was held to just 46 yards on 16 carries for the Beavers. Even with the loss, Reedsburg should still receive a favorable seed and a likely home game for Level 1 of the WIAA playoffs. And while it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, Zenz knows there’s no longer any room for stepbacks.

“It’s win-or-go home so it gets real and we’ll respond the best we can. Get back on the horse and get going,” he said.

3 things we learned about WiscNews-area high school football through 8 weeks Playoff bids are on the line for area teams, with several surging at the right time in hopes to secure their spot.

The Vikings are definitely looking to keep things going after ending the regular season with five straight wins. Holmen is averaging 25 points and 326.6 rushing yards during its streak.

“It’s massive for us right now. Our momentum is through the roof and no one wants to play us; we’re just living on cloud nine,” Tengblad said. “We’re not at our peak yet but we’re cresting there, and we better be, it’s playoffs. We’re on top of that hill, we’re getting there and all the energy is with us right now.”

HOLMEN 24, REEDSBURG 6

Holmen;10;7;0;7;—;24

Reedsburg;0;6;0;0;—;6

H — R. Tengblad 24 run (Schneider kick), 8:05, 1st

H — Schneider 34 field goal, 3:51, 1st

H — McCoy 4 run (Schneider kick), 11:21, 2nd

R — Pickel 89 pass from Green (kick blocked), 6:54, 2nd

H — McCoy 10 run (Schneider kick), 10:40, 4th

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — H 18, R 9. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — H 61-290, R 30-69. Passing yards — H 0, R 132. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — H 0-2-0, R 10-26-0. Fumbles-lost — H 2-0, R 0-0. Penalties-yards — H 4-40, R 1-5.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Passing — H, R. Tengblad 0-2-0-0. R, Green 10-26-0-132.

Rushing — H, R. Tengblad 19-106; McBride 20-69; McCoy 11-63. R, Judd 16-46.

Receiving — H, none. R, Pickel 2-89.