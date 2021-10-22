Big plays elude Portage football in season-ending 35-8 loss to Waupaca in Div. 3 playoff opener

However, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty kept things going, and a late hit helped prolong the drive further before Schwenn, who threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-18 passing, scrambled before hitting junior Parker Krcmar on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 2:08 remaining in the quarter to seize a 23-8 lead.

“You have momentum swings in the game, and that was one right there,” Portage coach Shane Haak said of the 15-yard penalty that helped keep things moving instead of likely forcing a Comets punt.

“They were able to make some good plays at those swings, so give them credit when they were able to make those plays.”

Those plays only continued to mount the rest of the way. Thompson was picked off on the next Portage possession as a pass he attempted to throw away was saved from hitting the turf by a diving Krcmar. The Comets turned the takeaway into six points when Schwenn fired a 19-yard strike to senior Braeden Ryan with 9:56 left to play for a 29-8 lead.

Facing a three-score hole, the Warriors looked to respond in quick succession and found some early success as they drove to the edge of Waupaca’s red zone on the ensuing possession. However, another unsportsmanlike conduct flag backed the Warriors into a fourth-and-16 and they turned the ball over on downs.