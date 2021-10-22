Big plays elude Portage football in season-ending 35-8 loss to Waupaca in Div. 3 playoff opener

WAUPACA — As the old adage goes, “Big time players, make big time plays, in big games.”
Those big plays eluded the Portage prep football team Friday night.
The Warriors shot themselves in the foot too many times with crucial penalties that prolonged drives, and three offensive turnovers played an even bigger role in a 35-8 loss to Waupaca in a WIAA Division 3 Level 1 playoff game at Comet Field.
Junior Gavin Thompson threw for 126 yards but was intercepted twice, while the Portage ground attack was held to just 142 yards on 36 carries in the season-ending loss to the fourth-seeded Comets, who advance to take on top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco in a Level 2 tilt next week.
As lopsided as things became, they weren’t far off early in the second half for the No. 5 Warriors (5-5). Portage trailed just 13-0 at halftime and, after kicking off coming out of the intermission, the Warriors defense held the Comets (5-4) to just a 26-yard field goal by senior Luke Schwenn with 7 minutes, 5 seconds left in the third quarter to trail just 16-0.
The two-score lead quickly shrank to one as Portage countered back immediately. The Warriors responded with an eight-play, 76-yard drive punctuated by an Ethan Bleich 4-yard touchdown plunge with 3:51 to go in the quarter.
Senior Jaden Kikkert, who hauled in a pair of passes for 48 yards, ran in the ensuing two-point conversion and Portage was right back in the game, trailing 16-8. The Warriors’ defense did its part at the start of the next Waupaca drive, forcing an incompletion by Schwenn — his first of the game after starting a perfect 12-for-12 — on a crucial third-and-3 from the Comets’ 44-yard line.
However, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty kept things going, and a late hit helped prolong the drive further before Schwenn, who threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-18 passing, scrambled before hitting junior Parker Krcmar on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 2:08 remaining in the quarter to seize a 23-8 lead.
“You have momentum swings in the game, and that was one right there,” Portage coach Shane Haak said of the 15-yard penalty that helped keep things moving instead of likely forcing a Comets punt.
“They were able to make some good plays at those swings, so give them credit when they were able to make those plays.”
Those plays only continued to mount the rest of the way. Thompson was picked off on the next Portage possession as a pass he attempted to throw away was saved from hitting the turf by a diving Krcmar. The Comets turned the takeaway into six points when Schwenn fired a 19-yard strike to senior Braeden Ryan with 9:56 left to play for a 29-8 lead.
Facing a three-score hole, the Warriors looked to respond in quick succession and found some early success as they drove to the edge of Waupaca’s red zone on the ensuing possession. However, another unsportsmanlike conduct flag backed the Warriors into a fourth-and-16 and they turned the ball over on downs.
Waupaca later added a 1-yard touchdown plunge by senior Alex Pankratz with just over 3 minutes remaining to put the game on ice. Portage did a fine job bottling up Pankratz and the Waupaca rushing attack, as the Comets had just 97 yards on the ground on 32 attempts, but the Warriors didn’t have an answer for Schwenn.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound signal caller finished the night going 16-for-18 with 237 yards and three scores, connecting with Ryan (6 catches, 88 yards) and Krcmar (5-70) for 158 yards on a number of short passes in space, allowing the speedy receivers to run loose.
“They were accurate throughout the year, and they play well with that, so they were consistent,” Haak said. “They were able to make some plays and did a good job running after the catch, too. So give them credit and I think they’ll be able to give some teams fits with that.”
Portage nearly gave the Comets fits early, as the Warriors almost scored on the game’s opening possession, but a long pass from Thompson intended for an open Kikkert was just out of reach, ultimately leading to a Thompson interception.
The Warriors responded with a turnover on downs but were quickly forced to punt before the Comets took the lead. Waupaca, taking over at its own 23-yard line, chewed up 77 yards in 13 plays, culminating with a three-yard Schwenn touchdown run with 11:08 left in the first half for a 6-0 lead. Schwenn helped keep things alive as he scrambled for a 20-yard completion on a crucial fourth-and-12, giving the Comets a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
Senior Jordan Starr rushed for 55 yards on nine attempts while senior Sam Horn hauled in a team-high five catches for 38 yards. Despite seeing their season come to a close, Haak knows the Warriors have plenty to keep their heads high about, namely recording the program’s first winning regular season since 2007 and getting back to the playoffs for the second straight year for the first time since 1999.
“Sometimes you have to look back on the journey it’s taken to get here, and it’s been really cool to see the community and the buzz around our kids to make the playoff run,” Haak said. “Those are some things we want to continue to build on now, and I think the seniors really made their mark. Now the freshmen through juniors are looking to add onto it.”
Portage 0 0 8 0 — 8
Waupaca 0 13 10 12 — 35
W — Schwenn 3 run (pass failed), 11:08, 2nd
W — Ryan 6 pass from Schwenn (Schwenn kick), 1:11, 2nd
W — Schwenn 26 field goal, 7:05, 3rd
P — Bleich 4 run (Kikkert run), 3:51, 3rd
W — Krcmar 16 pass from Schwenn (Schwenn kick), 2:08, 3rd
W — Ryan 14 pass from Schwenn (kick failed), 9:56, 4th
W — Pankratz 1 run (kick failed), 3:22, 4th
TEAM STATS
First downs — P 17, W 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — P 36-142, W 32-97. Passing yards — P 144, W 237. Passing (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — P 14-25-3, W 16-18-0. Fumbles-lost — P 0-0, W 0-0. Penalties-yards — P 12-125, W 10-75.