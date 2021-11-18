Big second quarter puts life back into Mayville in Div. 5 state championship

Schraufnagel had 12 carries for 67 yards in that drive. The sophomore running back finished with 38 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

“That kid just battles,” Hilber said. “He’s out there with one arm and he keeps on pulling through. He’s got the heart of a lion like a lot of kids on our team do. The bottom line is Blake is great.

"Blake’s the face of our program, let’s face it, but he wouldn’t be where he’s at and we tell these kids, ‘You never get where you’re getting by yourself. There’s always someone there giving you a hand.’ The o-line has been smashing heads all year long. They just keep going. They did it at the state game. We are the baddest team in Division 5 football.”

After all that effort, the momentum finally shifted in Mayville’s favor. Aquinas had scored twice before and connected on two 2-point conversions to go up 16-0 by the time the Cardinals got the ball back just 8 seconds into the second quarter.

“I think one of the things that coach Hilber highlights is our resilience,” Schraufnagel said. “We showed that in the second quarter on never giving up. We had the whole community behind us and we started to get some momentum. It was huge for us.”

Mayville senior Ty Hockers agreed.