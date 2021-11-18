Big second quarter puts life back into Mayville in Div. 5 state championship

MADISON — Something big needed to happen in order for the Mayville prep football team to get back into Thursday’s WIAA Division 5 state championship game against La Crosse Aquinas at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
After the Blugolds scored on a 5-yard touchdown run by Joe Penchi to go up 16-0 after a two-point conversion, the Cardinals drove down the field on a 16-play drive that ended with running back Blake Schraufnagel carrying the rock in for a 21-yard touchdown.
That drive put the Cardinals back in the game, and gave them hope for the rest of the game. Unfortunately for the Mayville faithful, they were not able to come out victors, losing 28-26 to the Blugolds in the program's first state title game appearance since 2006.
“That’s how we’ve been all year,” Mayville coach Scott Hilber said. “That’s how these kids are. That’s how they’re raised. We see it every single week and their backs have been against the wall a lot. They always respond and that doesn’t surprise me.”
It put life back into the Cardinals.
“It gave us confidence because we responded well and we took the momentum back,” Hilber said. “We put together a big drive where you’re physically pounding the rock. Anytime you can do that, that gives you confidence that you can continue doing that throughout the game.”
Schraufnagel had 12 carries for 67 yards in that drive. The sophomore running back finished with 38 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
“That kid just battles,” Hilber said. “He’s out there with one arm and he keeps on pulling through. He’s got the heart of a lion like a lot of kids on our team do. The bottom line is Blake is great.
"Blake’s the face of our program, let’s face it, but he wouldn’t be where he’s at and we tell these kids, ‘You never get where you’re getting by yourself. There’s always someone there giving you a hand.’ The o-line has been smashing heads all year long. They just keep going. They did it at the state game. We are the baddest team in Division 5 football.”
After all that effort, the momentum finally shifted in Mayville’s favor. Aquinas had scored twice before and connected on two 2-point conversions to go up 16-0 by the time the Cardinals got the ball back just 8 seconds into the second quarter.
“I think one of the things that coach Hilber highlights is our resilience,” Schraufnagel said. “We showed that in the second quarter on never giving up. We had the whole community behind us and we started to get some momentum. It was huge for us.”
Mayville senior Ty Hockers agreed.
“We came out not playing our game,” he said. “They came out and pounded it. We knew that wasn’t who we are and we flipped a switch. We knew we had to come back if we wanted a chance. That drive was huge. The crowd was wild and I think the guys got more confident. Then we had that turnover that led to another big drive to get right before half. We just knew when we came out that we needed to play physical ball. That’s what we did.”
That takeaway Hockers was referring to was junior defensive back Adison Mittelstadt’s interception of Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer just three plays into the ensuing drive. Mittelstadt stepped in front of Calvin Hargrove and intercepted the pass near midfield with 3:14 left in the first half.
“That was crazy,” Hockers said. “That was players making plays. He’s super athletic. Just like most guys on our team, we’re all real athletic. He just came in with a big moment, big play at the right time.”
The takeaway did the trick for the Cardinals as Schraufnagel found himself in the end zone on a 2-yard tote just nine plays later to cut the deficit to 16-14 with 4 ticks left before halftime.
“We felt great because even though the score may not had shown we were up, we thought we were up in our hearts,” Schraufnagel said. “We had all the momentum getting the ball out of half.”
Hilber said he knows his team lost by two points, which is why after the game he was second guessing himself for not going for two points in at least one of those touchdown drives.
“What did we do? Did we lose by two points? Maybe we should’ve went for two points there. You can second guess stuff all the time, but these games are long,” he said. “That’s what we did when we went down 16-0, we told the kids, ‘Let’s get a score. Let’s get a stop. Then we can score before half and get the ball back.’ Then we got the lead. I’m pretty sure how it happened.”