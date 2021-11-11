Both Mayville and Columbus have tough challenges as they prepare for Level 4 of postseason

Catholic Memorial’s Charlie Jarvis has also gotten some carries—27 for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Fox is the starting quarterback with 1,811 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to only three interceptions. His favorite target has been Jarvis with 27 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns. Bennett McCormick also has 25 receptions for 340 yards and five touchdowns. Antwan Jones is third on the team with 12 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

Columbus only has one loss all season, a forfeit due to COVID-19 related issues. So players on the team are confident in their ability to match up to the Crusaders.

It’s still going to be a tough challenge with the defense.

The Cardinals have given up just 910 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the air, and they’ve intercepted opposing quarterbacks 11 times. The rushing defense has been just as smothering, holding opponents to just 991 yards and five touchdowns.

Columbus’ offense has rushed for 3,502 yards and scored 48 touchdowns collectively. Columbus has two running backs that do all the heavy lifting. The main one is Colton Brunell who leads the team with 2,025 yards and 29 touchdowns, but Andrew Pfeffer does a nice job when he gets in, rushing for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns.