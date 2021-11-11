Both Mayville and Columbus have tough challenges as they prepare for Level 4 of postseason

Last week’s WIAA Level 3 rounds for both Columbus and Mayville were a mess.
For starters, Columbus didn’t know who it was going to play until two days before the game. It ended up being Kewaskum after Edgewood unsuccessful appealed a WIAA ruling that receiver Cameron Fane was ineligible, forcing Edgewood to forfeit all 11 wins and drop out of the playoffs. The school’s lawsuit Nov. 5 in Dane County against the WIAA to overturn the ruling was also unsuccessful. That same week, Mayville battled through tragedy when a peer died in a car accident on Halloween night. The Cardinals had to mourn while also preparing for a team that beat them in the regular-season finale.
However, both teams won – Columbus thumped Kewaskum 44-7, and Mayville used a fourth-quarter scoring spree to beat Campbellsport 34-27.
Now Columbus is on to play top-seeded Catholic Memorial at Big Foot in Division 4 while Mayville will play Belleville at McFarland in Div. 5.
Both games will be interesting, but very challenging for both teams.
Columbus has tough task
Catholic Memorial is undefeated at 13-0 and has a strong running game behind a four-headed monster. Corey Smith leads all runners with 875 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Obacoso Allen is second on the team with 627 yards and 11 touchdowns, while Rory Fox is third with 532 yards and seven touchdowns. PJ Reynolds is fourth with 421 yards and three touchdowns.
Catholic Memorial’s Charlie Jarvis has also gotten some carries—27 for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Fox is the starting quarterback with 1,811 passing yards and 23 touchdowns to only three interceptions. His favorite target has been Jarvis with 27 receptions for 396 yards and six touchdowns. Bennett McCormick also has 25 receptions for 340 yards and five touchdowns. Antwan Jones is third on the team with 12 receptions for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
Columbus only has one loss all season, a forfeit due to COVID-19 related issues. So players on the team are confident in their ability to match up to the Crusaders.
It’s still going to be a tough challenge with the defense.
The Cardinals have given up just 910 passing yards and seven touchdowns through the air, and they’ve intercepted opposing quarterbacks 11 times. The rushing defense has been just as smothering, holding opponents to just 991 yards and five touchdowns.
Columbus’ offense has rushed for 3,502 yards and scored 48 touchdowns collectively. Columbus has two running backs that do all the heavy lifting. The main one is Colton Brunell who leads the team with 2,025 yards and 29 touchdowns, but Andrew Pfeffer does a nice job when he gets in, rushing for 829 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Nathan Cotter, who’s the starting quarterback, also has 348 rushing yards and six touchdowns while throwing for 836 yards and 12 touchdowns to only two interceptions. His favorite target has easily been Brady Link, who’s caught a team-high 21 passes for 339 yards and four touchdowns. Link also has 23 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown. Braxton Nachreiner is second on the team with nine receptions for 202 yards and four touchdowns.
Mayville keeps track of QB
Mayville will also have its hands full in McFarland. Belleville has a much more balanced attack, so the Cardinals will have to account for both the passing and ground games.
The Wildcats have quarterback Trevor Syse, who has completed 66.8% of his attempts for 2,094 yards and 27 touchdowns to only two interceptions. He’s also second on the team with 540 rushing yards and leads with 17 touchdowns.
Mayville’s defense will have to keep an eye on what Syse is doing all game. Even then, the defense can’t forget about running back Dylan Posthuma, who leads the Wildcats with 883 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Syse’s favorite target has been Anthony Nolden, who’s caught 36 passes for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns. Demarcus Conner has also caught 29 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns, while Carson Syse has 25 receptions for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Andrew Ace is fourth on the team with 23 receptions for 318 yards and six touchdowns.
Mayville’s defense has given up 1,345 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns, and 1,450 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns. It has intercepted opposing quarterbacks 13 times this season.
That gives the Cardinals offense hope as their stud running back, Blake Schraufnagel, looks to do damage to the Wildcats’ defense. He’s done it all season, rushing for 1,946 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.
Schraufnagel, like Brunell, is hard to bring down.
Like Brunell with Pfeffer, Schraufnagel has Braedon Vollmer to fall back on in case he needs a couple plays off. Vollmer is second on the team with 481 yards and seven touchdowns. Andrew Thom, who was injured in last week’s game against Campbellsport, is third on the team with 439 yards and seven touchdowns. It’s unknown if he’ll play this week.
Mayville’s Adison Mittelstadt has thrown for 1,323 yards and has 12 touchdowns passes to only three interceptions. Vollmer is third on the team with 19 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown, while Bradley Buschke leads the team with 23 receptions for 476 yards and five touchdowns. Schraufnagel is second on the team with eight receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Caden Hardesty also has 10 receptions for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
The winner between Columbus and Catholic Memorial will face either Ellsworth or Freedom in the Div. 4 state championship game. If Mayville can beat Belleville, the next opponent will be either Aquinas or Wittenberg-Birnamwood in the Div. 5 state championship game.