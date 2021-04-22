BOYS SOCCER: Mayville can't get past strong defense of Edgerton, shut out 1-0 on Senior Night

MAYVILLE ― The defense of the Edgerton prep boys soccer team was tough to penetrate in Thursday’s non-conference game against Mayville.
The Cardinals couldn’t get past the wave the Crimson Tide put up as they shut out Mayville 1-0 on Senior Night at Ribbens Memorial Park in Mayville.
“I think we had some good looks,” Mayville coach Bill Brownlow said. “It was just a matter of a couple of inches here or there, a couple of people hesitating and not being as in position as you might like. … You look at the guys and they gave everything they’ve got on Senior Night. It’s a situation where the effort is there, but we just need a little polish.”
Edgerton’s only goal of the game came in the 19th minute, when Quinn Kotnour made a couple moves past several Cardinals, taking a shot that went to goalie Nate Hartwig’s right side. Hartwig dove and stretched out his hands, but the ball was just out of reach, hitting the back of the net for the 1-0 deficit.
“Like I said a little bit before, it’s a little bit of an inch there and an inch here,” Brownlow said. “It’s kind of how some of this feels.”
Hartwig played well the entire game, finishing with 14 saves and only allowing the one blemish.
“Nate is pretty sharp,” Brownlow said. “He’ll be a big loss for our program when he graduates. He’s a real luxury to have somebody to go up there and clear up a lot of those high passes. They had some players where they were looking for that wide play and cross thing. When you’ve got Nate grabbing them out of the air, that really can put a hole in that game plan.”
Mayville had nine shots on goal — all were stopped by goalie Ben Leikness.
There were a couple times Mayville’s Logan Waas and Bryce Volbright got past the Crimson Tide defense, but Leikness either tipped the ball away or cleared it.
The Crimson Tide played aggressive defense, making it difficult for the Cardinals to get past. The Cardinals had several shots go wide of the net in the second half.
“They were pretty compact,” Brownlow said. “They did a good job of preventing us from going in the way we wanted to go.”
The Cardinals haven’t had the week they wanted, also suffering a 5-1 loss to Wayland in a Flyway Conference game on Monday.
Even with two losses this week, Brownlow likes the strides his team has made. The Cardinals will play at Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran next Monday to try to turn things around.
“We’re trying to work on first-touch stuff to polish that technical skill,” Brownlow said. “It’s still a work in progress. We’re a really young team as far as experience goes and as far as age goes. One of the things we’re we have a couple players make a real nice shield of the ball by putting their body between our player and the ball, and retaining possession that way. That’s something we’re trying add a little bit more on as well as a little bit more of accuracy of passing.”
GALLERY: Action from Thursday's soccer game between Mayville and Edgerton
Mayville vs Edgerton 2.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 17.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 3.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 4.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 5.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 6.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 7.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 8.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 9.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 10.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 11.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 12.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 13.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 14.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 15.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 16.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 18.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 19.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 20.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 21.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 22.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 23.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 24.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton 25.jpg
Mayville vs Edgerton
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.