BOYS SOCCER: Mayville can't get past strong defense of Edgerton, shut out 1-0 on Senior Night

MAYVILLE ― The defense of the Edgerton prep boys soccer team was tough to penetrate in Thursday’s non-conference game against Mayville.

The Cardinals couldn’t get past the wave the Crimson Tide put up as they shut out Mayville 1-0 on Senior Night at Ribbens Memorial Park in Mayville.

“I think we had some good looks,” Mayville coach Bill Brownlow said. “It was just a matter of a couple of inches here or there, a couple of people hesitating and not being as in position as you might like. … You look at the guys and they gave everything they’ve got on Senior Night. It’s a situation where the effort is there, but we just need a little polish.”

Edgerton’s only goal of the game came in the 19th minute, when Quinn Kotnour made a couple moves past several Cardinals, taking a shot that went to goalie Nate Hartwig’s right side. Hartwig dove and stretched out his hands, but the ball was just out of reach, hitting the back of the net for the 1-0 deficit.

“Like I said a little bit before, it’s a little bit of an inch there and an inch here,” Brownlow said. “It’s kind of how some of this feels.”

Hartwig played well the entire game, finishing with 14 saves and only allowing the one blemish.