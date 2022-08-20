Braxton Druckrey puts leadership lessons to practice in Portage football's season opener

WISCONSIN DELLS — With seniors graduating every year, coaches are always looking for the next group of front-runners to take the lead, especially in times of adversity.

The Portage High School football team was thrust into some early hardship in Friday night’s nonconference season-opener against Adams-Friendship. While a number of forerunners took charge, led defensively by junior Braxton Druckrey, it wasn’t enough for the Warriors.

The Green Devils struck for three first-half touchdowns and pulled away to hand the Warriors a 32-6 loss in a clash moved to Wisconsin Dells High School due to the track at Bob Mael Field being resurfaced.

“There’s no doubt that when you lose some seniors, new leaders have to be able to step up and we have those guys,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “Sometimes when you’re in that leadership position for the first time and we’re in an adverse situation, it’s on you; you’re the one that has to pick everyone else up.”

Druckrey got a first-hand leadership lesson last season from a pair of great teachers in 2022 grads Ethan Bleich and Jordan Starr. Even while missing four games with a quad contusion, Druckrey saw significant playing time.

“Last year they really helped because they were pretty much setting me up for this year to run the entire defense,” he said. “Those two helped me learn everything I know to help me kind of grow up and become a better, faster player. They made me really want to play well this year.”

As bittersweet as the loss is, Druckrey was thrilled to be back on the field. The junior dedicated himself to the weight room this summer, adding on 20 pounds thanks to strenuous weight lifting dating back to the winter “to get faster and stronger, to be able to kind of follow the footsteps of Jordan and Ethan.”

“It feels great to be up there hitting guys and having fun,” he added.

Chief among those lessons was playing with aggressiveness and making plays when they count. While Druckrey had plenty of the former, the Warriors as a whole struggled to do the latter against the Green Devils.

After giving up a 15-yard touchdown run to quarterback Aidan Livingston on Adams-Friendship’s opening drive for a 6-0 lead, the Green Devils' gunslinger hurt the Warriors again following a punt. Portage (0-1) backed up the Green Devils into a fourth-and-9 at the Warriors 20-yard line and bottled up Livingston for what would have been a turnover on downs.

However, the senior wriggled free and dashed 11 yards for a fresh set of downs. Two plays later he scampered into the end zone from 14 yards out following an illegal man downfield penalty on the Green Devils to extend the lead to 12-0 as time expired on the first quarter.

“We got some third-and-long situations and those are times where we got pressure on the quarterback but weren’t able to make the play,” Haak said. “At those critical times in the game we have to be able to execute, get that three-and-out and move on.”

The Green Devils (1-0) added another score late in the second quarter to seize an 18-0 halftime lead after forcing an interception on the drive following Livingston’s second touchdown run and a punt on another Portage drive.

Kicking the ball away to start the second half, Portage’s defense rose up with a three-and-out on Adams-Friendship’s first drive out of the intermission. The Warriors offense never touched the ball though as senior Garret Crawford couldn’t handle the punt. The Green Devils recovered the muffed kick and scored on their next drive with a 46-yard screen pass from Livingston to Johnny Drankiewicz for a 26-0 lead with 7 minutes, 16 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Warriors eventually scored through a Keegan Hooker 5-yard touchdown run with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter, but Drankiewicz put things to bed with a 14-yard touchdown run of his own in the final minutes.

The Green Devils, who finished with 302 total yards, only had eight total first downs, gaining lots of their yardage on big chunk plays, something Druckrey knows the Warriors will need to curb.

“We need to break down, work as a team and gang tackle; make sure we all work together instead of all doing our own separate things on defense,” he said.

Livingston threw for 162 yards on 12-of-19 passing while rushing for a team-high 72 yards on 14 carries. Hooker had 47 yards on 10 carries to lead the Warriors ground game, while senior Gavin Thompson threw for 55 yards on 6-of-12 passes with an interception.

Haak meanwhile knows there’s plenty of all-around improvement for the Warriors. The fourth-year head coach said finishing drives “has to be a focus moving forward,” as well as cutting down on self-inflicted errors like two turnovers and six penalties for 62 yards.

However, with a young team and new players continuing to take on leadership roles, difficult results can be useful.

“We need to be in these situations against good football teams, and they (Adams-Friendship) are,” he said. “We need to be in more of them and there are a lot of things to learn from, but ultimately, this will be able to help us if we can learn from it moving onto Week 2.”