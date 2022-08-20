Brock Linde again tasked with finding successful identity for Beaver Dam football's offense

Coach Brock Linde and his Beaver Dam coaching staff have prove time and time again they know how to find offensive success with a variety of skill sets.

Linder has shown an ability to move players in the right spots to dictate an aerial attack or ground-and-pound approach.

The Golden Beavers are challenged having lost junior running back Gabe Klatt to a torn ACL suffered at a Florida football camp this summer.

“It forces you to look at every single kid for the thing that kid can offer to the team,” Linde said. “That’s the fun challenge now without Gabe is to find every kid’s niche, and to try to put that shifty, slashy kid in a spot where he can be shifty and slashy, and not try to run him through the box if that’s not what he’s good at.”

It’s just going to take time to figure out what the 2022 Golden Beavers will be. The month of August will just have to be a trial-by-error month.

Junior quarterback Camron Mendoza and multiple running backs tried to crack that code in Friday's nonconference game against Monroe. They couldn’t find a rhythm in a 39-0 shutout by the Cheesemakers.

“We’ve been really fortunate to have some first- and second-team all-conference-type receivers,” Linde said. “I’m not saying that our kids that are out at receiver don’t have that potential, but we feel that the thing that fits us best is to get behind our line. … We like our scheme, we’ve just got to find a way to block it better and get guys to run it.

"Again, we’re not going to replace Gabe. There is not another Gabe, but we’ve got to go back to the film and figure out how to increase vision, how to increase power, how to increase mobility, and all those components that come with it.”

Senior Landon Semrau, junior Aiden Root, junior Bradyn Strachota and senior Michael Fox all received carries in the first game. Semrau found some success in the first half, but not much.

“I think everybody had some things they did well and everybody had some things they need to work on (against Monroe),” Linde said. “Obviously, cleaning some things up with our o-line calls and some perimeter blocking stuff would make other people’s jobs that are carrying the ball a little bit easier, too.

“I think (every running back has) something a little bit different to offer and we think we kind of know what they can do, but we’re also putting them in position that might not be their strong suit to see if we can develop those skills or to see if they might surprise us and do something we didn’t anticipate them doing.”

Airing it out

Carter Riesen has a wealth of weapons in 2019 and the alternate spring season in 2021, which led to a pair of 1,000-yard seasons passing. With Broden Boschert and Zach Schoenberger as top targets in 2019, they set records in Linde's debut as an interim head coach.

“Baraboo was a blitz-heavy team,” Linde said. “They liked to bring a lot of pressure and eat you up, so we threw out some exotic formations against them and some weird looks that they hadn’t seen.”

Riesen completed 13-of-19 passes for 345 yards, which broke the program's single-game record set by Matt Berg against Waupun (264 yards) in 2013. Schoenberger's 172 receiving yards broke the record set by Brad Chitko (168 yards) in 1982. Boschert caught four touchdown passes, setting a single-game program record which included a record 83-yard touchdown pass. That score was 4 yards better than Jason Gonnion's pass to Tony Walter in 1987.

“Our real advantage in that game was through the air,” Linde said. “… Carter delivered that night and Schoenberger ran a bunch of nice pop passes over the middle of the field. Their linebackers vacated on the blitz and then once we got in the red zone, Boschert was a big target on the fade routes."

Ground pivot

When Riesen graduated in 2021, Linde needed to find a way to get the Golden Beavers in position to find success later that fall. Mendoza became quarterback and Klatt the running back behind a stout offensive line and made the run game Beaver Dam’s strength.

It worked because Klatt burst onto the scene and ran for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns his sophomore season. Klatt showed his best on Oct. 1, 2021 against Janesville Craig, rushing for 398 yards on 35 attempts and six touchdowns in a 38-27 victory.

The yardage broke RJ Shelton’s 329-yard game against Watertown in 2011. Klatt’s six touchdowns broke a 59-year-old single-game record.

Dave Berg set the record with five rushing touchdowns in 1962. That record was tied four times by Shelton during his four-year career, Devin Kellenberger in 2008 and Tim White in 1979 against Hartford.

Linde said he knows his team isn’t there yet, though. He’s using the first couple of weeks to evaluate his team.

“In the scrimmage, we got a lot of guys touches, but it’s hard to tell in a scrimmage because everybody’s playing in a lot of different positions with a lot of different match-ups,” Linde said. “Through these two nonconference games, what we’re trying to figure out is what the best version of what us is going to be. We’re trying a lot of different combinations and trying to get guys touches, and see who’s got good vision and who runs with some power.”

Linde said they will rely heavily on the offensive line, which boasts several big linemen, including senior Camilo Castellon, sophomore guard Brandon Morrissey, junior center Noah Pintar, senior guard Adrian Estrada and senior tackles Tyler U’Ren and Hayden DeZarn.

“They have a lot of pride and they know we’re going to lean on them,” Linde said. “When they know they’re the reason why we’re going to get yards or not, I think it reminds them how important they are to the team.”