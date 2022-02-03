Cambria-Friesland football's future at a crossroads as participation, enrollment declines

Cambria-Friesland football went 5-5, finished third in the Trailways Conference at 4-3 and qualified for the WIAA playoffs last season.

That doesn't sound impressive at first jump. But coach Jim Bylsma's team accomplished that even though they fielded a 23-man roster.

“For the team we had this year to go 5-5, it’s incredible,” Bylsma said. “It’s a miracle.”

Small rosters are nothing new in recent years for the Hilltoppers, but it is a growing concern.

School enrollment has declined steadily, which has brought the number of boys and girls signing up for football each year down with it.

The Hilltoppers face a crossroads.

“You’ve seen our sidelines, they’ve dramatically gotten smaller, especially the last three or four years,” Cambria-Friesland superintendent Tim Raymond said. “COVID was an impact. I think there are some other factors, but at the end of the day, right now, after this year, we don’t have a single class that’s over (32). The math gets pretty easy. This is a football town without a doubt. I understand that. It’s a good community discussion right now for school administration, coaches, parents, players because the numbers aren’t going up.”

Raymond said going into this school year he knew the football program was going to have number problems. He said Cambria-Friesland High School had a 16% decrease in enrollment due to 39 families moving out of the district, which resulted in a net loss of 50 students before the 2020-2021 school year.

“It was one of the highest (declines) in the state,” Raymond said.

There were 99 students enrolled last year. In 2021-22, there are 97 enrolled students.

Raymond and Bylsma said families are moving to the Madison, Sun Prairie, Beaver Dam and Portage areas.

The towns of Cambria and Friesland are home to ethanol plants, canning factories and a national distributor for vegetables, but there were housing shortages, they said. Some people live in nearby towns or cities and commute to work, while others leave after a couple of years to find jobs closer to home.

What that has meant is a steady decline in football participation that shows no sign of improving.

Cambria-Friesland High School principal Debra Torrison released projected football participation numbers over the next five years to the Daily Citizen. Over the next three seasons the district projects 28-32 participants, but those numbers drop to 23 in 2025 and just 19 in 2026.

“I coached (football) for 20-plus years and you win with numbers, typically,” Raymond said. “That’s a good adage. The more student-athletes you have, the more competition for spots. Competition is a good thing. At the end of the day, you would also produce depth.”

The middle school program isn’t doing much better either. It had 21 players combined from grades six through eight last year but will drop down to 15 in 2022 and just nine in 2023. The district projects 10 players in the program for the 2024 season.

Low numbers between 18 and 25 pose problems for Bylsma, including a lack of depth on the roster.

When the Hilltoppers won a WIAA Division 7 state title in 2002, they fielded a 38-man roster with 16 seniors and 11 juniors and had the depth to back it up.

“We used to say back then our second team would’ve finished second in the conference that year,” Bylsma said. “The quality of your practice improves. Your scrimmage time are valuable reps. Right now, with the numbers the way they are, like when we do scout-team defense or scout-team offense, sometimes we just have people standing in place — injured players, freshman that aren’t ready to go full contact.

“We just say landmark where we think their corner will be, so we at least get that depth and understand what blocking angles we may see.”

Injuries are even more costly. Bylsma said one of his starting corners suffered an ankle injury against Oshkosh Lourdes in a Week 4 matchup. The player didn't want to come out of the game, so he was instead moved to safety where he could favor the injured ankle more.

A young, inexperienced player manned cornerback the rest of the game and the Knights took advantage of the switch, rallying with 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 26-22.

Because of these persistent issues, Cambria-Friesland is exploring how to continue. The school district is considering converting the program into an eight-man football team — the WIAA supports eight-man teams and holds a state championship — or forming a co-op with a neighboring school.

“At a certain point, the discussion has to be about the safety of the student-athlete,” Raymond said.

"High school football programs with a student enrollment at or around 100 students have some tough decisions on what their program should look like. Maintaining student safety while fielding competitive teams in that situation is a real challenge.”

That's why assistant coach Jamie Link got the ball rolling when he sent out a survey via Facebook asking how the community feels about the two options.

Bylsma said the survey is intended to get the community talking about the issues low numbers in the program are causing, and that the district hopes the results of the survey will provide some sense for the best direction to proceed.

The earliest a move to eight-man or a co-op can take affect is 2024. The Hilltoppers have to submit an application to the WIAA by Oct. 15 to do so.

Bylsma wants the program to survive in whatever form. He has already started learning eight-man offensive and defensive schemes in the event that's what the district decides to do. But he believes in the values football brings, regardless of the shape it takes.

“First of all, here’s my opinion: I just want to have football,” Bylsma said. “It teaches way too much to not have it. School districts that don’t offer football lack in credibility. They lack life lessons that only football can teach. Football is not like any other sport. You play football for the 10 other guys, not for yourself. You can be a selfish basketball, baseball or soccer player. Schools that don’t offer football are missing the boat with their young men.”

