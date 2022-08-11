Cambria-Friesland sophomore Carter Drews brings high IQ, versatility to backfield

No one knew the offensive playbook for the Cambria-Friesland High School football team better than Carter Drews last season.

He started his freshman season at left tackle, but by the end he played every position besides center, which helped him not only become a better player but a better leader for the Hilltoppers.

“It helped a lot,” Drews, a sophomore who slots at running back this season, said. “Toward the end of the year I pretty much knew that thing front and back. If someone asked me a question from any of other spot on the field, I could tell them where to go. ... I could help everyone.”

Due to either injuries or being out with COVID, the three players who took snaps at quarterback all were going to miss the Week 6 Trailways Conference game against Deerfield. At the team meeting the Monday before the game Drews said he remembered coach Jim Bylsma tell the Hilltoppers he would have to move from the offensive line to quarterback.

The team rallied around Drews.

“In my opinion he would be the best option because he would be the quickest uptake,” Bylsma said. “You knew he would focus. You knew he would understand and, again, we had cut down what we were asking of him. I think we only have 14 plays on the playlist that week. ... Never once did it look like he didn’t want to do this.”

Drews said he studied the playbook throughout the week. The gamble paid off for the Hilltoppers, who finished 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the Trailways, as they beat the Demons 34-20.

“I was definitely nervous,” Drews said. “I was going through the playbook on the bus ride to Deerfield to make sure I got everything down. Before the game nerves were high. I was just trying to stay cool. I was trying to remember the plays. It went well.”

Bylsma never worried about Drews not knowing the plays because his football IQ is off the charts. It showed during the five contact days C-F had in July because Drews asked questions to make sure he understood what the coaching staff was teaching him.

“He’s focused, intelligent and he’s observant. That all helps,” Bylsma, entering his 40th season as coach, said of Drews.

The sophomore also started at linebacker for the Hilltoppers and led them with 75 total tackles and 31 solo to go along with three tackles for a loss and one fumble recovery.

“Defensively, I’ve been playing linebacker my whole life since third grade,” Drews said. “You can watch film and watch everything to do on the defensive side, and where the play’s going to go. On offense, learning a different spot every week made it difficult to grasp the whole offense.

“By the end of the year it actually helped because I could actually tell people at any position exactly where they have to go.”

Drews will utilize his versatility and hopes his move to a different backfield position allows him to find growth he seeks.

“I think my freshman season shows that I’m here to play and I’m ready,” he said. “I just want to keep doing better each year and make this better a lot better than last year.”