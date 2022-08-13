Carter Stout's transformation provides proof to his vocal leadership for Wonewoc-Center/Weston

Like many freshman football players, Carter Stout didn’t get much varsity playing time his first year as part of the Wonewoc-Center/Weston High School team.

And even when the Silver Wolves made the jump to eight-man football the following year, losing a six-man senior class and numerous upperclassmen in the process, the talk of playing time as a sophomore was still rather quiet.

The chatter began to pick up that summer however and an initial switch flipped for Stout.

“That summer was kind of my changing point when I buckled down and decided I had to get in shape — get stronger and faster,” he said.

He took the program’s summer conditioning program extremely seriously and after being told he would play significant time in the following spring — the Silver Wolves played in the 2020 alternate fall season — he continued to grind in the weight room, ultimately becoming a two-way starter.

That hard work never stopped for Stout who enters his senior year as a three-way starter, in the best shape of his life and ready to help turn around Wonewoc-Center/Weston’s fortunes following a winless campaign last year.

“When they’re young, you can kind of forecast like, ‘This guy might be ready next year,’ and so on, but to see him really take charge of his own body in the offseason to improve himself, has been really awesome to see,” first-year coach Jake McGlynn said.

It’s all the more impressive knowing where Stout came from. Entering high school, Stout said he was 5-foot-11 and weighed 285 pounds. That figure stayed through his freshman year until he truly began to take his weightlifting to heart in the summer before his sophomore year.

That continued to ratchet up during the school year after hearing he could see lots of time on the field.

“I knew my body was not in nearly the amount of physical shape I needed to be in,” he said. “That’s when my athletic director and PE teacher (Tory Needham) worked with me in the weight room during school, every day.”

Stout said he began lifting weights consistently, as well as running on the treadmill, and it’s only continued from there. He’s shed over 50 pounds as Stout said he currently weighs 230 pounds and is about 6-3, the perfect body-type for eight-man football.

“With your bigger guys, oftentimes you’re put in the position, especially on defense, you need speed on the field and with Carter, part of him working out and transforming his body is that he moves really well for his size,” McGlynn said. “Having him on the field isn’t putting us in a position where that’s a big weakness.”

In fact, Stout nearly doesn’t leave the field. McGlynn said “you have to drag him out of the game,” a luxury for a team with lower numbers like the Silver Wolves.

Stout’s transformation has done a lot more for Wonewoc-Center/Weston off the field as well. According to McGlynn, the program saw a strong increase in its summer conditioning numbers. A lot of that can be credited to Stout.

“I’ve been in contact with him over the summer that he’s making guys aware that they need to be at these events, and I think it’s reflected in our turnout,” McGlynn said.

Stout could not only lead vocally but had proof behind his requests.

“I was trying to pitch to these guys that hard work pays off,” he said. “I was working so hard and I really dug down deep. It really motivated me to help these other guys get better because I know it’s possible and I’ve lived it. My pitch was just to work hard all the time. There’s no offseason, always keep bettering yourself.”