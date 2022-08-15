Chain gangs have 'best seat in the house' and are an important part of football tradition

Take a moment to think about what all goes on for a football game at all levels.
There are two opposing teams battling it out to see which one is better for 48 minutes. Then you’ve got the five officials who police the game to make sure it’s fair on both sides of the ball. But you also have who most people sometimes forget: the chain gang.
This four-member crew is normally on the visitors’ side of the field, with two holding the orange field markers that are linked by a 10-yard chain, one taking care of the down box at the line of scrimmage and one responsible for the clip to indicate where on the field the chains need to be.
“I think there’s certain things about different sports, whether it be baseball, basketball or football that’s the classic piece of the game,” said Jake Nelson, an eight-year veteran of the Portage chain gang who graduated from Portage High School in 2010. “I think the chain gang is one of those things.”
Most of the time these four “officials” usually have some connection to the home team. Like Otto Hopfinger, the current Hustisford boys basketball and girls soccer coach, was part of the chain gang for Horicon/Hustisford home games since 2003 when AD Glen Falkenthal asked him to help out.
“I was able to cheer on my team and even though I couldn’t cheer for them loudly,” Hopfinger said, “I was cheering for them inside as I was being neutral on the outside.”
Group of volunteers
The chain gang normally doesn’t get paid, usually comprised of volunteers assigned by the athletic department of the host school.
“We have really good parents, often usually dads, who love to be on the sidelines and right at the line of scrimmage,” Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said. “That’s pretty exciting and we did have a longtime crew my first couple years here. Since then it’s kind of been volunteers and not much trouble.”
For instance, Baraboo has had a couple long-standing members of its chain gang crew in Mark Lesser who started in 1972 and did it for 30 to 35 years as well as John Pinkston, who was a regular from 1993-2018.
“Basically Mark Lesser and I worked together and a lot of the guys were starting to retire or stepping down, lost interest or whatever,” Pinkston said. “... Every year we’d all just get together and make the phone calls to see who was available or wanted to do it, and if not we had to find somebody else. That’s kind of how I wound up with it.”
Lesser and Jeff Linde, father of current Beaver Dam coach Brock Linde, started out as substitutes.
Lesser, who was a member of Jaycee’s (junior chamber of commerce), was asked by then-Baraboo coach Ben Pederson if someone could help him with the chain gang as they couldn’t find anyone else to do it on a regular basis.
“We said, ‘Sure, we’ll do it,’ and we just stayed,” Lesser said.
Jeff Linde was asked by Gary Moldenhauer, a former classmate of his, to help out, which led to him doing it for 34 years before stepping away in 2014. Moldenhauer took a second-shift job at John Deere the following year, leaving it for Linde to take over.
“It was up to me to get the people to fulfill the commitment on Friday night,” Jeff Linde said. “We needed three guys and then we needed a clip guy. That’s why I got my sons involved to do that clip to put on the chains. That clip is the starting point of the first-down series.””
‘Best seat in the house’
For Linde, it is “the best seat in the house” as he watched his sons, Brian Linde a quarterback and 2002 Beaver Dam alum and Brock Linde (2004) at running back, from the sideline.
“You’re always on the visitor side and you hear all the coaches on the visitor side,” Jeff Linde said. “You hear all their lingo … and swearing. It’s really interesting. It was a thrill to be able to work the chains while my sons played at the varsity level. It was really enjoyable to watch them.”
Brian and Brock began training for their prominent offensive positions with a father-son halftime ritual when they worked the chains as young boys.
“They used to come up at halftime and I’d throw passes to them before the game started back up,” Jeff Linde said. “They would come up at halftime and then mom would take them home because it was bedtime, of course. They were about around 4 and 6 when they started doing that.”
Being so close to the action gives a sense of what the other team is trying to do.
“We get the best seat in the house except for the players and the coaches, and I love to hear the other team; what their strategy is, how they coach their kids,” said Mike Nelson, a 12-year veteran for the Portage chain gang. “Obviously we can’t say anything because we’re the chain gang and we can’t give signals or anything, but it’s interesting how they set their team up and how they compete against us.”
Said Hopfinger: “You have some coaches that are screamers and some coaches that are quiet, and some coaches that are more methodical, and others are very excited. It’s very cool. You see the coaching staff, the fans’ reactions and then to be part of the whole action with the referees on the field and watching the way the referees are controlling the game and the differences between sets of referees, too.”
‘A lot of involvement’
Hopfinger said all that it took to prepare for a football game on Friday nights was mesmerizing.
“You’re sort of part of the game,” he said. “It’s really exciting.”
And it’s important that each chain gang worker is focused on their assignment because it could cause trouble otherwise.
“It’s not a hard job, but it’s not as easy as someone might think just because of the fact that you’re the one going to be in trouble if you’re not moving the chains fast enough or you’re not moving them in the right area if you’re not paying attention and getting the wrong downs,” Hopfinger said. “There’s a lot of things to be involved in to make sure the game runs smoothly.
“I’ve been involved a number of times in a critical game, with a critical situation at third or fourth down, and they had to do a measurement. Right there, if the chain gang is off by an inch or two, it could determine the outcome of the game if a team gets a first down or doesn’t get a first down.”
Portage AD Ed Carlson said longtime official, Dave Jameson, told him his crew always inspects the chains before the game and “rarely does he come across a chain that’s 10 yards.”
“It might be a chain link short or a chain long, but somewhere along the line and he said, ‘Unless it’s egregious, they usually don’t say anything because schools don’t have a back-up chain on standby, and if they do, it’s usually worse than the other one,’” Carlson said.
Before the game, procedure includes the referee ensuring the down box is operational and the clip is working properly. Some officials will use two clips and a bean bag to mark where the ball goes out of bounds when the chain gang has to move out of the way. Some teams won’t have a pylon, but instead an orange mat to indicate the line to gain.
“The other thing I’d say is that the referees are awesome that we work with … They take good care of us,” Mike Nelson said, “(and) they don’t let anybody put us in a position that would be bad.”
Striking a connection with stripes
Being able to work with the officials is a team effort.
“Over the years I’ve met many, many different sets of referees, and some of them were really good and some of them were not so good,” Hopfinger said. “For the most part they were all very respectful to us as chain gang people. They knew they needed to count on us to be there.”
Jeff Linde said most officials respected the crew he gathered during his time.
During a Beaver Dam playoff game, a conflict caused a pivotal stoppage of the game.
There was a long gain and one of the officials told the chain gang to move down the field, but Jeff Linde recognized a penalty flag down.
“We left our spots and if it wasn’t for that chain, we knew where it was marked, we never would’ve been able to find our spots back,” Jeff Linde said. “He finally figured out, ‘Oh, there’s a penalty flag.’
“They went up to the press box to try to figure out where (the ball) was. ... They reset the whole scenario, played the down over after the penalty. We looked like the jerks, but we weren’t. We were in the right to begin with.”
Other than that experience, Jeff Linde said he enjoyed working with the referees and seeing all the different crews come into Beaver Dam.
“Sometimes there would be a two- or three-year span before (a crew) would come back to Beaver Dam,” Jeff Linde said. “They would remember us. They would remember our chain group because we were known as one of the best in the area, by far. Not to brag, but we were good.
“I had guys that knew the game and enjoyed the game. They wanted to be there. Before every game they would come to my house for a barbeque. We’d sit and talk and play old music. We’d have a good time eating burgers and brats. Then we’ll go up and do the game. It was very enjoyable.”
Advancements in technology
High school football has stayed put with using a chain gang, which is “pretty cost effective” according to Baraboo coach Steve Turkington.
Meanwhile in college football and the NFL, fans are seeing much newer technology take off.
“The other thing about football is there’s so much hidden technology in football. The last thing you want is to have to charge some down makers,” Turkington said. “Because you’ve got end zone cameras, you’ve got sideline cameras, you’ve got instant replay, you have teams that have a drone; there’s no other sport where you have that much technology and that much film, and the last thing anybody wants to deal with is one more thing to plug in.”
Technology for measurements hasn’t reached any level of football yet, but the capability has been shown through other professional sports.
“Honestly, less is more I think,” Turkington said. “There’s been some years where I’m like, ‘I don’t want to deal with one more camera,’ because you’ve got headsets that you’ve got to plug in, and then all of a sudden you’ll have a weird reception issue with headsets.”
Not having that technology does hinder it in ways as well. Turkington said that with more up-tempo offenses you’re seeing referees hustling to get up to the line of scrimmage to place the ball and “they’re just saying, ‘First down, first down, first down.’”
“If it’s close, it’s a first down and that’s one of the advantages to the tempo offense, that you’re more than likely to have a first down because the referees are running so much,” he said. “They don’t want to have to run and you’re just going to get it.”
Kody Brost, an eight-year veteran of the Portage chain gang, said recalls Friday night workouts with up-tempo offenses.
“I just remember games when long touchdowns are scored in both directions and I had to keep running with the box back and forth,” he said. “They didn’t even have to pick up the chains … I’m running both ways and thinking, ‘I might as well just play.’”
It’s likely the human element remains at the high school level. Mistakes will be made but when they’re right, the chain gang is an otherwise forgettable, yet very important part of football games.
“It’s just part of tradition. That’s the way it’s going to be, let’s not make this a complicated game,” Lesser said. “It’s played by young men and older men, and things do get screwed up once in a while — officials make mistakes, players make mistakes — it’s just all part of the game.”
