COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Wayland's Tyler Hampton decides to walk on at Ohio Domincan

Wayland senior Tyler Hampton wanted to make sure the college he chose to play football at checked off all the boxes on his list.
The 6-foot, 300 pound defensive tackle made sure his next school had his major and minor and had the population he considered was best for him.
The one school he found to fit all his needs was Ohio Dominican University. And during a ceremony at the chapel at Wayland Academy, Hampton signed his National Letter of Intent to walk-on at Dominican, an NCAA Division II program.
“I feel blessed,” Hampton said. “People think a walk-on is negative. I see being a walk-on as another opportunity to show what I can do it. I know I can do it. I just got to prove it.”
Domincan is a private college in Columbus, Ohio, and the football program is a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. It has an enrollment of around 3,000.
Hampton intends to major in philosophy and minor in communications.
“Of course, I didn’t want to have all my eggs in one basket, but once I got my financial aid and grants, just how we communicated, I was like, ‘Yeah, this is the one for me,’” Hampton said.
Hampton said Dominican is a medium-small type of school that’s a big step above Wayland, “but it’s not like crazy where you see new faces every single day. Over time, you can get to know everybody there.”
It’s just what he wanted because he wanted to feel at home. And by the off chance he ever gets homesick, his older brother, Derek Hampton, will be close by attending Ohio State University, which is about 11 minutes away.
“The people there was like Wayland, but it was a college version of Wayland,” Tyler Hampton said. “The campus was big, but it has a smaller amount of students. It’s easier to build relationships and get to know a lot of people at the school. I like the homey feel.”
The coaches gave him the most love out of other Div. II schools that were recruiting him. Hampton said he was also talking with University of Indianapolis and Kentucky Western University as well as Dominican through an app called NCSA Athletic Recruiting.
“Ohio Dominican, I just felt like they were more interested in me,” Hampton said.
Hampton said he mostly talked with Dominican recruiting coordinator Ian Formaz. Hampton got a sense that Formaz and the rest of the coaching staff liked what they saw from him.
As a junior, Hampton racked up 28 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked one kick while starting on both sides of the ball during a 2019 campaign where the Big Red didn’t play a varsity schedule due to competitive reasons.
Wayland didn’t have a 2020 season, or a varsity season this spring as part of the WIAA's alternate fall season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Big Red are playing a JV-only schedule this spring, which is scheduled to begin Monday at home against Orfordville Parkview.
Having nothing promised to him was something that Hampton liked about joining the Panthers.
“What I like was that they didn’t give him any promises,” he said. “Some colleges will say, ‘You get this, you get that’ or they sugar coat it and don’t give it to you straight up. What I liked about coach Formaz, is he kept it straight up and he was honest with me 100 percent. That’s what I liked about him. If you’re honest with me, even if it’s bad, I’ll like you.”
