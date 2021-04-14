COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Wayland's Tyler Hampton decides to walk on at Ohio Domincan

It’s just what he wanted because he wanted to feel at home. And by the off chance he ever gets homesick, his older brother, Derek Hampton, will be close by attending Ohio State University, which is about 11 minutes away.

“The people there was like Wayland, but it was a college version of Wayland,” Tyler Hampton said. “The campus was big, but it has a smaller amount of students. It’s easier to build relationships and get to know a lot of people at the school. I like the homey feel.”

The coaches gave him the most love out of other Div. II schools that were recruiting him. Hampton said he was also talking with University of Indianapolis and Kentucky Western University as well as Dominican through an app called NCSA Athletic Recruiting.

“Ohio Dominican, I just felt like they were more interested in me,” Hampton said.

Hampton said he mostly talked with Dominican recruiting coordinator Ian Formaz. Hampton got a sense that Formaz and the rest of the coaching staff liked what they saw from him.

As a junior, Hampton racked up 28 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, recovered two fumbles and blocked one kick while starting on both sides of the ball during a 2019 campaign where the Big Red didn’t play a varsity schedule due to competitive reasons.