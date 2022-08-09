College interest after record-setting season has Columbus' Colton Brunell beaming with confidence

The Brunell brothers have taken hold of the Columbus High School football team's running back position since 2018, and opposing defenses have yet to slow them down.
Colton Brunell had a record-setting season as a sophomore that rivaled his older brother's career numbers. Brunell rushed for 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns last fall, which broke a single-season rushing record of 1,760 yards set in 1996 by Nathan Roberts.
Caden Brunell accumulated 2,314 yards and 30 touchdowns from 2018 to the spring of 2020. The two played together when Caden was a senior and Colton a freshman, but mostly on defense where the freshman first showed his talent.
Then he emphasized it when he stepped into his brother's footprints.
“Coming from my brother playing running back all the years before, I learned from him,” Colton Brunell said. “I guess I took for granted having him being my brother as training with him helped me. Playing as a freshman helped me have that opportunity to know what it feels like to play varsity. My second year I had so much more confidence coming in.”
People are also reading…
All of this second-year success was under first-year head coach Andrew Selgrad, who built the offense around Colton Brunell. It resulted in an 11-2 record and a WIAA Division 4 Level 4 appearance where the Cardinals eventually lost 42-19 to Catholic Memorial.
Brunell's honors for his historic season included first-team running back and inside linebacker all-conference honors. He was the Capitol Conference's Offensive Player of the Year.
For Brunell, a busy summer featured eight camps, which included visits to Division I programs Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Central Michigan University and Northern Illinois University.
“I’ve just gotten so much better with all these college coaches talking to me, saying I’m a great player and giving me confidence,” he said.
The offensive line returns three seniors, which is a reason to be even more confident. Returnees include Capitol Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year Collin Selk, Brady Engel and Jaymeson Sullivan.
“It’s incredible how having a good offensive line helps me being running back," Brunell said. "They make me have good plays, obviously. We work together. Say someone blocks, I can make them look good by making someone miss and if they make a nice hole for me, it just gives me a touchdown. We make each other look good.”
Brunell's freshman campaign featured him on defense, recording 38 total tackles, five sacks and four for a loss. He generated turnovers with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in just five games of the 2020 spring season. In a full sophomore season, he made 79 total tackles (44 solo), 10 for a loss and six sacks to go along with one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.
He realizes that opposing teams will be game planning for him each week, which could allow other players to shine.
“It’s going to be opening up opportunities for our pass game and for our other defensive players to get tackles,” Brunell said. “Our defense is overall balance is really good. If they’re double-teaming me, it’s only going to give other opportunities to other players to make tackles. ...
"I think if they focus just focus on me, they’re going to have to worry about the whole team.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)