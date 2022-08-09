 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KICKOFF 2022

College interest after record-setting season has Columbus' Colton Brunell beaming with confidence

The Brunell brothers have taken hold of the Columbus High School football team's running back position since 2018, and opposing defenses have yet to slow them down.

Colton Brunell had a record-setting season as a sophomore that rivaled his older brother's career numbers. Brunell rushed for 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns last fall, which broke a single-season rushing record of 1,760 yards set in 1996 by Nathan Roberts.

Caden Brunell accumulated 2,314 yards and 30 touchdowns from 2018 to the spring of 2020. The two played together when Caden was a senior and Colton a freshman, but mostly on defense where the freshman first showed his talent.

Colton Brunell v

Columbus running back Colton Brunell ran for 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns which ranked among the best in the state during his sophomore season.

Then he emphasized it when he stepped into his brother's footprints.

“Coming from my brother playing running back all the years before, I learned from him,” Colton Brunell said. “I guess I took for granted having him being my brother as training with him helped me. Playing as a freshman helped me have that opportunity to know what it feels like to play varsity. My second year I had so much more confidence coming in.”

All of this second-year success was under first-year head coach Andrew Selgrad, who built the offense around Colton Brunell. It resulted in an 11-2 record and a WIAA Division 4 Level 4 appearance where the Cardinals eventually lost 42-19 to Catholic Memorial.

Brunell's honors for his historic season included first-team running back and inside linebacker all-conference honors. He was the Capitol Conference's Offensive Player of the Year.

For Brunell, a busy summer featured eight camps, which included visits to Division I programs Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Central Michigan University and Northern Illinois University.

“I’ve just gotten so much better with all these college coaches talking to me, saying I’m a great player and giving me confidence,” he said.

The offensive line returns three seniors, which is a reason to be even more confident. Returnees include Capitol Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year Collin Selk, Brady Engel and Jaymeson Sullivan.

“It’s incredible how having a good offensive line helps me being running back," Brunell said. "They make me have good plays, obviously. We work together. Say someone blocks, I can make them look good by making someone miss and if they make a nice hole for me, it just gives me a touchdown. We make each other look good.”

Brunell's freshman campaign featured him on defense, recording 38 total tackles, five sacks and four for a loss. He generated turnovers with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in just five games of the 2020 spring season. In a full sophomore season, he made 79 total tackles (44 solo), 10 for a loss and six sacks to go along with one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Colton Brunell h

Columbus running back attended eight football camps over the summer as he tried to garner attention from possible college programs in preparation for the 2022 prep football season.

He realizes that opposing teams will be game planning for him each week, which could allow other players to shine.

“It’s going to be opening up opportunities for our pass game and for our other defensive players to get tackles,” Brunell said. “Our defense is overall balance is really good. If they’re double-teaming me, it’s only going to give other opportunities to other players to make tackles. ... 

"I think if they focus just focus on me, they’re going to have to worry about the whole team.”

 

The skinny

Coach: Andrew Selgrad, second season, 11-2

Last season: 11-2 overall, 6-1 Capitol Conference, Lost 42-19 to Catholic Memorial in WIAA Division 4, Level 4

Outgoing: Big losses for the Cardinals include tight end/defensive back Mason Carthew, running back/linebacker Andrew Pfeffer, offensive/defensive tackle Caden Morschauser and defensive lineman Eddie Roelke.

Returning: The Cardinals' starting backfield is back with senior QB Nathan Cotter and junior running back Colton Brunell (Capitol Conference Offensive Player of the Year). The offensive line that returns three seniors, Collin Selk (conference offensive lineman of the year), Brady Engel and Jaymeson Sullivan. Junior Brady Link and senior Braxton Nachreiner both return at wide receiver. Senior corner Aren Ekern and senior safety Owen Cowell give the secondary some veterans.

Outlook: It’s not far-fetched to believe the offense and defense will be centered around Brunell. The stud running back ran for a school record 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. He was also a first-team all-conference linebacker who led the Cardinals with 79 total tackles and 44 solo with 10 tackles for a loss and six sacks. Teams will be gunning for him which will leave space for Cotter, Link and Nachreiner to make a splash on offense. Defensively, the Cardinals lost first-team linebacker in Pfeffer, but along with Brunell, they’ll have Cowell at safety and Jefferson Mobry. Selk will also play a crucial role on the defensive line.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 19;at Berlin

Aug. 26;RIVER VALLEY

Sept. 2;BIG FOOT

Sept. 9;at Lake Mills

Sept. 16:at Beloit Turner

Sept. 23;EDGEWOOD

Sept. 30;at Lodi

Oct. 7;LAKESIDE LUTHERAN

Oct. 14;NEW GLARUS/MONTICELLO

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. 

