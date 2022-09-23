Colton Brunell finds own motivation to gain edge on Madison Edgewood

COLUMBUS — Edgewood senior Ben Hanson was a previous player spotlighted by the Wisconsin State Journal and in it, he stated that outside of playing at Breese Stevens Field in Madison on Friday nights, his favorite place to play was at Columbus High School even though he’s never played there.

Columbus’ Colton Brunell read the article and put it in the memory bank for Friday’s Capitol Conference match-up with the Crusaders.

The junior running back delivered as he rushed for 241 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past the Crusaders, 37-0, on homecoming.

“They’ve never even played here before,” Brunell said, “and they said they were going to show what Edgewood football is about, and we showed them what Columbus is about.”

The shutout is the second for Columbus after beating River Valley 55-0 on Aug. 26.

“It feels good,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “Anytime you get a goose egg, it feels good. Every week that’s our goal and it’s good to get one.”

Said Edgewood coach Jesse Norris: “We didn’t execute our game plan. It doesn’t matter offense, defense, special teams, when you have a game plan that you lay out for the kids and we don’t execute as a program, 37-0 is the result. We’ve got to tackle better. We had a plan for that and we didn’t get it done.”

Brunell explained that the Cardinals (6-0, 4-0 Capitol) — the second-ranked team in Division 4 in the WisSports.net coaches poll — are a ground-and-pound type of team, which they showed from the get go, scoring on rushing touchdowns on their first two possessions. Brunell scored on a 36-yard scamper with 8 minutes, 32 seconds left in the first and on a 7-yard run with 3:07 to go up 14-0.

Brunell scored his third touchdown of the night with 1:14 left before halftime on a 15-yard run to go up 20-0 after the missed extra point.

“We wanted to keep going,” Brunell said. “We weren’t satisfied with 20 points because we still didn’t have a very good game. We still had a lot of errors, but we cleaned it up.”

Columbus received the ball after halftime and drove the length of the field for a 25-yard field goal by senior Corbin Hynes to go up 23-0 with 6:11 left in the third quarter.

Edgewood (4-2, 2-2) — ranked ninth in Division 4 — turned it over on downs. It led to a three-play drive capped by a 35-yard Brunell touchdown to go up 30-0 with 3:19 remaining in the third.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders’ offense couldn’t gain momentum for most of the game. Senior Mason Folkers has replaced Hanson, who injured his leg in a 43-19 victory over New Glarus/Monticello 43-19 on Sept. 9. Folkers threw for 126 yards and ran for 12 yards.

The Crusaders finally found some rhythm in the fourth, driving down to the Columbus 17, but Folkers was intercepted by Columbus junior Brady Link who returned it to the Edgewood 24.

“Brady has been due (for one),” Selgrad said. “It’s finally nice to see him get one like that. He almost took it to the house. It was a huge play by him.”

Said Norris: “It was a lack of execution. It was a play that we worked and ran all week. We had a plan on how to attack it and we didn’t do it. It’s frustrating, but at the end of the day they made a play and we didn’t.”

Three plays later fans saw senior quarterback Nathan Cotter hit junior Jefferson Mobry for a 15-yard TD pass to go up 37-0 with 8:11 left. Cotter finished with 133 passing yards and a touchdown off 13-of-16 passing. He also ran for 35 yards.

“There were a few balls where he just ripped them,” Selgrad said. “His confidence every week is growing. We need him.”

Lodi (6-0, 4-0) beat Edgewood, 23-7, last week and clobbered Big Foot 40-7 Friday night as the Blue Devils will host Columbus for conference supremacy next week.

“Lodi is a quality football team,” Selgrad said. “They’re very good. ... It’s always going to be a war with them. I knew coming into the season some people were sleeping on Lodi. I knew they were going to be a good football team. Coach Dave Puls is a fantastic coach and has a great staff. I’m expecting their A-game.”