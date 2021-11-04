Columbus and Mayville both preparing for Level 3 playoff games this week

The second-seeded Columbus prep football team was scheduled to travel to top-seeded Edgewood this Friday night.
That changed when the Crusaders were notified by the WIAA that they used an ineligible player this season, and were removed from the WIAA Division 4 postseason.
WIAA removes Madison Edgewood football team from playoffs over player eligibility issue; Crusaders appeal decision
That means the Cardinals will are now scheduled to instead host fifth-seeded Kewaskum, which was shut out 40-0 last week by the Crusaders, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. However, if Edgewood wins its appeal with the WIAA — a ruling is expected today — then the Crusaders would play Columbus as originally scheduled.
Kewaskum will have a tough test to withstand a very high-powered run game by the Cardinals. Most notably is sophomore running back Colton Brunell, who last week rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-6 victory over third-seeded Lake Mills. The explosive performance put him at 1,776 rushing yards on the season and set a new single-season rushing record for the Cardinals. Nathan Roberts set the old mark of 1,760 yards in 1996, the year Cardinals won the it’s second Div. 4 state championship.
Sophomore Colton Brunell breaks single-season rushing record in 26-6 Div. 4 Level 2 win over Lake Mills
Brunell’s a load to take down and every opponent the Cardinals have faced have realized that fairly quickly in each game. He takes most of the running back snaps, but senior Andrew Pfeffer is a nice change-of-pace back to spell him when he’s tired. No slouch himself, Pfeffer has churned out 707 yards and 10 touchdowns.
The run game for the Cardinals is powerful, but the passing game is sneaky good, mainly because Columbus hasn’t been forced to take to primarily take to the air. However, that doesn’t mean junior quarterback Nathan Cotter isn’t good. He’s competed 61.4% of his passes for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns. As impressive as those stats are, the more important number has been Cotter’s two interceptions in 88 attempts. He’s also ran for 295 yards and five touchdowns as well.
The Cardinals have been on a roll since having to forfeit in Week 5. They’ve won their last six games, outscoring teams 240-61, good for an average of 40 points per game while allowing 10.2 during that span.
During the postseason, the Cardinals have used a healthy dose of Brunell. Coupled with his 235-yard game against the L-Cats last week, Brunell also had 128 yards and two touchdowns against Lakeside Lutheran in a 41-14 Level 1 victory.
Cotter, on the other hand, was on fire against the Warriors in Level 1, throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He slowed down last week only completing one pass for 18 yards, but he can turn things on like the flip of a switch.
The Cardinals will have to find ways to stop two players for the Indians Saturday night. Quarterback Matthew Buechel has completed 60.4% of his passes for 1,263 yards and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Ryan Cook has also seen time in five games throwing the ball for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, both of them have combined to throw for eight interceptions — six from Buechel and two from Cook.
Buechel is second on the team with 483 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Max Melzer leads the Indians with 1,075 yards and 13 scores.
Barring any issues with the winner between Columbus and Kewaskum, the next opponent will be either top-seeded Catholic Memorial or second-seeded Denmark.
Revenge on Mayville’s mind
The last time Mayville traveled to Campbellsport, it was a chance to win the outright Flyway Conference championship.
However, the Cardinals let the Cougars slip away with an 18-13 win, and with it a three-way tie for the Flyway title. The loss also impacted the postseason seedings as the Cardinals were awarded the No. 5 seed in the Div. 5 playoffs while the Cougars were granted the No. 3 seed.
It’s put the Cardinals through a grueling road gauntlet, but nothing they haven’t up to the task for. Mayville started the postseason with a 49-13 blowout of fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy in Level 1, before stunning top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran, 55-47, last week.
Now in Level 3, the Cardinals will make a return trip to Campbellsport, looking to get even with the Cougars in a Flyway Conference rematch.
The Cardinals will need to rely on running back Blake Schraufnagel like they have all season long. The junior has rushed for 1,709 yards and an astounding 28 rushing touchdowns this season. Andrew Thom and Braeden Vollmer have also seen carries, running for 431 yards and seven touchdowns, and 403 yards and six touchdowns, respectively.
Quarterback Adison Mittelstadt has also thrown for 1,262 yards and 12 touchdowns to give a nice change of pace to the Cardinals run-heavy attack.
On the Cougars side of things, running back Joseph Gardner seems to be the one the Cardinals defense will have to stop the most. He’s ran for 1,380 yards and 13 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cole Kaehne has also chipped in 480 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground, while Benjamin Timm has ran for 391 yards and four more scores.
Quarterback Mitch McCarty has thrown for 852 yards and nine touchdowns. However, he’s only completed 49-of-87 passes, albeit with just three interceptions. Kaehne is McCarty’s leading receiving threat having caught 23 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Cullen Beisbier has caught 10 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
In the teams’ Week 9 meeting, Schraufnagel ran for 177 yards and the Cardinals’ two touchdowns. Mittelstadt only completed 7 of his 20 passes for 115 yards and Thom also ran for 60 yards.
The Cougars, after trailing 7-0, scored 18 straight points, including two McCarty first-quarter touchdown passes. McCarty threw for 172 yards and two touchdowns while Timm ran for 61 yards. Kaehne ran for just eight yards, but also had a touchdown in the win.
The winner of this game will play either second-seeded Brodhead/Juda or fourth-seeded Belleville in next week’s state semifinals.