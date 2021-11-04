Columbus and Mayville both preparing for Level 3 playoff games this week

The run game for the Cardinals is powerful, but the passing game is sneaky good, mainly because Columbus hasn’t been forced to take to primarily take to the air. However, that doesn’t mean junior quarterback Nathan Cotter isn’t good. He’s competed 61.4% of his passes for 805 yards and 12 touchdowns. As impressive as those stats are, the more important number has been Cotter’s two interceptions in 88 attempts. He’s also ran for 295 yards and five touchdowns as well.

The Cardinals have been on a roll since having to forfeit in Week 5. They’ve won their last six games, outscoring teams 240-61, good for an average of 40 points per game while allowing 10.2 during that span.

During the postseason, the Cardinals have used a healthy dose of Brunell. Coupled with his 235-yard game against the L-Cats last week, Brunell also had 128 yards and two touchdowns against Lakeside Lutheran in a 41-14 Level 1 victory.

Cotter, on the other hand, was on fire against the Warriors in Level 1, throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns. He slowed down last week only completing one pass for 18 yards, but he can turn things on like the flip of a switch.