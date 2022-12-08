Columbus' Andrew Selgrad earns Associated Press state football coach of year honor

Columbus football coach Andrew Selgrad shared a few words with his team prior to the Cardinals taking the field for their WIAA Division 4 championship game showdown with perennial power Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Columbus had prepared for this moment since the end of the previous season. But Selgrad’s pregame speech at Camp Randall Stadium exhorted the Cardinals to maintain belief that they could slay the giant.

“I channeled my inner Herb Brooks … and talked about what we had to do to take down this beast that is Catholic Memorial,” he said. “I said, `Their time is over and it’s our time now.’ We rallied around from it.”

It wasn’t a “Miracle on Ice” — when coach Brooks and the U.S. hockey team upset the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics. But there were snowy conditions as Capitol Conference champion Columbus rallied for a 23-21 victory last month, completing an undefeated 14-0 season that secured the Division 4 state title.

For his efforts, the 44-year-old Selgrad was named The Associated Press high school football coach of the year Thursday, an honor decided by a vote of a statewide media panel.

“It is an honor,” he said. “It’s overwhelming. It’s surreal. It’s been a fantastic season. I couldn’t do it without the other coaches and the support of the school, the players and the community. It is a reflection on the program, as well.”

In addition, Columbus had several selections on the All-State team.

Junior running back Colton Brunell and senior defensive lineman Collin Selk were first-team choices. Selk also was a second-team selection as an offensive lineman and teammate Malani Aragon, a senior inside linebacker, was a second-team pick.

Brunell rushed for 2,897 yards on 319 attempts, averaging 9.1 yards per attempt, and he scored 43 rushing touchdowns. He had 186 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns in the title game. Brunell, who also played linebacker, wound up leading the state in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns and the yardage total was fifth best in a single season in state history, according to WisSports.

Wisconsin Dells senior defensive end/outside linebacker Hunter Isaacson was an honorable mention choice on the All-State team.

Selgrad, in his second season as Columbus’ coach, and his team believed the championship (the program’s third) was possible ever since last season when Columbus lost to eventual champion Catholic Memorial in the Division 4 semifinals. The Cardinals embraced a “Keep building” motto.

“As soon as that game ended last year against Catholic Memorial, we knew we had the pieces to make it happen,” said Selgrad, who’s an instructional coach for the district in educational technology. “Even if we weren’t supposed to get that far, we showed we had competed with a team like Catholic Memorial and we definitely felt like it was a goal.”

Selgrad, a 1997 graduate of Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, played cornerback and running back under longtime St. Mary’s Springs coach Bob Hyland.

Selgrad, a 2004 UW-Oshkosh graduate, began his coaching career as an assistant at St. Mary’s Springs in 1998 and also coached at North Fond du Lac and Fond du Lac high schools. He said those coaching experiences helped him learn: “Don’t be satisfied with what we did yesterday.”

Others nominated for AP coach of the year were Eau Claire Regis’ Bryant Brenner, Monroe’s Toby Golembiewski, La Crosse Aquinas’ Tom Lee, Kettle Moraine’s Matt McDonnell, Kimberly’s Chad Michalkiewicz, Waunakee’s Pat Rice and Stratford’s Jason Tubbs.

While Selgrad took home the top honor as coach, Mayville senior running back and safety Blake Schraufnagel was named as a first-team selection as a running back and as state player of the year.

Brunell, Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, Two Rivers’ Chase Matthias and Mukwonago’s Wynn Stang also were nominated for player of the year.

Schraufnagel, who also was the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School player of the year, finished third in the state in rushing with 2,610 yards and had 40 rushing touchdowns. Mayville finished as WIAA Division 5 state runner-up.

“I’ll give a lot of the credit to not only the offensive line but the tight ends as well as the running backs that block for me. They made my job pretty easy as a running back,” said Schraufnagel, who finished his career with 5,734 yards and 88 rushing touchdowns. “I’m the one with the name highlighted on it, but a lot of that can be attributed to anyone on the team. They pushed me to become the best version of myself and ultimately get those goals.”

Mayville coach Scott Hilber, who formerly coached at Columbus, called Schraufnagel “incredibly coachable” and said he’s a letterwinner in four sports, as well as No. 1 in his class academically.

Schraufnagel has received considerable recruiting interest from NCAA Division II schools and has about 10 offers. Hilber said he believes Schraufnagel would be a great fit at the University of Wisconsin and deserving of at least a walk-on opportunity. Schraufnagel is a lifelong Badgers fan and his sister goes to school there.

Schraufnagel said his college decision will ultimately be what he thinks is the best fit on and off the field.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to where I can compete and where I find myself most happy,” he said.

Among others voted to the All-State team, Kaminski and Waunakee senior offensive lineman Gus Allen were named to the first-team offense and Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior Ethan Tranel was selected as the first-team punter.

Sun Prairie East senior wide receiver Jonathan VandeWalle, Waunakee senior defensive lineman Cayden Ellis, Waunakee junior defensive end Wade Bryan and Madison Edgewood senior punter Sam Klestinski were named to the second team.

Madison area players who were “high” honorable-mention selections included Verona senior inside linebacker Mason Armstrong, Waunakee junior tight end Rob Booker II, McFarland senior offensive lineman Keats Dyslin, Stoughton senior offensive lineman Griffin Empey, Sun Prairie East junior offensive lineman Logan Gross, Sun Prairie East senior running back Cortez LeGrant, DeForest junior linebacker Carter Morrison, Waunakee senior inside linebacker Thomas Raemisch and Sun Prairie East senior kicker Trevor Schulz.

Madison area players who were named as honorable-mention selections included DeForest senior quarterback Mason Keyes, Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior inside linebacker Elijah Krantz, McFarland senior inside linebacker Paul Morris, Middleton junior offensive lineman Kristian Peterson and Middleton senior linebacker Gus Wenning.

Milwaukee Rufus King senior running back Nate White, who’s verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin, and Cashton senior offensive lineman Zack Mlsna, a UW preferred walk-on, were second-team selections on offense.

Hudson senior defensive lineman Will McDonald, a UW preferred walk-on, was an honorable-mention choice.

The Associated Press and Mike Sherry of USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin also contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.

2022 ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL- STATE FOOTBALL TEAM

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Blake Schraufnagel, Mayville

COACH OF THE YEAR – Andrew Selgrad, Columbus

x - unanimous selection

OFFENSE FIRST TEAM

QB – Jerry Kaminski, 6-2, 200, Sr., Sun Prairie East. RB – Colton Brunell, 6-0, 205, Jr., Columbus. RB – Wynn Stang, 6-1, 195, Sr., Mukwonago. RB – Blake Schraufnagel, 6-1, 200, Sr., Mayville. OL – Gus Allen, 6-1, 253, Sr., Waunakee. OL – x - Isaac Bunker, 6-5, 290, Sr., Monroe. OL – Donovan Harbour, 6-5, 320, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial. OL – Nathan Roy, 6-6, 280, Jr., Mukwonago. OL – Ben Youngworth, 6-1, 260, Sr., Kimberly. WR/TE – Gabe Egan, 5-11, 190, Sr., Cedar Grove-Belgium. WR/TE – Davin Stoffel, 6-6, 215, Sr., Mosinee. PK – Caden Popp, 5-11, 180, Sr., Appleton North. ALL-PURPOSE – Calvin Hargrove, 5-8, 170, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas. ALL-PURPOSE – Nolan Schopp, 6-2, 225, Sr., Kettle Moraine

OFFENSE SECOND TEAM

QB – Jackson Flottmeyer, 6-5, 220, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas. RB – Noah Hofmann, 5-9, 175, Sr., Kaukauna. RB – Corey Smith, 6-0, 180, Jr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial. RB – Nate White, 5-10, 180, Sr., Milwaukee Rufus King. OL – Ben Buxa, 6-3, 295, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran. OL – Derek Jensen, 6-6, 315, Jr., Hartland Arrowhead. OL – Zack Mlsna, 6-6, 285, Sr., Cashton. OL – Collin Selk, 6-5, 290, Sr., Columbus. OL – Maverick Kaminski, 6-3, 260, Sr., River Falls. WR/TE – Davion Thomas, 6-0, 165, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s. WR/TE – Jonathan VandeWalle, 5-11, 195, Sr., Sun Prairie East. PK – Owen Plate, 6-3, 200, Jr., Plymouth. ALL-PURPOSE – Luke Noel, 5-11, 200, sr., West Salem. ALL-PURPOSE – Bradley Bushke, 6-3, 195, Sr., Mayville

DEFENSE FIRST TEAM

DL – Jace Gilbert, 6-5, 275, Jr., Hartland Arrowhead. DL – Cal Hansen, 5-11, 245, Sr., Appleton North. DL – Collin Selk, 6-5, 290, Sr., Columbus. DE/OLB – x - Josiah Azure, 6-2, 230, Sr., Bay Port. DE/OLB – Sam Coufal, 6-1, 250, Sr., Kettle Moraine. ILB – Brock Arndt, 6-3, 223, Jr., Appleton North. ILB – Ethan Doucette, 6-1, 225, Sr., Kimberly. ILB – Blake Fletcher, 6-3, 225, Sr., Racine Horlick. DB – x - Boston Brindley, 6-0, 180, Sr., La Crosse Central. DB – Anthony Chung, 6-2, 175, Sr., Mequon Homestead. DB – Logan Lawonn, 6-2, 190, Sr., Muskego. PUNTER – Ethan Tranel, 6-2, 190, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld.

DEFENSE SECOND TEAM

DL – Cayden Ellis, 6-2, 230, Sr., Waunakee. DL – Noah Moris, 6-2, 240, Sr., Union Grove. DL – Connor Akey, 6-4, 260, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids. DE/OLB – Wade Bryan, 6-2, 205, Jr., Waunakee. DE/OLB – Keith Williams, 6-1, 230, Sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial. ILB – Malani Aragon, 5-11, 200, Sr., Columbus. ILB – Riley Fischer, 5-10, 205, Sr., Mukwonago. ILB – Chase Matthias, 5-11, 200, Jr., Two Rivers. DB – Brennan Kennedy, 6-0, 160, Sr., West Salem. DB – Carter Kriewaldt, 6-2, 190, Sr., Freedom. DB – Davion Thomas, 6-0, 165, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s. PUNTER – Sam Klestinski, 6-1, 195, Sr., Madison Edgewood.

HIGH HONORABLE MENTION

Mason Armstrong, ILB, Sr., Verona. Trevor Asher, RB, Sr., Elmwood/Plum City. Rob Booker II, TE, Jr., Waunakee. Ramon Campos, DE/OLB, Sr., Marshall. Antwon Coney, RB, Sr., Milwaukee Hamilton. AJ Courchaine, DB, Sr., Bay Port. Demarcus Conner, WR, Sr., Belleville. Keats Dyslin, OL, Sr., McFarland. Griffin Empey, OL, Sr., Stoughton. Logan Gross, OL, Jr., Sun Prairie East. Calvin Hargrove, ILB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas. Evan Herrmann, DE/OLB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton. Aiden Keyes, QB, Sr., Belleville. Cortez LeGrant, RB, Sr., Sun Prairie East. Tucker Markham, DE/OLB, Sr., Monroe. Marco Matteucci, DL, Sr., Kenosha St. Joseph. Reid Mayer, DL, Sr., Sussex Hamilton. Max McGuire, OL, Sr., Darlington. Najeh Mitchell, RB, Sr., West DePere. Carter Morrison, DB, Jr., DeForest. Nicky Odom, WR, Sr., Onalaska. Jaiden Pickett, DB, Sr., Milwaukee Riverside. Thomas Raemisch, ILB, Sr., Waunakee. Brandt Rice, OL, Sr., Wausau West. Zander Rockow, RB, Sr., Eau Claire Regis. Brock Salm, DB, Sr., Appleton North. Brock Sawicki, DL, Sr. St. Croix Falls. Erik Schmidt, PK, So., Milwaukee Marquette. Trevor Schulz, PK, Sr., Sun Prairie East. Jackson Stortz, OL, Sr., Hartford. Jack Verstegen, OL, Sr., Little Chute. Drew Wilson, ILB, Sr., Mequon Homestead.

HONORABLE MENTION

Blake Barry, RB, Sr., Kimberly. Cole Bensen, QB, Sr., Bay Port. Demetrius Bergman, RB, Jr., Pepin/Alma. Carson Bilitz, junior, RB, Waterford. Leo Brostowitz, RB, Sr., Wisconsin Rapids. Chris Bryant, OL, Sr., Milwaukee Marshall. JJ Douglas, WR, Jr., Janesville Parker. David Gauderman, RB, Sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Orian Gauger, CB. Sr., Two Rivers. Caden Healy, RB, Sr., Colby. Brock Hodge, OL, Jr., Oak Creek. Brent Hoppe, DE, Sr., Beloit Turner. Landon Hron, OL, Sr., Hartford. Hunter Isaacson, DE/OLB, Sr., Wisconsin Dells. Tanner Jones, RB, Sr., Bangor. Tanner Kaufman, LB, Sr., Maple Northwestern. Mason Keyes, QB, Sr., DeForest. Justin Klinkner, QB, Jr., Two Rivers. Nate Kollath, QB, Sr., Sussex Hamilton. AJ Korth, QB, Sr., Menasha. Elijah Krantz, ILB, Sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Damien Lee, LB, Sr., La Crosse Aquinas. Derek May, CB, Sr., Kewaskum. Brett McConkey, QB, Sr., West Salem. Will McDonald, DL, Sr., Hudson. Gabe Mentink, DL, Sr., Oostburg. Seth Miron, QB, Sr., Kimberly. Austin Moe, DE, Sr., Brodhead/Juda. Paul Morris, ILB, Sr., McFarland. Abel Mulder, OL, Sr., Racine St. Catherine’s. Taylor O’Laughlin, ILB, Sr., Lake Geneva Badger. Kristian Peterson, OL, Jr., Middleton. Ray Reineck, RB, jr., Wausau West. Taylor Schaefer, LB, Sr., Southern Door. John Seitz III, LB, Sr., Stratford. Adam Skifton, QB, Jr., Onalaska. Chase Spellman, QB, Kettle Moraine. Hewston Steger, OL, Sr., Mayville. Keatin Sweeney, RB, Sr., Monroe. Tommy Teberg, WR, Jr., Burlington. Andrew Trandahl, RB, Sr., New Richmond. Drew Wagner, WR, Jr., Kettle Moraine. Caden Weber, LB, Sr., Eau Claire Regis. Gus Wenning, LB, Sr., Middleton. Shane Willenbring, OL, Jr., La Crosse Aquinas.