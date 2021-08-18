Columbus football getting young but still has high expectations thanks to familiar names

It’s first down, and a running back named Brunell is announced over the loudspeakers for bulldozing ahead for a 5-yard gain.
On second down, the announcer calls out a quarterback named Cotter completing a pass to a receiver named Mobry on a post that goes 20 yards.
No, this isn't the 2021 spring-season Columbus prep football team. As similar as that offense sounds, it's actually a new look.
Over the last several years, quarterback Will Cotter, running back Caden Brunell and receiver James Mobry made names for themselves, leading the Cardinals to a 5-1 overall record last season. It’s now their younger brothers’ turns to get their shot.
Junior Nathan Cotter will take over the quarterback position; sophomore Caden Brunell will man the backfield; and sophomore Jefferson Mobry will be one of the options at wide receiver to start a youth movement under first-year head coach Andrew Selgrad.
“We lost some valuable football players, but we’ve got some kids coming back,” Selgrad said. “The best part about the spring season, it gave our younger players experience. So they know what it’s like to play under the lights, to play important football. That experience is invaluable.
“The thing that we’re going to face is switching schemes on both offense and defense, but the positive thing is I think we’ve got the right personnel to do what we’re trying to accomplish as a coaching staff. There’s going to be a learning curve, and with the contact days and camp for two weeks we’re to improve every day so that way by the end of the season we’re hitting on all cylinders.”
As of now, Selgrad believes the core centered around the younger brothers has set a positive foundation heading into the 2021 fall-season, starting with Omro in Week 1.
“Their younger brothers are pretty talented as well, and I’m excited to see what they can do,” Selgrad said.
Colton Brunell shined during the spring, catching nine passes for 163 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. As an outside linebacker, he was also fourth on the team with 38 total tackles (10 solo) to go along with a team-high five sacks and two interceptions.
Junior Malani Aragon will join the younger Brunell in the linebacker unit as well as a fullback. Senior Andrew Pfeffer will also be a linebacker and another running back to join the younger Brunell.
Nathan Cotter saw mostly clean-up action during the spring behind his older brother. He played in three games, completing 2-of-3 passes for 24 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but Selgrad said he likes what he’s seen from the intelligent junior quarterback.
“When you explain something to him, he understands,” Selgrad said. “He’s not afraid to ask questions either. He’s going to be a very stable, level-headed quarterback for us. He doesn’t get rattled very easily, and you need that. You need that moxie, that calm in the huddle like that. We’re going to be leaning on him to lead our offense.”
He'll have a chance to throw to Jefferson Mobry as well as sophomore Brady Link, who Selgrad said is a “freak” in terms of his athleticism.
“I’ve worked with some freaks in the past,” Selgrad said. “He’s a kid that we’ve got to get him the ball, offensively, and defensively, we’re going to find him a spot where he can shut down an opponent’s receiver or the run game. We’re looking at corner or safety for him right now. Bottom line, he’s got to play because he’s one of those kids that demands attention and do a lot for you. He’s an excellent piece to the puzzle and we’re going to try to invent plays to get him the ball.”
Another player Selgrad said he’s really excited to see is senior tight end Mason Carthew, who will see more action this season on offense. He only caught eight passes for 84 yards last season.
“Honestly, in just the few days we’ve been together, he might be one of the best tight ends I’ve worked with in all of my career,” said Selgrad, who had been an assistant coach for 20 seasons among Fond du Lac and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. That’s going to be an exciting weapon for us.”
Selgrad said he believes the youth movement that’s going on in Columbus will set the Cardinals up for future success.
"It gives us an opportunity to really imprint what we’re trying to accomplish schematically and as a program. A lot of these kids are going to be in the program for two or three years.”
“That’s exciting,” Selgrad added. “That’s something we can build on for the future. I just don’t want to have immediate success, I want to have long-term success. I want to create a program that consistently succeeds every year.”
Selgrad elaborated on that as he said he views each season as both a sprint and a marathon race.
“It’s a sprint to learn fast and get out fast, but it’s a marathon because we want to be playing football in November,” he said.
Area football preview: 10 players you need to know this season
Colton Brunell, soph., TE/LB, Columbus
Making an impact at the varsity level as just a freshman is quite the feat, but Brunell did so with ease this past spring. The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder starred on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals, but especially on defense, logging a third-best 38 tackles, including 10 solo takedowns, to go along with four tackles for loss, five sacks, a pair of fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Brunel also added nine catches for 163 yards and a score.
John Appelfeldt, sr., OL/DL, Dodgeland
A second-team All-Eastern Suburban Conference selection last fall on both sides of the ball, Appenfeldt was a positive motor for the slogging Trojans. The 6-4, 260 pounder notched 23 tackles last season, including 14 solo in just six games with one tackle for loss. And as the anchor of the Trojans offensive line, he was one of the only things moving forward for a unit that was usually stuck in reverse.
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.
Lucas Heyroth, sr., RB/OLB Lodi
The younger brother of 2017 AP State Player of the Year Jacob Heyroth, Lucas Heyroth proved he’s a lot like big brother this past spring. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound running back/outside linebacker earned two-way All-Region honors and was an honorable mention All-State pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association for carrying the ball, and for good reason. Heyroth finished with 779 yards and seven scores on just 91 touches in the five-game alternate fall season, good for an average of 155.8 yards per game and 8.6 yards per attempt. On defense, he also accounted for 23 tackles (17 solo), as well as nine tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble. And after taking home three gold medals from the WIAA Div. 2 state track and field meet, Heyroth will be hunting more gold this fall.
Mitchell Lane, Sr., OL/DL, Lodi
The Blue Devils offense was successful as ever this past spring piling up over 2,000 total yards and 27 touchdowns. While his name wasn’t on the stat sheet much, Lane played a big hand in that success. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder garnered Small Schools Honorable Mention All-State honors, as well as a spring All-Region pick, from the WFCA in helping pave the way for the Blue Devils.
Spenser Lehman, sr., QB, Mauston
In his first season as the starting signal caller last fall for the Golden Eagles, Lehman looked like a seasoned pro. The 5-foot-10, 140-pound righty earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors and for good reason, throwing for a league-best 1,023 yards with 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Lehman was extremely efficient as well, completing 74-of-106 passes for a 69.8 completion percentage while averaging 146.1 yards per game.
Mekhi Baradji, sr., RB/LB, Necedah
A pass-catching running back has become a prized commodity in football, and Baradji was just that for coach Chris Rice. The 5-10, 172-pounder accounted for 925 total yards in the alternate fall season season, leading the Cardinals in rushing with 695 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries (115.8 yards per game), and receiving with 12 catches for 230 yards and another score. His success wasn’t limited to the offensive side either as Baradji added 36 tackles, including 13 solo, as well as three fumble recoveries with one returned for a touchdown, an interception, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss.
Derek Lindert, sr., RB/DB/WR, Pardeeville
While he missed his junior season last year, opponents shouldn’t sleep on Lindert this fall. The Bulldog had a phenomenal sophomore season in 2019, rushing for 1,182 yards and 14 touchdowns on 208 carries, good for 118.2 yards per game and 5.7 yards per attempt. The 6-foot, 165 pounder also had nine catches for 209 yards and another score to garner first-team All-Trailways Large Conference honors and added 61 tackles (36 solo) on defense to boot for second-team all-league recognition.
Dylan Elsing, sr., TE/LB, Poynette
Anywhere and everywhere, anything and everything. It’s an apt description of what Elsing did for the Pumas this past spring. A true jack-of-all-trades, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound tight end/linebacker was a two-way second-team All-COVID Large Conference selection after leading the Pumas in rushing and tackling, while finishing second in receiving. Elsing anchored the Poynette defense with 50 tackles (25 solo) as well as three interceptions. Offensively, he had 183 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries (9.6 yards per attempt) and added 11 catches for 149 yards and a score.
Matt Getgen, sr., RB/ILB, Wisconsin Dells
Either with the ball in his hands or hunting it on defense, Getgen was all over the field for the Chiefs last fall. A solid two-way starter, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior earned first-team All-South Central Conference honors at inside linebacker after tallying 33 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and an interception. Getgen also added 208 yards of total offense, including 128 on the ground on 26 carries, a number that should go up this season.