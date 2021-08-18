 Skip to main content
Columbus football getting young but still has high expectations thanks to familiar names
Columbus football getting young but still has high expectations thanks to familiar names

It’s first down, and a running back named Brunell is announced over the loudspeakers for bulldozing ahead for a 5-yard gain.

On second down, the announcer calls out a quarterback named Cotter completing a pass to a receiver named Mobry on a post that goes 20 yards.

No, this isn't the 2021 spring-season Columbus prep football team. As similar as that offense sounds, it's actually a new look.

Over the last several years, quarterback Will Cotter, running back Caden Brunell and receiver James Mobry made names for themselves, leading the Cardinals to a 5-1 overall record last season. It’s now their younger brothers’ turns to get their shot.

Junior Nathan Cotter will take over the quarterback position; sophomore Caden Brunell will man the backfield; and sophomore Jefferson Mobry will be one of the options at wide receiver to start a youth movement under first-year head coach Andrew Selgrad.

“We lost some valuable football players, but we’ve got some kids coming back,” Selgrad said. “The best part about the spring season, it gave our younger players experience. So they know what it’s like to play under the lights, to play important football. That experience is invaluable.

“The thing that we’re going to face is switching schemes on both offense and defense, but the positive thing is I think we’ve got the right personnel to do what we’re trying to accomplish as a coaching staff. There’s going to be a learning curve, and with the contact days and camp for two weeks we’re to improve every day so that way by the end of the season we’re hitting on all cylinders.”

As of now, Selgrad believes the core centered around the younger brothers has set a positive foundation heading into the 2021 fall-season, starting with Omro in Week 1.

“Their younger brothers are pretty talented as well, and I’m excited to see what they can do,” Selgrad said.

Colton Brunell shined during the spring, catching nine passes for 163 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. As an outside linebacker, he was also fourth on the team with 38 total tackles (10 solo) to go along with a team-high five sacks and two interceptions.

Junior Malani Aragon will join the younger Brunell in the linebacker unit as well as a fullback. Senior Andrew Pfeffer will also be a linebacker and another running back to join the younger Brunell.

Nathan Cotter saw mostly clean-up action during the spring behind his older brother. He played in three games, completing 2-of-3 passes for 24 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but Selgrad said he likes what he’s seen from the intelligent junior quarterback.

“When you explain something to him, he understands,” Selgrad said. “He’s not afraid to ask questions either. He’s going to be a very stable, level-headed quarterback for us. He doesn’t get rattled very easily, and you need that. You need that moxie, that calm in the huddle like that. We’re going to be leaning on him to lead our offense.”

He'll have a chance to throw to Jefferson Mobry as well as sophomore Brady Link, who Selgrad said is a “freak” in terms of his athleticism.

“I’ve worked with some freaks in the past,” Selgrad said. “He’s a kid that we’ve got to get him the ball, offensively, and defensively, we’re going to find him a spot where he can shut down an opponent’s receiver or the run game. We’re looking at corner or safety for him right now. Bottom line, he’s got to play because he’s one of those kids that demands attention and do a lot for you. He’s an excellent piece to the puzzle and we’re going to try to invent plays to get him the ball.”

Quick hits: Everything you need to know on Beaver Dam area football teams this fall

Another player Selgrad said he’s really excited to see is senior tight end Mason Carthew, who will see more action this season on offense. He only caught eight passes for 84 yards last season.

“Honestly, in just the few days we’ve been together, he might be one of the best tight ends I’ve worked with in all of my career,” said Selgrad, who had been an assistant coach for 20 seasons among Fond du Lac and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. That’s going to be an exciting weapon for us.”

Selgrad said he believes the youth movement that’s going on in Columbus will set the Cardinals up for future success.

"It gives us an opportunity to really imprint what we’re trying to accomplish schematically and as a program. A lot of these kids are going to be in the program for two or three years.”

“That’s exciting,” Selgrad added. “That’s something we can build on for the future. I just don’t want to have immediate success, I want to have long-term success. I want to create a program that consistently succeeds every year.”

Selgrad elaborated on that as he said he views each season as both a sprint and a marathon race.

“It’s a sprint to learn fast and get out fast, but it’s a marathon because we want to be playing football in November,” he said.

 

