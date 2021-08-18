Columbus football getting young but still has high expectations thanks to familiar names

He'll have a chance to throw to Jefferson Mobry as well as sophomore Brady Link, who Selgrad said is a “freak” in terms of his athleticism.

“I’ve worked with some freaks in the past,” Selgrad said. “He’s a kid that we’ve got to get him the ball, offensively, and defensively, we’re going to find him a spot where he can shut down an opponent’s receiver or the run game. We’re looking at corner or safety for him right now. Bottom line, he’s got to play because he’s one of those kids that demands attention and do a lot for you. He’s an excellent piece to the puzzle and we’re going to try to invent plays to get him the ball.”

Another player Selgrad said he’s really excited to see is senior tight end Mason Carthew, who will see more action this season on offense. He only caught eight passes for 84 yards last season.

“Honestly, in just the few days we’ve been together, he might be one of the best tight ends I’ve worked with in all of my career,” said Selgrad, who had been an assistant coach for 20 seasons among Fond du Lac and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. That’s going to be an exciting weapon for us.”

Selgrad said he believes the youth movement that’s going on in Columbus will set the Cardinals up for future success.