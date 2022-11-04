Columbus football shows its 'built for mud' in dominating state quarterfinal win over Ellsworth

COLUMBUS — Mud was patched all throughout the Columbus football field after a day of steady showers.

That meant Friday’s WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal was going to feature the run game. Something the top-seeded Cardinals used to their advantage to beat second-seeded Ellsworth 35-6.

“We’re built for mud,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “We’re good mudders. Man, is it sloppy out here, but it was fun.”

The Cardinals (12-0) totaled 302 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. They were led by their powerful running back Colton Brunell, who had 31 carries for 270 yards and four touchdowns, which brings his season totals to 244 carries for 2,518 yards and 39 touchdowns.

“It’s huge,” Selgrad said. “He’s one heck of a back and he’s shown it all year. On top of it, we’ve got a pretty good offensive line blocking for him. We’ve got a good fullback, a good tight end and our wide receivers are blocking down field. It takes a whole team to make that happen.”

The Cardinals did this to a Panthers team (10-2) who were state runner-up last fall.

“It’s a big confidence boost,” Columbus senior Brady Engel said. “The conditions being what they are, it was tough and we still pulled out the score that we did, and even then we should’ve scored more.”

The Cardinals scored touchdowns on their first three possessions. Brunell scored on a 35-yard touchdown run with 9:38 left in the first quarter and then up the middle on a 6-yard touchdown run at 5:21. Quarterback Nathan Cotter saw all the fun and called his own number for a 9-yard touchdown run for a first-quarter lead of 21-0 with 1:39 left in the first quarter.

“We needed a fast start,” Selgrad said. “We knew the conditions would be up and down all night. ... We had to get out fast. That’s going to help our defense on top of that because that limits what they can do.”

Said Engel: “I think (the fast start is) crucial. Last week (against Baldwin-Woodville), we let them in at the beginning, but once we get the momentum going, we’re unstoppable.”

Cotter was 5-for-9 passing for 127 yards and ran for 17 yards. His lone touchdown pass was a bubble screen to Ryely Nachreiner, who raced for a 62-yard touchdown with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter to go up 35-6.

“We were telling coach all game to run that play,” Cotter said. “We knew it was going to be open, he got a good block out there and he did the rest.”

Brunell's final score was a 3-yard touchdown run with 8:38 left to go up 28-6.

The Columbus defense played lights out. The unit held the Panthers to 192 yards of total offense. Griffin Blomberg completed 8 of 20 passes and was intercepted twice by Ty Cowell and Jefferson Mobry. A 1-yard touchdown run by Bo Hines was the lone Ellsworth score to cut the lead to 21-6 four seconds into the fourth quarter.

“We were flying to the ball, slipping and sliding a little bit,” Selgrad said. “We had a few plays that we lost our focus, but by and large we played pretty well.”

The victory leads the Cardinals for a date with second-seeded Freedom Nov. 11 in a state semifinal. Freedom beat top-seeded Little Chute 13-7.

Said Cotter: “We’re just very excited for these next few weeks. … We don’t know much about them, yet, but if we bring our A-game, I don’t think anybody can stop us.”