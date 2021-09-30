Columbus having stellar offensive season heading into Capitol Conference showdown with Lodi

Prep football coaches usually don’t want to say they expect a certain amount of success on either side of the ball because it might seem distasteful.
However, if the thought is there, there better be a good reason for it. First-year Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad thinks his new players couple with the gap offensive scheme to mirror the community the Cardinals play in.
“We believe in the scheme,” Selgrad said. “We know the scheme has been successful at Fond du Lac. Coming in and looking at the roster and seeing the types of players we have and it really is an illustration of the community. It’s a blue-collar town that works hard and this offense does the same. We want to ground it and pound it. We’re just going to keep coming at you. I think that’s a picture of Columbus as a whole. Knowing that coming in, there was definitely the thought this was going to be successful. So far, so good.”
Yes, so far, so good, indeed.
The Cardinals (5-1, 3-1 Capitol Conference) are ranked 10th in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and it’s largely due to their offensive success.
Heading into Friday's Capitol Conference showdown with league leader Lodi (6-0, 4-0) — ranked third in Div. 4 — the Cardinals are averaging 31.3 points per game while accumulating 382 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air, and an astounding 1,633 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.
“It’s combined effort between our kids working hard to learn the new scheme,” Selgrad, who was hired this offseason after eight years as a Fond du Lac assistant, said. “And it’s all the effort by the coaches, as well. It’s definitely been a team effort to make it go the way it has.”
Selgrad said a lot of the success has been through sophomore running back Colton Brunell, who’s scampered for a team-high 871 yards and 13 touchdowns on 98 carries. That’s 8.9 yards Brunell gains every time junior quarterback Nathan Cotter hands it off to him.
However, Brunell said — and Selgrad agreed — that his success is due to the offensive line (junior Colin Selk, senior Caden Morschauser, junior Brady Engel, junior Jaymeson Sullivan and sophomore Devon McCormick).
“It’s definitely because of our linemen,” Brunell said. “We’ve been preparing more of a game plan with our linemen, just for our linemen to do well.”
Selgrad said the big boys up front transitioned from asking themselves where they need to go to how they get there. That speaks volumes in how smooth the run game looks.
“We’re getting to the point of the season that the guys understand what the scheme is,” Selgrad said. “They understand that certain plays require certain footwork. If they give you a different look, these are the adjustments you need to make. We’re getting to that point where it’s clicking.”
With the offensive line moving the way it has all season long, Columbus has developed a handy one-two punch in the backfield. Senior Andrew Pfeffer has performed well when his number is called in relief of Brunell.
Pfeffer has ran for 423 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 carries for an average of 7.6 yards per attempt.
“What’s great about Colton is he’s a humble kid. He’ll be the first to tell you that Andrew Pfeffer is just as equally important as he is,” Selgrad said. “It’s a very nice one-two punch with both back there. When one is doing well, they pick each other up. It really is a nice situation having the senior leadership from Andrew, and Colton just being a special player. They’re both special players for that matter.”
And it's not just the two running backs. The Cardinals are jam packed with offensive weapons.
Cotter is in his first season as the starting quarterback, taking over for his older brother, Will, a 2021 graduate. The younger Cotter has completed 27 of 46 passes for 362 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also ran for 101 yards and a pair of scores.
“He’s growing into the quarterback that we need. Yeah, we haven’t had to rely on the pass much because we’ve got a pretty solid run game,” Selgrad said. “That’s not to say we can’t throw the ball. I think Nathan did a really good job of that last week, in showing that we can put the ball in the air and we can be successful when we need to be. When he’s asked to do it, he can. The thing about Nathan is he’s one of these guys that doesn’t look fast, but he’s actually faster than he looks. He’s a kid that can surprise you in the run game as well. When he makes the right read when we have a read play on, he’ll get you 10, 15, 20 yards. And you’re like, ‘Where did that come from?’”
While the Cardinals not throwing the ball that much may sound bad for the receivers, it’s not. They’ve got some incredible weapons on the outside that can make plays when called upon.
Take sophomore Brady Link. He was battling Cotter for the starting quarterback job entering camp, but the coaching staff quickly found it would be better if he was on the field, regardless of position.
“He’s a very important piece,” Selgrad said of Link, who has rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown, and caught a team-high 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. “He’s a threat no matter where he is on the field.”
Cotter's also got weapons like Mason Carthew (five catches, 62 yards), Oliver Setz (5, 53) Braxton Nachreiner (3, 53, one touchdown) and Jefferson Mobry (no stats available) to throw to.
“When you’re a receiver in a run-heavy offense, it sometimes can get a little bit discouraging,” Selgrad said. “The thing is those guys work at blocking. We’ve gotten better at that every week. When we call on them to make the big catches, by in large they answer the bell.
“You need those skill players on the edge to make the defense honest. Let’s be honest, you can’t just pack the box and hope that you keep running into them. You’ve got to be able to throw the ball. You’ve got to be a little more balanced to make this thing go, especially as this season goes on. Once this thing hits October and November, you’ve got to have both threats.”
