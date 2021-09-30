Columbus having stellar offensive season heading into Capitol Conference showdown with Lodi

With the offensive line moving the way it has all season long, Columbus has developed a handy one-two punch in the backfield. Senior Andrew Pfeffer has performed well when his number is called in relief of Brunell.

Pfeffer has ran for 423 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 carries for an average of 7.6 yards per attempt.

“What’s great about Colton is he’s a humble kid. He’ll be the first to tell you that Andrew Pfeffer is just as equally important as he is,” Selgrad said. “It’s a very nice one-two punch with both back there. When one is doing well, they pick each other up. It really is a nice situation having the senior leadership from Andrew, and Colton just being a special player. They’re both special players for that matter.”

And it's not just the two running backs. The Cardinals are jam packed with offensive weapons.

Cotter is in his first season as the starting quarterback, taking over for his older brother, Will, a 2021 graduate. The younger Cotter has completed 27 of 46 passes for 362 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also ran for 101 yards and a pair of scores.