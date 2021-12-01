Columbus, Lodi football clean up with 25 honorees on All-Capitol Conference team

The Columbus prep football made quite an impression in coach Andrew Selgrad’s first season this fall.
The Cardinals soared to a share of the Capitol Conference title and reached the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals for the first time in 25 years, the last time being when they claimed the program’s second state title in 1996. Columbus continued to clean up in the league’s postseason awards as well garnering 13 selections on the All-Capitol Conference team, as well as four of the league’s six individual honors to lead a large group of area honorees.
Sophomore sensation Colton Brunell brought home the league’s Offensive Player of the Year honors while junior Colin Selk shared Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year recognition alongside Lakeside Lutheran’s Ben Buxa. Meanwhile, Andrew Selgrad and Ot Selgrad were named the league’s Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively.
Beloit Turner junior Brent Hoppe swept the individual defensive honors as the conference’s Player and Lineman of the Year.
Brunell, who was named an honorable mention small school All-State running back by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, was a slam dunk pick as the league’s top offensive player. Brunell rushed for a league-high, and new Columbus school record, 2,221 yards and 31 touchdowns, eclipsing his first-team compatriot, Big Foot’s Jax Hertel (1,228) by nearly 1,000 yards.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound bruiser averaged 185.1 yards per game and nearly rushed for a first down each attempt averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Selk played a big role in that success as the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder helped Columbus rack up 3,694 yards and 79 touchdowns on the ground.
He was joined up front by fellow first-team selection, junior Brady Engel (6-3, 220), as well as Lodi senior Wyatt Ripp (6-5, 252). The Lodi big man had a major role in the Blue Devils’ offensive success, helping them carve out over 2,000 yards on the ground and over 3,000 yards of total offense.
Brunell and Selk weren’t one trick ponies for the Cardinals however, as both garnered first-team all-league selections at inside linebacker and defensive lineman, respectively. Brunell spearheaded the Columbus defense with 79 total tackles, including 44 solo, to go along with a team-high 10 tackles for loss and six sacks, as well as a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
Selk, who earned honorable mention small school All-State honors at offensive and defensive line, meanwhile had 42 tackles (20 solo) as well as five TFLs, a sack and a forced fumble. The pair were joined by junior defensive back Aren Ekern, senior outside linebacker Andrew Pfeffer and sophomore special teams player Brady Link.
Ekern anchored the Cardinals secondary with 29 tackles (18 solo), as well as a team-high two interceptions to go along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Pfeffer meanwhile tallied 62 tackles (27 solo) and had a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown.
The group helped Columbus finish the season 11-2 overall, including 6-1 in conference play, capped off with a 42-19 loss to eventual state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a Div. 4 state semifinal.
Rounding out the area first-team honorees were Lodi seniors Alex Rashid and Preston Nichols, as well as Horicon/Hustisford senior Nathan Spoerl. Rashid wreaked havoc on opposing offenses as the Blue Devils’ top inside linebacker, tallying 82 total tackle, including 50 solo, which was more than any other Lodi defender total.
He added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Nichols meanwhile did a standout job as the Lodi punter, averaging 44.7 yards on seven punts with one touchback and two downed inside the endzone.
The group helped lead Lodi back to the postseason for the first time since 2018, going 7-3 overall (5-2 Capitol) after losing to Kewaskum, 29-20, in a Div. 4 Level 1 game.
Spoerl was no slouch in the kicking game for the MarshFalcons either, earning first-team honors at both kicker and punter. On 47 punts over the course of the season, Spoerl averaged 35.9 yards with just two touchbacks to nine downed inside the 20, while he also converted 3-of-4 extra points. Horicon/Hustisford finished its first true season in the Capitol Conference at 0-9 overall, including 0-7 in league play.
Joining the first-team honorees was a deep list of second-team selections, headlined by seven Lodi picks. Among the Blue Devils selections were two-way senior offensive and defensive lineman Mitchell Lane, who had 13 tackles, six TFLs and a pair of sacks up front.
He was joined by Ripp (20 tackles, 6 TFLs) on the defensive line, as well as defensive back Cody Doyle (15 tackles). Senior Jaylen Montgomery broke through to earn second-team honors at running back after taking over for the injured Lucas Heyroth. He rushed for a team-high 1,056 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 117.3 yards per game.
Fellow Lodi offensive picks included wide receiver Preston Nichols (32 catches, 269 yards, 2 TDs) and kicker Chandler Curtis, who made 5-of-8 field goals and 30-of-35 extra points.
Link helped lead a defensive-heavy group of Columbus second-team selections as the defensive back had 38 tackles (21 solo) as well as a tackle for loss and a team-high two interceptions to go along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Joining Link were inside linebacker Malani Aragon (76 tackles, 33 solo, 9 TFLs, 4 sacks), defensive lineman Eddie Roelke (40 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sacks) and punter Braxton Nachreiner (39 yards per punt, 3 downed inside 20).
Jamison Sullivan was the lone offensive second-team pick for the Cardinals after helping anchor the Columbus O-Line alongside Selk and Engel. Senior defensive end Blake Peplinski was the only other honoree for the MarshFalcons earning second-team honors behind a team-high 79 tackles (64 solo), eight TFLs, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Lodi junior quarterback Keegan Fleischman and senior outside linebacker Zander Kleist were the lone area honorable mention selections.
Fleischman tallied just under 1,500 yards of total offense, including a team-high 878 yards passing with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first season starting under center for the Blue Devils. Meanwhile, Kleist had a second-best 47 tackles (36 solo) and matched Rashid with 10 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
Coach of the Year — Andrew Selgrad, Columbus.
Assistant Coach of the Year — Ot Selgrad, Columbus.
FIRST TEAM</&hspag3>
Offense
Player of the Year — Colton Brunell, soph., RB, Columbus.
Co-Linemen of the Year — Colin Selk, jr., Columbus, and Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran.
Quarterback — Caden Belling, jr., Lake Mills. Running backs — Colton Brunell, soph., Columbus; Jax Hertel, jr., Big Foot. Wide receivers — Matthew Stenbroten, soph., Lake Mills; Alex Schmitz, sr., Big Foot. Tight end/fullback — Tyler Marty, sr., Lakeside Lutheran. Offensive lineman — Colin Selk, jr., Columbus; Ben Buxa, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Wyatt Ripp, sr., Lodi; Brady Engel, jr., Columbus; Tim Manning, sr., Watertown Luther Prep. Flex player — Conner Hughes, jr., Beloit Turner.
Defense
Player of the Year — Brent Hoppe, jr., DE, Beloit Turner.
Lineman of the Year — Brent Hoppe, jr., Beloit Turner.
Defensive backs — Aren Ekern, jr., Columbus; J.P. Rguig, jr., Lake Mills; Camden Combs, sr., Beloit Turner. Inside linebackers — Colton Brunell, soph., Columbus; Alex Rashid, sr., Lodi. Outside linebackers — Andrew Pfeffer, sr., Columbus; Michael Stenbroten, sr., Lake Mills. Defensive linemen — Colin Selk, jr., Columbus; Derek Bruce, jr., Lake Mills. Defensive ends — Brent Hoppe, jr., Beloit Turner; Ben Buxa, jr., Lake Mills. Punters — Preston Nichols, sr., Lodi; Nathan Spoerl, sr., Horicon/Hustisford. Kicker — Nathan Spoerl, sr., Horicon/Hustisford. Special teams player — Brady Link, soph., Columbus.
SECOND TEAM</&hspag3>
Offense
Quarterback — Basil Demco, sr., Big Foot. Running backs — Jaylen Montgomery, sr., Lodi; Josiah Moore, sr., Watertown Luther Prep. Wide receivers — Preston Nichols, sr., Lodi; Gavin Frey, sr., Beloit Turner. Offensive linemen — Mitchell Lane, sr., Lodi; Jamison Sullivan, jr., Columbus; Derek Bruce, jr., Lake Mills; Reid Weittenhiller, soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Shawn Robinson, jr., Big Foot.
Defense
Defensive backs — Cody Doyle, sr., Lodi; Brady Link, soph., Columbus; Carson Lund, sr., Lake Mills. Inside linebackers — Malani Aragon, jr., Columbus; Cal Ries, sr., Beloit Turner; Jax Hertel, jr., Big Foot. Outside linebackers — Matthew Stenbroten, soph., Lake Mills; Basil Demco, sr., Big Foot. Defensive linemen — Mitchell Lane, sr., Lodi; Wyatt Ripp, sr., Lodi; Eddie Roelke, sr., Columbus. Defensive ends — Blake Peplinski, sr., Horicon/Hustisford; Chuy Medina, jr., Watertown Luther Prep. Punter — Braxton Nachriener, jr., Columbus. Kicker — Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi. Special teams player — Marcus Winkel, sr., Watertown Luther Prep.
HONORABLE MENTION</&hspag3>
Quarterbacks — Keegan Fleischman, jr., Lodi; Kooper Mlsna, soph., Lakeside Lutheran; Sean Fogel, jr., Beloit Turner. Running back — Spencer Sturgill, sr., Lakeside Lutheran. Wide receivers — J.P. Rguig, jr., Lake Mills; Thomas Koelpin, sr., Watertown Luther Prep. Offensive lineman — Ty Treptow, jr., Watertown Luther Prep. Defensive backs — Cole Flood, sr., Lake Mills; Jameson Schmidt, sr., Lakeside Lutheran. Inside linebackers — Ben Bucholtz, jr., Lake Mills; Nate Yaroch, jr., Lakeside Lutheran. Outside linebackers — Zander Kleist, sr., Lodi; Jeremiah Stanton, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Tyler Kramer, jr., Beloit Turner. Defensive lineman — Caleb Koester, sr., Lakeside Lutheran.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.