Columbus, Lodi football clean up with 25 honorees on All-Capitol Conference team

The group helped Columbus finish the season 11-2 overall, including 6-1 in conference play, capped off with a 42-19 loss to eventual state champion Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a Div. 4 state semifinal.

Rounding out the area first-team honorees were Lodi seniors Alex Rashid and Preston Nichols, as well as Horicon/Hustisford senior Nathan Spoerl. Rashid wreaked havoc on opposing offenses as the Blue Devils’ top inside linebacker, tallying 82 total tackle, including 50 solo, which was more than any other Lodi defender total.

He added 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Nichols meanwhile did a standout job as the Lodi punter, averaging 44.7 yards on seven punts with one touchback and two downed inside the endzone.

The group helped lead Lodi back to the postseason for the first time since 2018, going 7-3 overall (5-2 Capitol) after losing to Kewaskum, 29-20, in a Div. 4 Level 1 game.

Spoerl was no slouch in the kicking game for the MarshFalcons either, earning first-team honors at both kicker and punter. On 47 punts over the course of the season, Spoerl averaged 35.9 yards with just two touchbacks to nine downed inside the 20, while he also converted 3-of-4 extra points. Horicon/Hustisford finished its first true season in the Capitol Conference at 0-9 overall, including 0-7 in league play.