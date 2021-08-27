Columbus, Lodi, Mayville each come out blaring with victories in Week 2, Reedsburg starts 0-2

The Cardinals gained heavy tractions in the first quarter, scoring three touchdowns, on their way to a 42-6 shellacking of Platteville in Friday’s non-conference action.
Running back Colton Brunell scored on a three-yard run, running back Andrew Pfeffer scored on a 59-yarder and quarterback Nathan Cotter completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to receiver Brady Link all in the first quarter.
Cotter and Link connected again for a 56-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter while Brunell (17 yards) and Pfeffer (32 yards) both had touchdown runs in the third quarter to go up 42-0.
With 2 seconds left, Platteville’s Derek Digman completed a two-yard touchdown pass to Devin Digman.
Cotter threw for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 3-of-6 passing. Pfeffer led the team with 120 rushing yards off just seven carries. Meantime, Brunell finished with 89 rushing yards. Both had two rushing touchdowns apiece. Link also ran for 43 rushing yards and caught all three of Cotter’s completed passes.
The Cardinals will look to continue their success next week at Lake Mills in a Capitol Conference game.
Randolph suffers first loss of the season
The Rockets could not get a handle on Hilbert running back Reed Breckheimer during Friday night’s non-conference action.
Breckheimer scampered for 193 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries to help the Wolves thump the Rockets 42-6.
Breckheimer had touchdown runs of 55 yards, 36 yards and 36 yards all in the first quarter. Quarterback Sam Stumo also had 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Running back Austin Cullen ran for 42 yards and a score as well.
The Wolves’ defense took care of business against the Rockets, meeting Randolph ball carriers in the backfield nine times and also had an interception.
Randolph quarterback Nate Kok threw for 146 yards and a touchdown on 72.7% completion percentage. His favorite target seemed to be Sam Grieger who caught 12 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. The other four receptions was to Travis Alvin for 34 yards.
Randolph running back Traiton Lininger led the team with 58 rushing yards.
The Rockets will try to get back to their winning ways Sept. 3 when they host Oshkosh Lourdes for a Trailways Conference game.
Reedsburg out to 0-2 start
The Beavers suffered their second-straight non-conference loss to begin the 2021 campaign.
This time, Watertown defeated the Beavers, 27-7. The Beavers will look to get back on track next week when they host Fort Atkinson to open up Badger Small Conference action.
No other results were reported in time to be included in this report.
Lodi is still perfect
Through the first two games of the season, the Blue Devils haven’t given up a point and have outscored their opponents 78-0.
In Week 2, the Blue Devils, who are ranked third in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, defeated Delavan-Darien 38-0.
Lodi will try to continue their success next week when it opens up Capitol Conference play against Horicon/Hustisford.
No other results were reported in time to be included in this report.
Mayville throttled Horicon/Hustisford
Cardinals running back Blake Schraufnagel ran for 198 yards and five touchdowns to lead Mayville to a 42-0 thumping of the MarshFalcons during Friday’s non-conference action.
The other touchdown by the Cardinals, who are now 1-1 on the season, came from quarterback Adison Mittelstadt, who ran for a 16-yard touchdown run during the second quarter. He completed 2-of-6 passes for 39 yards.
HH quarterback Carter Schwartz threw for 120 yards, but was intercepted by the Cardinals twice.
Mayville will open up Flyway Conference action next week when it hosts Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. The MarshFalcons, who are still looking for their first win of the season, will travel to Lodi for a Capitol Conference game.
Markesan holds Laconia
The Hornets continue their winning ways by defeating the Spartans, 14-8, thanks to a strong running game that totaled 195 rushing yards.
Running backs Ryan Mast ran for a team-high 90 yards for the Hornets while both Tyler Mast and Caleb Stoll both had rushing touchdowns. Tyler Mast ran for 32 yards while Stoll ran for 75.
The Spartans are now 1-1 on the season and running back Holden Brown led the team with 120 rushing yards and had the lone touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Fall River/Rio can’t beat Royall
The Rebels were edged out by the Panthers 6-0 in non-conference action and are now 0-2 on the season.
The Rebels begin Trailways Conference action next week when they play at Deerfield.
Waupun starts season 2-0
The Warriors edged out Menominee Indian 22-20 thanks to an Ashton Campbell 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to go up 22-14.
Menomonee Indian had two play-action touchdown passes to go up 14-6 at halftime. They scored again in the fourth quarter to get to within two points.
Campbell tied the game at 14-14 with an 8-yard touchdown run to lead off the second half.
Campbell ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns while Lucas Meyer ran for a team-high 118 yards and three catches for 32 yards.
Waupun will look to go 3-0 next week when it hosts East Central Conference rival Port Washington.
Notes for Week 2
The Poynette vs. Pardeeville non-conference game that was originally scheduled for Friday, then moved to Saturday due to COVID-19 related issues has since been cancelled because the two schools could not find a way to make it work according to Poynette athletic director Melissa Paynter.
Friday’s non-conference game between Cambria-Friesland and Dodgeland, which was originally scheduled to be played Friday night and was moved to Saturday night due to the Trojans’ field being flooded, has now been pushed to Monday at 5 p.m.