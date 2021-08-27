Columbus, Lodi, Mayville each come out blaring with victories in Week 2, Reedsburg starts 0-2

No other results were reported in time to be included in this report.

Lodi is still perfect

Through the first two games of the season, the Blue Devils haven’t given up a point and have outscored their opponents 78-0.

In Week 2, the Blue Devils, who are ranked third in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, defeated Delavan-Darien 38-0.

Lodi will try to continue their success next week when it opens up Capitol Conference play against Horicon/Hustisford.

Mayville throttled Horicon/Hustisford

Cardinals running back Blake Schraufnagel ran for 198 yards and five touchdowns to lead Mayville to a 42-0 thumping of the MarshFalcons during Friday’s non-conference action.

The other touchdown by the Cardinals, who are now 1-1 on the season, came from quarterback Adison Mittelstadt, who ran for a 16-yard touchdown run during the second quarter. He completed 2-of-6 passes for 39 yards.

HH quarterback Carter Schwartz threw for 120 yards, but was intercepted by the Cardinals twice.