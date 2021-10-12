Columbus, Lodi, Mayville, Wisconsin Dells each earn votes in latest AP poll

The last two weeks haven’t gone the way the Lodi prep football team would have wanted.

In Week 7, the Blue Devils dropped down after losing to Columbus, 40-7. Then last week, the Blue Devils suffered a heartbreaking 27-20 Capitol Conference loss at the hands of Lake Mills.

Now they’re outside the top-10 of the Medium Division (301-899 enrollment) for the first time all season. However, the Blue Devils did earn one vote to earn honorable mention status heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Cardinals on the other hand kept rolling after their big rivalry win in Week 7, throttling Beloit Turner, 55-6, last week to earn four votes in the Medium Division.

Mayville also came away with a 56-14 Flyway Conference victory over Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran last week, and earned one vote in the Medium Division as well.

Wisconsin Dells earned three votes in the Medium Division after last week’s 42-6 non-conference victory over Tomahawk. It was a replacement game after South Central Conference opponent Montello/Princeton/Green Lake cancelled due to mounting injuries in the Phoenix program.