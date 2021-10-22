Columbus makes plethora of big plays, crushes Lakeside Lutheran, 41-14

The Warriors’ ensuing offensive possession was cut short when Pfeffer recovered a fumble at the Columbus 44 with 8:02 left.

Three plays later, Cotter fearlessly stood in the pocket and threw a dart to receiver Braxton Nachreiner. Cotter was pummeled to the ground as Nachreiner caught his pass in stride for a 54-yard touchdown pass with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter. After a missed extra point, Columbus led 27-7.

“The safeties were playing down and it was one-on-one, man coverage,” Cotter said. “I just let the receiver go get it. They’re faster than them and I got hit after.”

Selgrad was pleased that Cotter got right back up after getting hit in the mouth on the play, too.

“He just kept fighting,” Selgrad said. “It’s just a testament to just how tough that kid is. He’s been doing it all season. He hasn’t gotten any of the glory like a normal quarterback would. He knows he can do it and he steps up when he needs to.”

Lakeside Lutheran responded with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Misna to Tyler Marty to cut the deficit to 27-14 with 3:55 left in the third quarter.

Misna completed 3 of 15 passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 90 yards while teammate Caden Bou ran for 47 yards.