Columbus, Mayville, Markesan all prep for intriguing round 2 playoff match-ups

The Cardinals have a tough road to get through the Div. 5 postseason.

After their 18-13 Flyway Conference loss to Campbellsport to end the regular season, Mayville forced a tie for the league title with the Cougars and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. It also gave Campbellsport a favorable third seed while the Cardinals were left with a five seed, the result of a complex computer model that seeds teams based on several criteria.

That means the Cardinals aren’t likely to have a home game in the postseason. They’re coming off a 49-13 shellacking of fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy last week and will now travel to top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran this week.

The one thing the Cardinals have going for them is a stud running back named Blake Schraufnagel. The junior has ran for 1,567 yards and 25 touchdowns. Mayville also has Andrew Thom (43 rushes, 390 yards, six touchdowns) and Braeden Vollmer (61, 369, six) as compements to their workhorse.