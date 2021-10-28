Columbus, Mayville, Markesan all prep for intriguing round 2 playoff match-ups

It’s déjà vu in round two of the playoffs for the Columbus prep football team.
In the first round of the WIAA Division 4 postseason, the Cardinals made a plethora of big plays in order to beat Capitol Conference foe Lakeside Lutheran, 41-14.
This week, the second-seeded Cardinals will face another Capitol Conference opponent, this time against third-seeded Lake Mills.
The last time these two met was in Week 3 and the Cardinals smoked the L-Cats, 29-0.
A lot of things have changed since then as that was Lake Mills’ only conference loss and it went on to share the Capitol Conference title with Columbus, both with 6-1 records. The Cardinals – whose only league loss was a forfeit to Big Foot in Week 5 – has been plowing through teams all season long.
The Cardinals are coming off big back-to-back wins over Lakeside Lutheran – the 41-14 victory last week and 49-21 win to end the regular season.
The biggest reason why the Cardinals have been so dominant is because of their sophomore running back Colton Brunell. He’s been a workhorse for Columbus, accumulating 1,541 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. His backup, senior Andrew Pfeffer, is no slouch either. He’s rushed for a respectable 705 yards and 10 touchdowns to make a dynamic one-two punch on offense.
The Cardinals’ quarterback, Nathan Cotter, has done everything the coaching staff has asked of him. They don’t need him to throw very often, but he’s completed 53 of 81 passes for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns to only a pair of interceptions.
The L-Cats defense will have a lot to worry about because sophomore Brady Link is an offensive weapon that if he finds daylight, he’s hard to catch. He’s rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown while also leading the team with 21 receptions for 339 yards and four touchdowns.
Lake Mills held off Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28-27 last week, so emotions from a close victory are probably running high, which could give the L-Cats momentum for this week.
The L-Cats have a passing attack led by Caden Belling, so the secondary will have to be on its toes this week. He’s completed 62.3% of his attempts for 1,776 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Belling’s favorite targets seem to be Matthew Stenbroten (35 receptions, 498 yards, seven touchdowns), JP Rguig (36, 387, eight) and Michael Stenbroten (38, 303, two). Each have caught more than 30 passes for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns.
The winner will play the winner of top-seeded Edgewood or fifth-seeded Kewaskum next week.
No. 5 Mayville visits top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran
The Cardinals have a tough road to get through the Div. 5 postseason.
After their 18-13 Flyway Conference loss to Campbellsport to end the regular season, Mayville forced a tie for the league title with the Cougars and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. It also gave Campbellsport a favorable third seed while the Cardinals were left with a five seed, the result of a complex computer model that seeds teams based on several criteria.
That means the Cardinals aren’t likely to have a home game in the postseason. They’re coming off a 49-13 shellacking of fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy last week and will now travel to top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran this week.
The one thing the Cardinals have going for them is a stud running back named Blake Schraufnagel. The junior has ran for 1,567 yards and 25 touchdowns. Mayville also has Andrew Thom (43 rushes, 390 yards, six touchdowns) and Braeden Vollmer (61, 369, six) as compements to their workhorse.
Quarterback Adison Mittelstadt has done well throwing the ball as well. He’s completed 51.6% of his passes for 988 yards and 10 touchdowns to only three interceptions. Bradley Bushke leads the team with 20 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns while Schraufnagel has six receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Vollmer has caught 13 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown as well. Cadon Hardesty has caught six passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns as well.
The offense for Mayville has been on a roll this season, torching teams for an average of 39.7 points this season. It’s been mostly the running game, but Mittelstadt has shown he can pass the ball around when he sees fit.
The Lightning will have to worry about a lot come Friday. However, Mayville will have to do the same because there is a reason why Lake Country Lutheran hasn’t lost a game yet this season.
The Lightning, the top-ranked team in the Division 5 WisSports.net coaches poll, are averaging 46.8 points a game and won the Metro Classic Conference title with a very balanced offensive attack.
Quarterback Luke Haertle has completed 65.7% of his passes for 1,571 yards and 26 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He’s also ran for 337 yards and three touchdowns.
The running game is the Lightnings’ bread and butter. It’s led by Stephen Connell, who leads the team with 590 yards and eight touchdowns. However, a close second is Sam Heicher, who has rushed for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. Bryce Damato (278 yards, four touchdowns) and Clay Roedl (229, two) have also received carries to help Lake Country Lutheran.
Whichever team can stop the other’s balanced attack will move on to play the winner of Campbellsport and second-seeded Racine Lutheran.
No. 2 Markesan hosts No. 6 Auburndale
The Hornets easily got through seventh-seeded Bonduel, 48-19, last week and will now play an Auburndale team that stunned third-seeded Necedah, 63-32 last week.
Markesan definitely has the offensive attack to put up with the Apaches. The Hornets are averaging 33 points a game behind Ryan Mast. The Markesan quarterback has not only thrown for 322 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he also leads the Hornets with 983 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
His teammate and brother, Tyler, is second on the team with 634 yards and nine touchdowns while Caleb Stoll has rushed for 549 yards and five touchdowns as well. Micah Kracht (379 yards, three touchdowns) and Caleb Jahnke (248, one) have also received touches from the backfield.
Kracht also leads the team with six receptions for 126 yards and four touchdowns.
The Apaches, on the other hand, have averaged 22.9 points a game with a much more balanced attack. Quarterback Trayton Weber has completed 83 of 152 passes for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns. The good news for the Hornets is he’s a turnover machine with 10 interceptions on the season.
Auburndale uses a run-by-committee backfield with Weber leading the way with 748 yards and 12 touchdowns. Terrance Cottrell-Roberson is second on the team with 697 yards and 10 touchdowns while Evan Scholl has 331 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns scored.
Markesan’s secondary will have to contend with Alex Willfahrt, who has 24 receptions for 453 yards and five touchdowns. Timothy Schmitt leads the team with 31 receptions for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The winner will move to play either top-seeded Colby or fourth-seeded Abbotsford next week.