Columbus nets blowout victory over Beloit Turner, Pardeeville crushes Dodgeland

The Beavers seemingly couldn’t stop running back Darrick Hill, who ran the ball 35 times for 188 yards and the game’s three touchdowns.

Hill scored from 5 yards out with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 7-0. Stoughton took a 14-0 lead when Hill scored on a 14-yard run with 5:11 left before halftime. Hill rounded out the scoring on a 1-yard TD run with 2:55 left to go in the game.

Reedsburg’s Kevin Green completed nine pass for 122 yards and Griffen Elder ran for 35 yards while Bryant Yanke ran for 30 yards. Yanke also caught four passes for 42 yards while Jack Campbell caught one pass for 27 yards. Elder caught two passes for 27 yards as well.

The Beavers will end the regular season traveling to Mount Horeb/Barneveld next week.

Pardeeville hands Dodgeland 54-6 loss

Derek Lindert ran for 118 yards and four touchdowns while Devin Seth threw for 114 yards and a touchdown while also running for 83 yards and another score to lead the Bulldogs past the Trojans in an Eastern Suburban Conference game.

Pardeeville’s Hayden Gurnther ran for 69 yards and a touchdown while teammate Caleb Gard ran for 45 yards. Jamison Wickersham also ran for 34 yards.