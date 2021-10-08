Columbus nets blowout victory over Beloit Turner, Pardeeville crushes Dodgeland

Beloit Turner was no match for the Columbus prep football team as the Cardinals easily won 55-6, in a Capitol Conference game.
Columbus quarterback Nathan Cotter completed all but one of his eight pass attempts for 97 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He found Brady Link, Braxton Nachreiner and Mason Carthew for touchdowns.
Link caught two passes for 55 yards while Nachriener caught two passes for 37 yards. Carthew’s only reception was a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Columbus’ Colton Brunell ran the ball 15 times for a game-high 108 yards and two touchdowns. His counterpart, Andrew Pfeffer, had 10 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Ott also ran for 35 yards and one touchdown.
The Columbus defense stopped Beloit’s running game, only allowing eight yards. However, Sean Fogel completed 14 of 39 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown. Beloit’s offense was also intercepted three times on the night.
The Cardinals – the sixth ranked team in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association – will host Lakeside Lutheran next week to end the regular season.
Reedsburg shut out by Stoughton, 21-0
The Beavers couldn’t find any traction in Friday’s Badger Small Conference game as the Vikings won easily.
The Beavers seemingly couldn’t stop running back Darrick Hill, who ran the ball 35 times for 188 yards and the game’s three touchdowns.
Hill scored from 5 yards out with 3 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 7-0. Stoughton took a 14-0 lead when Hill scored on a 14-yard run with 5:11 left before halftime. Hill rounded out the scoring on a 1-yard TD run with 2:55 left to go in the game.
Reedsburg’s Kevin Green completed nine pass for 122 yards and Griffen Elder ran for 35 yards while Bryant Yanke ran for 30 yards. Yanke also caught four passes for 42 yards while Jack Campbell caught one pass for 27 yards. Elder caught two passes for 27 yards as well.
The Beavers will end the regular season traveling to Mount Horeb/Barneveld next week.
Pardeeville hands Dodgeland 54-6 loss
Derek Lindert ran for 118 yards and four touchdowns while Devin Seth threw for 114 yards and a touchdown while also running for 83 yards and another score to lead the Bulldogs past the Trojans in an Eastern Suburban Conference game.
Pardeeville’s Hayden Gurnther ran for 69 yards and a touchdown while teammate Caleb Gard ran for 45 yards. Jamison Wickersham also ran for 34 yards.
Pardeeville’s Dylan Lancell caught three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Dodgeland’s Caden Brugger led with 17 carries for 40 yards. Nathon Johnson completed two passes for 28 yards.
Dodgeland will travel to Palmyra-Eagle next week while Pardeeville will host Waterloo.
Mayville manhandles Winnebago Lutheran, 56-14
Blake Schraufnagel ran the ball 16 times for 189 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Cardinals past the Vikings, in a Flyway Conference game.
Mayville quarterback Adison Mittelstadt also complete four of six passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. He completed a 55-yard TD pass to Caden Hardesty in the first quarter.
Mayville’s Cohen Raddemann had a 76-yard TD run in the fourth quarter as well. Mayville’s Braedon Vollmer ran the ball nine times for 64 yards as well.
Mayville is ranked sixth in Div. 5 as it heads into the last week of the season where they will travel to Campbellsport next week.
Scores
Waupun lost to Kewaskum, 54-0, in an East Central Conference game.
Lake Mills edged out Lodi 27-20 in a Capitol Conference game.
Horicon/Hustisford lost 41-6 to Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol Conference game.
Markesan dominated Cambridger 53-20 in an Eastern Suburban Conference game.