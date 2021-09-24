Columbus' running attack comes up big in 29-7 Capitol Conference victory over Watertown Luther Prep

For instance, both teams started off slow in the first quarter, but the Cardinals got the Phoenix (4-2, 2-2) off the field with a punt late. The Cardinals got the ball and had Brunell carry it five times in a seven-play drive that ended with quarterback Nathan Cotter sneaking it in for a 1-yard touchdown just 1 minute, 14 seconds into the second quarter to go up 7-0.

“When we got our linemen to know what they’re doing and adapt to (Luther Prep’s front), that definitely made me get more yards,” Brunell said of helping the offense get out of a slow start in the first quarter.

On the ensuing Luther Prep offensive drive, quarterback Marcus Fitzsimmons was intercepted by Mason Carthew at the Luther Prep 29 with 9:12 remaining in the half. It resulted in a 20-yard field goal by Columbus kicker Corbin Hynes with 6:06 left.

The Columbus defense played great all game long. The Phoenix threw for 40 yards and had two interceptions — the second was from Devon McCormick late in the game to seal the victory — and rushed for 170 yards.

“They stepped up huge,” Selgrad said. “It was a team effort all around. We knew this was going to be a tough game coming in, especially having the layoff like we did. It was a challenging week of practice.”