Columbus smashes Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol Conference game

“We knew they (Lakeside) were a good team,” Columbus coach Andrew Selgrad said. “They run the triple option really well and we knew if we weren’t doing our job we’d be in a dogfight. … They had an excellent game plan and we just didn’t execute as well as we could, but we made the adjustments and took care of business.”

Brunell helped with the adjustment when answered Lakeside's score with a 47-yard scamper to make it 14-14 with 6:36 remaining in the first half.

Brunell gave Columbus what would prove to be the lead for good, 21-14, when he ran it in from 15 yards out with 2:15 to play in the half. The Cardinals tacked on seven more points with 10 seconds remaining in the half when Cotter found Braxton Nachreiner in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard TD.

If the Warriors had any hope to find their way back into the contest in the second half Brunell quickly quashed them in the third quarter. He took Columbus’ second play from scrimmage 55 yards for the score, giving the Cardinals a commanding 35-14 lead and a chance for Selgrad, the first-year coach a chance breathe a bit more easily.

“Our offensive line was dominating the line of scrimmage all night,” said Selgrad. “They gave him (Brunell) the holes that he needed, and he’d be the first to admit that.