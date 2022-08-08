Conference realignment breaking up high school rivalries, effecting travel and it's 'just beginning'

After COVID-19 drastically impacted the 2020 high school football season, the WIAA’s statewide conference realignment started in earnest last fall.
The changes were sweeping with all schools playing a seven-game conference schedule, including 16 leagues playing conference crossover games, and many long-standing conferences getting major facelifts.
As they say “there’s no rest for the weary,” and just one year later the landscape of high school football gets yet another makeover for the third consecutive year. The addition of a second Sun Prairie high school, schools applying for competitive relief, and other schools co-opting or moving to 8-man football led to the approval of five realignment proposals.
A number of area teams are impacted by the changes, including longtime rivals Baraboo and Reedsburg departing the Badger Conference, Beaver Dam continuing its revolving door of league opponents and Pardeeville returning to the Trailways.
While the alterations made for hard feelings at first, coaches and athletic directors have forged ahead and are eager the challenges a set of new changes, which will serve as the first dominoes to fall for years ahead, present.
“The first initial reaction was, ‘What the heck? We’re going away from our traditional area,’ but as we’ve worked through it, I’ve gotten pretty comfortable with it,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “We still get some of that local flavor of teams, and you get to play some new teams so we’re, ultimately now, pretty excited about it.”
The Thunderbirds are among those area teams impacted the most as Baraboo and bitter rival Reedsburg make the move over to the Mississippi Valley Conference alongside La Crosse area schools Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah, La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Central.
The move coincides with the departure of West Salem and River Falls to the Coulee and Big Rivers conferences, respectively, and the addition of Sun Prairie West — the new Sun Prairie high school — and Sun Prairie East to the Badger Large Conference.
The addition of the Wolves and Cardinals shifted DeForest over to the Badger Small, and subsequently shipped the T-Birds and Beavers toward La Crosse. Baraboo and Reedsburg aren’t alone in switching leagues however.
After spending the last two seasons in the Eastern Suburban Conference, Pardeeville moves back over to the Trailways this fall, filling the void left by Beaver Dam Wayland, which forfeited all seven of its games last season and isn’t fielding a varsity football team this fall. Horicon/Hustisford fills the void in the Eastern Suburban after the MarshFalcons played in the Capitol Conference the last two years.
Both Pardeeville coach Bob Hepp and Horicon/Hustisford coach Shannon Mueller view the respective moves back to their former conferences as beneficial.
“We’re super, super excited to be back in the Eastern Suburban Conference, that’s for sure,” Mueller said. “It’s a matter of how good those teams were over there and I think it’s a lot more comfortable. It’s a better fit for our kids from both ways, all the way up and down.”
Hepp added of the Bulldogs returning to the Trailways: “Just think there are more locally teams that they’ve played before in their conference for other sports as well. You have Cambria-Friesland, Randolph, Fall River/Rio. These are schools that have been part of us, we’ve played them forever. The familiarity of teams they’ve played with before (was big).”
Longtime rivalries under fire, heat back up
The same can’t be said for the likes of Portage. The Warriors remain in the Badger Small with the league’s lowest enrollment at 778 with Sauk Prairie (878) the second closest, and Monona Grove (1,028), DeForest (1,027) and Fort Atkinson (1,003) as the three largest schools in the league.
Portage and athletic director Ed Carlson were among those most vocally against moving Baraboo and Reedsburg to the Mississippi Valley Conference and losing two lifelong rivals.
“There’s a lot of issues with it, but certainly if you ask anyone in this school and our community, we love competing against Baraboo and Reedsburg. That’s a great rivalry and if you ask me, that’s the definition of a conference game,” Carlson said, being within 35 miles of both schools.
Beaver Dam and its longtime rival Watertown are back in the same league for the second straight season, with the Golden Beavers and Goslings gearing up to meet for the 100th time this season. The rest of the Golden Beavers' schedule continues to be a revolving door however, with the addition of Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.
For coach Brock Linde, it’s nothing out of the ordinary as Beaver Dam “pretty annually have to prepare for a new conference,” since the dissolution of the Little Ten at the end of the 2016-17 school year.
“(It’s) a bit frustrating,” Linde added. “It’s nice to have rivals. It’s nice to have teams you play every year. It’s nice to develop an understanding of what other programs do and then to get comfortable going against similar schemes from year to year.
“Obviously new teams bring fresh perspectives for us and things we need to prepare for. We’ll see how it goes.”
Realignment elicits challenges
The biggest challenge of the realignment facing Baraboo and Reedsburg isn’t on the field, but rather on the road and travel times between games. The average trip T-Birds to the six new schools is 1 hour, 38 minutes while the Beavers’ average time on the road will be 1 hour, 23 minutes.
While Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp doesn’t anticipate an increase in time out of the classroom for the student-athletes, the timing of the move isn’t ideal.
“Certainly the cost, especially with gas prices, the timing couldn’t be worse for us to start taking longer trips, and even for our families and students,” he said. “I’m sure that will have an impact on how often our folks travel.”
Other impacted schools face some travel issues, but on a much smaller scale. Lodi must make the 1-hour, 32-minute drive to Walworth Big Foot, while the Blue Devils and Columbus will both have over an hourlong trip to Capitol Conference newcomer New Glarus/Monticello next fall.
How long those trips remain a constant however, remains to be seen.
Under the new WIAA football-only realignment process, teams can petition for relief every two years, with the WIAA Realignment Task Force meeting in January 2024 to fully advance plans or request modifications.
Carlson said he has already started a new process for the Warriors with the hopes of giving Portage “a better home that’s a better fit for our students, players and our community.”
“We’re looking for something that’s a bit fairer and conversations have already begun on my end,” he added.
And there will be plenty of conversations to be had as Carlson said that teams applying for relief must find homes for any school that’s displaced, and provide rationale as to why that move fits. It’s a lot of moving parts, but Langkamp agreed that this year’s changes are just the beginning.
“I would expect that there will be realignment proposals every two years for football, because there’s likely to be fewer 11-man teams each year, and we don’t know how the Sun Prairie thing is going to pan out in the Badger,” he said. “Is that really going to work or not? So I think there will definitely be proposals every two years to move.”
New opponents, same approach
It remains to be seen whether or not that brings the T-Birds, Beavers and Warriors back together; keeps the Bulldogs and MarshFalcons with teams at their size and competitive level; or continues rivalries like Beaver Dam and Watertown. Regardless of if it happens, coaches like Reedsburg's Calvin Zenz and Turkington don’t plan to alter their approach.
They are looking forward to what new obstacles the Mississippi Valley may bring. The T-Birds are familiar with Onalaska having met the Hilltoppers each of the last two years, but much of the league remains unknown.
Turkington is looking forward to studying those new opponents, and believes his players are as well.
“Obviously we force feed it to them and we’re going to sit in a room, watch and break down film, but there are going to be kids who want to get a sneak peek of the teams over the weekend to see who they’re playing,” he said. “I think it will be fun the first season to go through that and have a different opponent from week to week.”
Zenz added: “I’m personally always excited to play new teams and new philosophies. It gives us a chance to do something different, and I also look at it like they also have to prepare for us. I like going against different teams and different things. You have to use your imagination a little bit.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.