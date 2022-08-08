Conference realignment breaking up high school rivalries, effecting travel and it's 'just beginning'

After COVID-19 drastically impacted the 2020 high school football season, the WIAA’s statewide conference realignment started in earnest last fall.

The changes were sweeping with all schools playing a seven-game conference schedule, including 16 leagues playing conference crossover games, and many long-standing conferences getting major facelifts.

As they say “there’s no rest for the weary,” and just one year later the landscape of high school football gets yet another makeover for the third consecutive year. The addition of a second Sun Prairie high school, schools applying for competitive relief, and other schools co-opting or moving to 8-man football led to the approval of five realignment proposals.

A number of area teams are impacted by the changes, including longtime rivals Baraboo and Reedsburg departing the Badger Conference, Beaver Dam continuing its revolving door of league opponents and Pardeeville returning to the Trailways.

While the alterations made for hard feelings at first, coaches and athletic directors have forged ahead and are eager the challenges a set of new changes, which will serve as the first dominoes to fall for years ahead, present.

“The first initial reaction was, ‘What the heck? We’re going away from our traditional area,’ but as we’ve worked through it, I’ve gotten pretty comfortable with it,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “We still get some of that local flavor of teams, and you get to play some new teams so we’re, ultimately now, pretty excited about it.”

The Thunderbirds are among those area teams impacted the most as Baraboo and bitter rival Reedsburg make the move over to the Mississippi Valley Conference alongside La Crosse area schools Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah, La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Central.

The move coincides with the departure of West Salem and River Falls to the Coulee and Big Rivers conferences, respectively, and the addition of Sun Prairie West — the new Sun Prairie high school — and Sun Prairie East to the Badger Large Conference.

The addition of the Wolves and Cardinals shifted DeForest over to the Badger Small, and subsequently shipped the T-Birds and Beavers toward La Crosse. Baraboo and Reedsburg aren’t alone in switching leagues however.

After spending the last two seasons in the Eastern Suburban Conference, Pardeeville moves back over to the Trailways this fall, filling the void left by Beaver Dam Wayland, which forfeited all seven of its games last season and isn’t fielding a varsity football team this fall. Horicon/Hustisford fills the void in the Eastern Suburban after the MarshFalcons played in the Capitol Conference the last two years.

Both Pardeeville coach Bob Hepp and Horicon/Hustisford coach Shannon Mueller view the respective moves back to their former conferences as beneficial.

“We’re super, super excited to be back in the Eastern Suburban Conference, that’s for sure,” Mueller said. “It’s a matter of how good those teams were over there and I think it’s a lot more comfortable. It’s a better fit for our kids from both ways, all the way up and down.”

Hepp added of the Bulldogs returning to the Trailways: “Just think there are more locally teams that they’ve played before in their conference for other sports as well. You have Cambria-Friesland, Randolph, Fall River/Rio. These are schools that have been part of us, we’ve played them forever. The familiarity of teams they’ve played with before (was big).”

Longtime rivalries under fire, heat back up

The same can’t be said for the likes of Portage. The Warriors remain in the Badger Small with the league’s lowest enrollment at 778 with Sauk Prairie (878) the second closest, and Monona Grove (1,028), DeForest (1,027) and Fort Atkinson (1,003) as the three largest schools in the league.

Portage and athletic director Ed Carlson were among those most vocally against moving Baraboo and Reedsburg to the Mississippi Valley Conference and losing two lifelong rivals.

“There’s a lot of issues with it, but certainly if you ask anyone in this school and our community, we love competing against Baraboo and Reedsburg. That’s a great rivalry and if you ask me, that’s the definition of a conference game,” Carlson said, being within 35 miles of both schools.

Beaver Dam and its longtime rival Watertown are back in the same league for the second straight season, with the Golden Beavers and Goslings gearing up to meet for the 100th time this season. The rest of the Golden Beavers' schedule continues to be a revolving door however, with the addition of Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West.

For coach Brock Linde, it’s nothing out of the ordinary as Beaver Dam “pretty annually have to prepare for a new conference,” since the dissolution of the Little Ten at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

“(It’s) a bit frustrating,” Linde added. “It’s nice to have rivals. It’s nice to have teams you play every year. It’s nice to develop an understanding of what other programs do and then to get comfortable going against similar schemes from year to year.

“Obviously new teams bring fresh perspectives for us and things we need to prepare for. We’ll see how it goes.”

Realignment elicits challenges

The biggest challenge of the realignment facing Baraboo and Reedsburg isn’t on the field, but rather on the road and travel times between games. The average trip T-Birds to the six new schools is 1 hour, 38 minutes while the Beavers’ average time on the road will be 1 hour, 23 minutes.

While Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp doesn’t anticipate an increase in time out of the classroom for the student-athletes, the timing of the move isn’t ideal.

“Certainly the cost, especially with gas prices, the timing couldn’t be worse for us to start taking longer trips, and even for our families and students,” he said. “I’m sure that will have an impact on how often our folks travel.”

Other impacted schools face some travel issues, but on a much smaller scale. Lodi must make the 1-hour, 32-minute drive to Walworth Big Foot, while the Blue Devils and Columbus will both have over an hourlong trip to Capitol Conference newcomer New Glarus/Monticello next fall.

How long those trips remain a constant however, remains to be seen.

Under the new WIAA football-only realignment process, teams can petition for relief every two years, with the WIAA Realignment Task Force meeting in January 2024 to fully advance plans or request modifications.

Carlson said he has already started a new process for the Warriors with the hopes of giving Portage “a better home that’s a better fit for our students, players and our community.”

“We’re looking for something that’s a bit fairer and conversations have already begun on my end,” he added.

And there will be plenty of conversations to be had as Carlson said that teams applying for relief must find homes for any school that’s displaced, and provide rationale as to why that move fits. It’s a lot of moving parts, but Langkamp agreed that this year’s changes are just the beginning.

“I would expect that there will be realignment proposals every two years for football, because there’s likely to be fewer 11-man teams each year, and we don’t know how the Sun Prairie thing is going to pan out in the Badger,” he said. “Is that really going to work or not? So I think there will definitely be proposals every two years to move.”

New opponents, same approach

It remains to be seen whether or not that brings the T-Birds, Beavers and Warriors back together; keeps the Bulldogs and MarshFalcons with teams at their size and competitive level; or continues rivalries like Beaver Dam and Watertown. Regardless of if it happens, coaches like Reedsburg's Calvin Zenz and Turkington don’t plan to alter their approach.

They are looking forward to what new obstacles the Mississippi Valley may bring. The T-Birds are familiar with Onalaska having met the Hilltoppers each of the last two years, but much of the league remains unknown.

Turkington is looking forward to studying those new opponents, and believes his players are as well.

“Obviously we force feed it to them and we’re going to sit in a room, watch and break down film, but there are going to be kids who want to get a sneak peek of the teams over the weekend to see who they’re playing,” he said. “I think it will be fun the first season to go through that and have a different opponent from week to week.”