Conference slate gets underway as area teams look to start on right foot

Portage faces a major measuring stick game this week however, as it hosts Stoughton in a Badger Small Conference opener with eyes on its first 3-0 start in 14 years. The Warriors’ history-making start to the 2021 campaign has been spurred by all-around dominance as they’ve owned all three phases of the game, especially against the Whippets last week.

Portage racked up 408 total yards, including 354 on the ground, while forcing a turnover and holding Whitewater to just 55 total yards on defense. And not to be outdone, the Warriors had a 40-yard punt return touchdown from Erik Brouette last week to go along with another lengthy punt return, and they didn’t punt once offensively against the Whippets.

The likelihood of that repeating itself this week is slim given a very hungry Vikings team is coming to Bob Mael Field. After grinding out a season-opening 27-21 win over rival Oregon, Stoughton faded away against DeForest last week as the Norskies pitched a second half shutout en route to a 40-14 win.

DeForest held the Vikings to 259 total yards and picked off quarterback Isaac Knutson three times as he completed 5-of-13 passes for 126 yards and a score. The ground game has been the bread and butter for Stoughton however, as its racked up 488 yards and five scores.