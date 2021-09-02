Conference slate gets underway as area teams look to start on right foot

With the advent of state-wide, football-only conference realignment, the first two weeks of the prep football season can be treated like tune-ups. They’re all non-conference games. They matter, but not as much as league games do. They’re just to get all the kinks outs and prepare each team for games that truly matter.
After COVID-19 got rid of a traditional postseason in 2020, this season brings out a new era. Now teams that moved over to different conferences and some conferences growing, new foes will finally meet. And with seven conference games — the majority of schools across the state are in 8-team conferences, while there are 16 seven-team conferences that have been joined in "Paired 7s" with a mutual conference crossover game — there's a level playing field with teams needing to finish .500 or better to guarantee a place in the postseason.
Now with the opening tune-ups out of the way, the real games begin this week. Here’s some of the storylines to look out for in the first week of conference games.
Warriors look to make statement
It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that Portage has been one of biggest bright spots in the area after the opening two weeks of the season.
The Warriors haven’t allowed a single point while cruising away to a pair of victories — Portage topped Adams-Friendship, 31-0, in their season-opener before throttling Whitewater, 56-0, last week — for their first 2-0 start since 2007.
Portage faces a major measuring stick game this week however, as it hosts Stoughton in a Badger Small Conference opener with eyes on its first 3-0 start in 14 years. The Warriors’ history-making start to the 2021 campaign has been spurred by all-around dominance as they’ve owned all three phases of the game, especially against the Whippets last week.
Portage racked up 408 total yards, including 354 on the ground, while forcing a turnover and holding Whitewater to just 55 total yards on defense. And not to be outdone, the Warriors had a 40-yard punt return touchdown from Erik Brouette last week to go along with another lengthy punt return, and they didn’t punt once offensively against the Whippets.
The likelihood of that repeating itself this week is slim given a very hungry Vikings team is coming to Bob Mael Field. After grinding out a season-opening 27-21 win over rival Oregon, Stoughton faded away against DeForest last week as the Norskies pitched a second half shutout en route to a 40-14 win.
DeForest held the Vikings to 259 total yards and picked off quarterback Isaac Knutson three times as he completed 5-of-13 passes for 126 yards and a score. The ground game has been the bread and butter for Stoughton however, as its racked up 488 yards and five scores.
Senior Darrick Hill has churned out 320 yards and four TDs on 35 carries through two games, but saw limited time against the Norskies, carrying the ball just five times for 49 yards. Still, having struggled to stop the run in the past and facing a mammoth offensive line this week, including Wisconsin verbal commit Barrett Nelson, the Warriors will need attack the ground game this week as they try to insert themselves into the early Badger Small title conversation.
Bulldogs ready to bite
Pardeeville got a reminder of what its season was like last fall as it had its non-conference game against fellow Columbia County foe Poynette canceled due to the Pumas dealing with a COVID-19 issue.
Despite losing the game, it worked out with the Bulldogs gaining an extra day of practice, one that they’ll certainly need this week as they face reigning Eastern Suburban Conference champion Marshall. The Cardinals (2-0) have gotten off to a soaring start so far, using a balanced attack to rack up two wins and power their way into the No. 9 spot of this week’s Associated Press Small Schools Poll.
After hammering Fall River/Rio in its opener, Marshall used a 21-point second quarter to pull away for a 28-14 win over Division 7 power Black Hawk/Warren (Ill.) The senior duo of quarterback Craig Ward and running back Bryce Frank accounted for all four scores in the win over the Warriors, with Ward throwing for 176 yards and three TDs on 9-of-11 passing and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
Frank, last year’s Eastern Suburban Offensive Player of the Year, had three catches for a team-high 92 yards and a pair of scores, and also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries. The pair has combined for nine of the Cardinals’ 10 touchdowns this season, while Cole Denniston (8 catches, 111 yards, 2 TDs) and Canon Siedschlag (4-86-2) are other top receiving targets for Ward.
The Bulldogs will look to lock back in defensively after shutting out Cambria-Friesland in their season-opener. Pardeeville held the Hilltoppers to just 97 total yards, including 9 through the air, thanks in large part to a swarming defense as seven separate players had at least five tackles.
Pumas get first taste of crossover
While it moves to the South Central Conference this fall, Poynette’s first true SCC game will have to wait one final week as the Pumas are the proverbial guinea pig for the “Paired 7” conferences as they travel to Prairie du Chien.
The Blackhawks, out of the Southwest Wisconsin Conference, got off to a rough start in Week 1 as they couldn’t keep pace in a 49-15 loss at the hands of La Crosse Aquinas. Prairie du Chien settled back in last week however, scoring the game’s final 12 points in a 12-7 win over Tomah.
The Blackhawks didn’t put up eye-popping numbers as a team offensively with just 215 total yards, but running back Rhett Koenig put on a show. A two-time WIAA Div. 2 state wrestling champion, the 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior isn’t afraid of contact as he plowed his way for 174 yards on 32 carries.
In fact, Koenig has been one of the top bright spots for the Blackhawks as he’s rushed for a team-high 322 yards and two scores on 51 touches. Despite his diminutive stature, he’ll certainly be a challenge for the Pumas to bring down.
Poynette should have some confidence however, and be plenty recharged, after losing last week’s game and coming off its Week 1 win over Howards Grove. The Pumas held the Tigers to just 74 yards rushing on 28 carries in their season-opening 23-22 victory.
Scoreless streak continues?
Lodi has looked as strong as ever so far this season as it has outscored its opponents 78-0 through two games.
The Blue Devils, ranked fifth in this week’s AP Medium Schools poll, will look to make it three straight shutouts this Friday when they get their first look at a one of the Capitol Conference’s three new teams when they host Horicon/Hustisford. The MarshFalcons (0-2) have had a difficult start, failing to score in virtually the last six quarters following a 42-0 loss to rival Mayville last week.
Lodi football vaults three spots in Medium Division, Baraboo receives votes in Large Division of AP Poll
Horicon/Husty scored just under a minute into the second half of its season-opening 42-27 loss to Lomira — the score gave them a 27-22 lead — and it hasn’t hit paydirt since, largely in part to a struggling ground game. The MarshFalcons have a combined 2 yards rushing on 30 attempts so far, but they have found some success through the air.
Carter Schwartz has thrown for 213 yards and two TDs on 14-of-35 passing, but the freshman signal caller has been picked off five times. Those two things should have the Blue Devils licking their chops following a 38-0 shutout win over Delavan-Darien last week.
Lodi has forced seven interceptions and recovered two fumbles so far this season while holding teams to just 75.5 yards per game.
Rebels look to torch Demons
It’s taken some time but the Fall River/Rio offense looked to finally click a little bit last week.
The next step for the Rebels will be to shift into the next gear, starting with a Trailways Conference tilt against Deerfield on Friday. Fall River/Rio hung right with Royall throughout last week’s tilt, but was undone by a fourth quarter score in a 6-0 loss to the Panthers.
Still, the Rebels put together 202 yards of offense, including 137 on the ground, with Gavin Grams (14 carries, 67 yards) and Matthew Miller (7-53) each breaking the half-century mark. It should be an encouraging sign against a Demons defense that gave up 322 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last week in a 61-42 loss to Cambridge.
Those defensive struggles overshadowed a great offensive game for the Demons (1-1), who racked up over 400 yards of total offense, including 248 yards, three TDs and two picks from quarterback Tommy Lees.
Other area match-ups
- Cambria-Friesland is coming off a rare Monday-evening football game with Dodgeland. The Hilltoppers motored to a 40-0 win over the Trojans and will look to keep things rolling against St. John’s Northwestern Academies on Friday. Trevor Krueger rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown while Owen Jones had 71 yards and pair of scores on the ground to go along with an 88-yard kickoff return TDs.
- Westfield has a tall task in its South Central Conference opener this week as it plays host to defending league champion Mauston. The Pioneers struggled offensively in last week’s 40-0 loss to Waterloo, mustering just 145 yards of total offense. The bright side however, is the fact the Golden Eagles had their own struggles their 39-14 loss to Sparta in a rare Monday matchup. The Spartans had over 350 yards of total offense, including 175 on the ground, where the Pioneers have had the most success so far.
- Montello/Princeton/Green Lake opens its South Central Conference tenure this week against Adams-Friendship in a meeting of 0-2 sides. The Phoenix had no answer for Cuba City’s passing game in last week’s 36-0 defeat, while the Green Devils couldn’t halt Nekoosa’s ground attack as the Papermakers chewed up 376 yards en route to a 22-0 win.