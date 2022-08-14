 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KICKOFF 2022

Conference switch gives youthful Horicon/Hustisford football confidence

  • 0
HH vertical photo

Horicon/Hustisford senior Payton Vincent, left, and junior Carter Schwartz are returning starters at running back and quarterback for the MarshFalcons in 2022.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin

Horicon/Hustisford football has put a rather forgettable winless season behind them, ignited by a conference switch and a youth movement that has brought confidence.

Senior running back Payton Vincent has four classmates, and along with junior quarterback Carter Schwartz, the MarshFalcons are excited to see how they fare in the Eastern Suburban Conference. A rather young roster includes 11 juniors and four sophomores.

“They learned how to fail last year,” Husticon offensive coordinator Ryan Connolly said. "Those two being our leaders this year know what it felt like. They went in there and knew what was going to happen, but they kept going at it. This year, they know it’s going to be different. They know there’s a little more vibe, a good vibe to the squad, to the team. They’re feeding off that.”

HH horizontal photo

Horicon/Hustisford senior Payton Vincent, left, and junior Carter Schwartz are returning leaders for the MarshFalcons in 2022.

Connolly said he could see his returning starting quarterback make strides at 7-on-7 camps and individual drills over the summer. Last season, Schwartz completed just 38% of his passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns, and he was picked off 14 times.

“Last year was definitely a character builder,” Schwartz said. “It was about picking out the little things in the game not focusing on the amount of yards gained, but after the play did we block right, did we run the right routes, did we put the ball in the right spot. It was about not letting your highs get too high and your lows get too low. It was just having a good attitude through the whole thing.”

Schwartz came into his junior season being more vocal for his teammates. Meanwhile, Vincent has let his play do the talking, which showed last year when he began the season as a running back.

Vincent was moved to right guard for a couple of weeks and defensively transitioned from linebacker to line after Week 2.

“It was tough,” said Vincent, who ran for 17 yards last season. “Obviously, I love playing running back, but sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’re told. I knew that it was going to make the team better.

“You’re not going to get what you want in life. You’ve just got to learn that. That taught me I’m not going to get what I want, but I’ve got to roll with it.”

The Capitol Conference schools were bigger and Horicon/Hustisford had long distances to drive, which played a factor.

Now that the MarshFalcons are in the Eastern Suburban, they’re playing against familiar teams like Dodgeland from the Trailways Large several years back.

“We’re back into a conference where we feel like we fit into better,” Connolly said. “We’re not foolish. The guys know that as well. They’re excited to see names we played against before, like the Markesans, the Dodgelands instead of Lodi, Columbus. The Capitol is a great conference and so is the Eastern Suburban. Nothing changes in our mindset, but the fight we learned that we had to go through will carry over into this year.”

Vincent and Schwartz are hoping it leads to winning this season.

“Obviously, winning is everything,” Vincent said. “It’s winning. You want to win, but when it’s loss after loss, it’s not really fun. You’ve got to keep going.

"I just knew that this year, we’re having this group of guys back that we’re going to have, and losing the seniors we lost, I knew we were going to be decent this year. From what I’ve seen, I think we can win.”

The skinny

Coach: Shannon Mueller, 10th season, 32-34.

Last season: 0-9 overall, 0-7 Capitol Conference, no postseason.

Outgoing: The MarshFalcons only lose two All-Capitol Conference players from a season ago. Nathan Spoerl was a first-team punter and kicker while Blake Peplinski was a second-team defensive end. Peplinski led the team with 79 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, five sacks and two interceptions. He was also the leading receiver with 19 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Spoerl finished with seven catches for 197 yards and one touchdown. Preston Bertz led the team with 270 yards and two touchdowns, and had 35 total tackles, five for a loss and one sack on defense. Gavin Hearley was the third-leading receiver with six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. Defensive lineman Garrett Brugger was fourth on the team with 42 total tackles and had eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Returning: The MarshFalcons have six returning players on both offense and defense. Junior Carter Schwartz will start at quarterback while classmates AJ Bushkie and Alex Davis will be the running backs. Sophomore Caleb Peplinski will be the top returning receiver and safety. Sophomore Austin Peplinski — Caleb's cousin — and junior Andrew Maas will be the top offensive linemen. On defense, junior Casey Grudzinski, Davis and senior Landon Hintz will man the linebacking core. Senior Ethan Fraze will be at corner. Austin Peplinski, Maas and junior Isaac Howard will front the defensive line.

Outlook: The MarshFalcons are young with five seniors, 11 juniors and four sophomores returning. The MarshFalcons switch to the Eastern Suburban Conference, leading to less travel. The coaching staff will have to find a way to fill the voids left by Blake Peplinski (receiver/safety) and Spoerl. It’s a new start with some familiarity as Schwartz returns as the starting quarterback with 538 yards and two touchdowns, but he’ll have to cut down on the 14 interceptions last season. Davis and Bushkie each had under 100 rushing yards and combined for just two rushing touchdowns last season. Hintz had six catches for 80 yards last season so he could see more time on offense, but his bread and butter will be with the linebacking unit. He was second on the team with 52 total tackles, four for a loss and two sacks. He will team with Davis and Grudzinski. Davis 35 total tackles and 26 were solo while Grudzinski had 44 total tackles, five for a loss and had one forced fumble.

2022 Schedule

Date;Game

Aug. 18;at Lomira

Aug. 26;MAYVILLE

Sep. 1;at Marshall

Sep. 9;at Palmyra-Eagle

Sep. 16;CLINTON

Sep. 23;CAMBRIDGE

Sep. 30;at Markesan

Oct. 7;DODGELAND

Oct. 14;at Waterloo

• Home games in BOLD CAPS

• Games are at 7 p.m. unless noted

