Conference switch gives youthful Horicon/Hustisford football confidence

Horicon/Hustisford football has put a rather forgettable winless season behind them, ignited by a conference switch and a youth movement that has brought confidence.
Senior running back Payton Vincent has four classmates, and along with junior quarterback Carter Schwartz, the MarshFalcons are excited to see how they fare in the Eastern Suburban Conference. A rather young roster includes 11 juniors and four sophomores.
“They learned how to fail last year,” Husticon offensive coordinator Ryan Connolly said. "Those two being our leaders this year know what it felt like. They went in there and knew what was going to happen, but they kept going at it. This year, they know it’s going to be different. They know there’s a little more vibe, a good vibe to the squad, to the team. They’re feeding off that.”
Connolly said he could see his returning starting quarterback make strides at 7-on-7 camps and individual drills over the summer. Last season, Schwartz completed just 38% of his passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns, and he was picked off 14 times.
“Last year was definitely a character builder,” Schwartz said. “It was about picking out the little things in the game not focusing on the amount of yards gained, but after the play did we block right, did we run the right routes, did we put the ball in the right spot. It was about not letting your highs get too high and your lows get too low. It was just having a good attitude through the whole thing.”
Schwartz came into his junior season being more vocal for his teammates. Meanwhile, Vincent has let his play do the talking, which showed last year when he began the season as a running back.
Vincent was moved to right guard for a couple of weeks and defensively transitioned from linebacker to line after Week 2.
“It was tough,” said Vincent, who ran for 17 yards last season. “Obviously, I love playing running back, but sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’re told. I knew that it was going to make the team better.
“You’re not going to get what you want in life. You’ve just got to learn that. That taught me I’m not going to get what I want, but I’ve got to roll with it.”
The Capitol Conference schools were bigger and Horicon/Hustisford had long distances to drive, which played a factor.
Now that the MarshFalcons are in the Eastern Suburban, they’re playing against familiar teams like Dodgeland from the Trailways Large several years back.
“We’re back into a conference where we feel like we fit into better,” Connolly said. “We’re not foolish. The guys know that as well. They’re excited to see names we played against before, like the Markesans, the Dodgelands instead of Lodi, Columbus. The Capitol is a great conference and so is the Eastern Suburban. Nothing changes in our mindset, but the fight we learned that we had to go through will carry over into this year.”
Vincent and Schwartz are hoping it leads to winning this season.
“Obviously, winning is everything,” Vincent said. “It’s winning. You want to win, but when it’s loss after loss, it’s not really fun. You’ve got to keep going.
"I just knew that this year, we’re having this group of guys back that we’re going to have, and losing the seniors we lost, I knew we were going to be decent this year. From what I’ve seen, I think we can win.”
KICKOFF 2022: 10 must-watch high school football games
Pardeeville vs. Poynette, Aug. 26
Despite being separated by just 14 miles, Columbia County foes Pardeeville and Poynette haven’t met in the regular season in a dozen years. The Bulldogs and Pumas were set to end that drought last season before close contacts with COVID-19 within Poynette’s team put the kibosh on last year’s first meeting since the 2009 WIAA Division 5 playoffs. The two sides will tee it up again in Week 2 looking to prove which neighbor is best.
(ABOVE: Pardeeville's Eyob Smith tackles Cambria-Friesland quarterback Drake Burmania from behind during their season-opening game last year.)
Randolph vs. Fall River/Rio, Sept. 2
A rematch of last season’s Week 4 Trailways Conference match-up Randolph, which finished second behind Oshkosh Lourdes in league standings, tallied 22 unanswered points in the final 8 minutes, 31 seconds to escape Fall River/Rio 22-18. The Rebels which went 3-3 to close out the conference season and squeak into the playoffs with a 4-3 conference record, have a first-year head coach in Josh Haas. He came over from reigning Division 1 runner-up Sun Prairie.
(ABOVE: Randolph's Bryce Rataczak (2) runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller (10) during the first half of a Trailways Conference game last season.)
Beaver Dam vs. Sun Prairie East, Sept. 9
There’s a little bit of the unknown for Beaver Dam when the Golden Beavers take on Sun Prairie East. Sun Prairie split up into two high schools and moved from the Big Eight Conference last year to the Badger Large Conference this season. The Cardinals will keep most of their coaching staff from last season and Week 4 will be the first time the Golden Beavers take on one of the Sun Prairie schools.
(ABOVE: Beaver Dam's Camron Mendoza, left, rips off a long run during the Golden Beavers' 14-6 win over Milton last last season. Mendoza and Co. must deal with another revolving door schedule this fall, including the unknowns of reigning Division 1 state runner-up Sun Prairie East following the district's addition of a second high school.)
Mauston vs. Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 16
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells played an instant classic in Week 9 last season with the Chiefs gutting out a thrilling 40-32 win to end their 36-year South Central Conference title drought. While the annual clash won’t close the regular season, it should still serve as an early season climax in Week 5 and should go a long way in determining who sits atop the SCC throne.
(ABOVE: Wisconsin Dells' Braden Buss avoids a tackle attempt by Mauston's Kyle Dahl during last year's South Central Conference game.)
Portage vs. Milton, Sept. 23
The 2021 season was filled with milestones for Portage, which ended a 14-year playoff drought, had a winning season and won its homecoming game. The Warriors’ home stretch toward another postseason berth starts with their homecoming clash with the Red Hawks in Week 6, the teams’ conference crossover game. Like Portage, Milton will be keen on continuing its recent run of success and this game could be a tipping point for either side.
(ABOVE: Portage's Ian Karpelenia races to the outside during last year's Badger Small Conference game against Reedsburg.)
Columbus vs. Madison Edgewood, Sept. 23
This Week 6 match-up will be a rematch of the game that wasn't. Columbus and Edgewood were set to do battle in the WIAA Division 4 state quarterfinal last season, but that game never happened. Instead, the No. 2 Cardinals faced off against No. 5 Kewaskum after No. 1 Crusaders had to forfeit its season due to use of an ineligible player. With a guaranteed chance to square off this season, the Crusaders likely won’t want to waste their shot against the reigning league champs.
(ABOVE: Columbus' Colton Brunell runs for a 73-yard touchdown during last year's WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff football game against Lake Mills.)
Beaver Dam vs. Watertown, Sept. 23
This will be the 100th meeting between the former Wisconsin Little Ten rivals. According to WisSports.net, the rivalry between the Golden Beavers and Goslings dates back to 1904 and is the 16th-longest series in state history. Last year’s meeting was a track meet as Watertown edged out a 49-41 win, and sparks could fly again when they meet in Week 6.
(ABOVE: Rivals Beaver Dam and Watertown met last year on the gridiron for the first time since 2018 after they joined the Badger Conference.)
Reedsburg vs. Baraboo, Sept. 30
Calvin Zenz had a bumpy first season with Reedsburg going 2-7, but a highlight of that season was edging the T-Birds, 21-20, in Week 7. The loss pretty much knocked Baraboo out of the Badger Small Conference title race and knotted up the state’s longest-running rivalry series at 64-64-6. These two will continue that storied rivalry in Week 7 this year, but for the first time in the Mississippi Valley Conference with plenty more than bragging rights at stake.
(ABOVE: Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke (10) lifts Mark Othmer after his interception in the final minute of last season's win over rival Baraboo.)
Baraboo vs. Onalaska, Oct. 7
While this may be the T-Birds’ first Mississippi Valley Conference meeting with the Hilltoppers, the two teams have very recent history. Baraboo and Onalaska have squared off each of the last two seasons trading wins, including a 28-21 victory at Onalaska in Week 1 last year. Both teams’ playoff hopes may be on the line in the rubber match in Week 8.
(ABOVE: Baraboo and Onalaska have met each of the last two seasons, trading road wins.)
New Lisbon vs. Bangor, Oct. 14
While New Lisbon was one of the biggest surprises of the Scenic Bluffs Conference last season, no one was surprised by the Cardinals as Bangor won its eighth straight league title. And after ending its five-year playoff drought last fall, New Lisbon is looking to prove it didn’t waste all the tricks up its sleeve by pushing for a share of the SBC title for the first time since 2013. A win over the reigning champs in Week 9 could be what fuels the Rockets’ title dreams.
(ABOVE: New Lisbon and Ashton Pfaff, left, broke through into the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.)