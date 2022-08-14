Conference switch gives youthful Horicon/Hustisford football confidence

Horicon/Hustisford football has put a rather forgettable winless season behind them, ignited by a conference switch and a youth movement that has brought confidence.

Senior running back Payton Vincent has four classmates, and along with junior quarterback Carter Schwartz, the MarshFalcons are excited to see how they fare in the Eastern Suburban Conference. A rather young roster includes 11 juniors and four sophomores.

“They learned how to fail last year,” Husticon offensive coordinator Ryan Connolly said. "Those two being our leaders this year know what it felt like. They went in there and knew what was going to happen, but they kept going at it. This year, they know it’s going to be different. They know there’s a little more vibe, a good vibe to the squad, to the team. They’re feeding off that.”

Connolly said he could see his returning starting quarterback make strides at 7-on-7 camps and individual drills over the summer. Last season, Schwartz completed just 38% of his passes for 538 yards and two touchdowns, and he was picked off 14 times.

“Last year was definitely a character builder,” Schwartz said. “It was about picking out the little things in the game not focusing on the amount of yards gained, but after the play did we block right, did we run the right routes, did we put the ball in the right spot. It was about not letting your highs get too high and your lows get too low. It was just having a good attitude through the whole thing.”

Schwartz came into his junior season being more vocal for his teammates. Meanwhile, Vincent has let his play do the talking, which showed last year when he began the season as a running back.

Vincent was moved to right guard for a couple of weeks and defensively transitioned from linebacker to line after Week 2.

“It was tough,” said Vincent, who ran for 17 yards last season. “Obviously, I love playing running back, but sometimes you’ve just got to do what you’re told. I knew that it was going to make the team better.

“You’re not going to get what you want in life. You’ve just got to learn that. That taught me I’m not going to get what I want, but I’ve got to roll with it.”

The Capitol Conference schools were bigger and Horicon/Hustisford had long distances to drive, which played a factor.

Now that the MarshFalcons are in the Eastern Suburban, they’re playing against familiar teams like Dodgeland from the Trailways Large several years back.

“We’re back into a conference where we feel like we fit into better,” Connolly said. “We’re not foolish. The guys know that as well. They’re excited to see names we played against before, like the Markesans, the Dodgelands instead of Lodi, Columbus. The Capitol is a great conference and so is the Eastern Suburban. Nothing changes in our mindset, but the fight we learned that we had to go through will carry over into this year.”

Vincent and Schwartz are hoping it leads to winning this season.

“Obviously, winning is everything,” Vincent said. “It’s winning. You want to win, but when it’s loss after loss, it’s not really fun. You’ve got to keep going.

"I just knew that this year, we’re having this group of guys back that we’re going to have, and losing the seniors we lost, I knew we were going to be decent this year. From what I’ve seen, I think we can win.”